Love is complicated, even for “it” girl Paris Hilton. The idea that you have to kiss a few frogs before finding “the one” is a compelling enough reason to not seek anyone out in the first place. But Peacock’s “Paris in Love” shows us that no matter the number of heartbreaks, everyone deserves to find love.

This docuseries pulls at heartstrings by introducing the viewer to Paris’s cheeky personality and loving dynamic with those in her life. You can’t help but be happy for the woman who gave us so many iconic moments in the early-mid 2000s.

The show takes us on a journey through Paris’s relationship with fiancé and successful venture capitalist Carter Reum, leading up to their wedding. With the help of her mother Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, the show provides thorough insight into planning a wedding, from bridal dress shopping to picking out venues and decorations. Through it all, Paris realizes not only how tedious it is to plan a wedding, but also struggles with the fears that come with finally finding happily ever after.

It’s a series that speaks volumes about the complications of love and the many trials and tribulations one must go through in order to find their person. Love, or simply a healthy loving partnership with another person, is what most people strive for the older we get, but it’s not an easy process. The idea that you can let your walls down and be emotionally vulnerable with another person, with the possibility of being left with broken promises and tears in the end, is understandable.

In the show, Paris describes her trauma from failed relationships, having been engaged multiple times before. After experiencing so much disappointment in the love department, her view of the entire concept was tarnished. Viewers can quickly assume that Paris has developed a fear of commitment, so much so that even though she’s in love with Reum, she is deeply afraid of life repeating itself.

Just from the pilot, it becomes clear that Paris doesn’t necessarily have “cold feet” per se, but her struggle to move on from her past is a tough battle. However, because she and Reum met 15 years prior and didn’t start dating until 2019, it appears that timing is everything when it comes to relationships. When life finally gives you a soulmate, don’t question it.

Behind her crazy, flashy life as a socialite is a woman who is ready to give a man all of her love despite her anxieties. In the end, the show leaves viewers with one final request: Don’t give up on love if you really want it.

“Paris in Love” serves as an inspiring tale about fairytale love and happy endings. It sheds a light on learning how to be vulnerable enough to let love into your life. The show depicts the ugly side of traumatic heartbreaks that mostly everyone can relate to, and it’s refreshing to have a show that exhibits how a high-profile celebrity like Paris Hilton suffers from the same struggles.

The bottom line is that love isn’t supposed to be easy, nor is it always on time; however, for Paris Hilton, love came at the perfect moment. “Paris in Love” is a series that we all need, and if you’re someone who has given up on true love and all of the warmth and tenderness that comes with it, this docuseries might just change your mind.

Daily Arts Writer Jessica Curney can be reached at jcurney@umich.edu.