Adapting an original work into a show or a movie is always a risky business. We have seen it done beautifully, as in Hulu’s “Looking for Alaska” or Rob Reiner’s ever-iconic “Stand by Me.” But we have also all seen projects based on our favorite books or movies and asked ourselves: Did anyone really needed to see this? (I’m looking at you, 2010s Percy Jackson movies — Logan Lerman, you did the best you could).

Netflix’s new hit show, “One Piece,” based on the 1999 anime series of the same name, tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, an adventurous teenager hell-bent on finding a secret pirate treasure known as the “one piece” and becoming “king of the pirates.” He will embark on this quest alongside his loyal crew — if only he can find one. “One Piece” is a bit of a “Wicked” situation, as it draws inspiration from the anime, which draws inspiration from the original manga. (“Wicked” is a musical based on a book based on a movie based on a book.) While “One Piece”’s multiple bases of inspiration gave the show every opportunity to become convoluted or lose a sense of originality by trying to live up to its predecessors, the show triumphs by paying tribute to its anime roots while simultaneously holding onto a sense of uniqueness that makes the show a fresh, entertaining watch.

“One Piece” achieves this goal partly through its writing. The show’s script often becomes cliche, using predictable lines and relying on set-ups for its characters’ more comedic or badass moments. It’s the kind of dialogue you might find in a TikTok mocking the writing of “Stranger Things” — some “guys, you’re gonna want to see this” energy. While I would usually be the first to label this bad writing, it works in this show. Although I had not seen the original anime until recently, after watching a few episodes, one thing about the Netflix adaptation’s writing is clear: This isn’t just an excuse to use cliche dialogue, but a way to pay homage to the “One Piece” that came before it. After all, what’s an anime without the overuse of set-ups and cliche-but-kind-of-cool one-liners?

“One Piece”’s appeal doesn’t end with its anime-adjacent dialogue. The majority of the show’s charm comes from the characters. Let’s start with the basics — specifically, our protagonist, Luffy. Iñaki Godoy gives a beautiful, energetic performance from start to finish, capturing the spirit of a teenager both wise beyond his years and in way over his head. One of the more impressive aspects of “One Piece”’s protagonist is his ability to bring out his fellow characters’ complexities. Luffy’s youthful energy and slightly irritating positivity both frustrate his makeshift pirate crew — which includes the perpetually grumpy Nami (Emily Rudd, “Fear Street Part Two: 1978”) and Zoro (Mackenyu Maeda, “Knights of the Zodiac”) — and force them to open up in ways they otherwise wouldn’t.

A final, incredibly important factor that makes “One Piece” such an enticing watch is something that can make or break a show — its perspective. As a lover of “Parks and Recreation” and “Ted Lasso,” a big part of what makes watching TV so enjoyable for me is the experience of shutting my laptop or turning off the TV and feeling like I have more faith in humanity than I did when I hit “play.” “One Piece” gave me that feeling. No matter the hardships Luffy faces along the way, whether in his personal life or on his quest to find the one piece, he bounds through life with an enthusiasm comparable to Leslie Knope or Ted Lasso. He has the utmost faith in the people around him, no matter how they may have wronged him in the past, and leaves viewers with a comfort and optimism they may not expect to find in a series about adventure on the open seas.

Between its predictable yet perfectly fitting dialogue, charming protagonist and overall ability to pay tribute to an iconic series while successfully holding onto originality, “One Piece” is one entertaining adventure you don’t want to miss.

