I’m old enough to know when I’m stuck in a rut. The first month after coming home from college was spent strictly rotting in bed, with the occasional stroll around the house like a ghost haunting the premises. The art I loved wasn’t as enticing, the food I ate lost its once vibrant flavor, even the clothes I wore started to feel like someone else’s. But, I’ve also seen enough episodes of “Queer Eye” to know that a rut is the perfect time for a makeover. Though I don’t have the skills or experience specific to each member of the Fab Five, I was convinced that I could do in a summer what they do in a week: completely transform tired, old patterns into new beginnings.

Antoni: Food

I don’t have any real cooking experience, aside from the occasional omelet. But, I figured that since I’d have to start making my own meals, now would be a good time to add a few recipes to my book. I mean, how hard could it be to follow a few simple instructions?



As it turns out, it’s harder than you might expect. Antoni always makes cooking intricate dishes seem like a breeze, which is actually a testament to his profound ability. He tends to focus on cultural dishes, something attached to a beautiful memory — my mother’s best recipe was just the right one. I watched her boil the rice, heat up the broth, chop the vegetables, all while taking meticulous notes. Her measurements were more intuitive than metric, but I was sure that I could figure it out. Writing it down was as far as I got, really, but to have it is enough. The omelets are fine for now.

Bobby: Decor

Coming back to my childhood bedroom felt like living inside a shrine to a girl I used to know. The posters on the walls and the over-stacked bookshelf reminded me of her favorite things, but the staleness of the air reminded me that she wouldn’t be coming back to reclaim them. Bobby’s philosophy on home decor is sometimes of the scorched-earth, anti-nostalgia variety, but only for the most extreme cases. I was definitely one such case. I resolved to rid the space of all things that no longer felt like me, a la Marie Kondo. Of course, I gave up on that pretty quickly due to my extreme nostalgia and undying dedication to maximalism. Many things didn’t make it through the great purge of 2023, but the ones that mattered did. The old posters got swapped for new ones, the plants got fresh pots of soil and, finally, all my old schoolwork collecting dust in the corner found its way to the recycling bin. In the end, I was left with a room more or less filled to the brim with all my old memories and enough space to make new ones.

Jonathon: Hair

This was, perhaps, my most hands-off endeavor towards change. I don’t trust myself with a pair of scissors ever since a stress-induced “cutting my own bangs in the bathroom mirror” incident, so this was one task I opted to export. While it was the least intensive, it certainly remained intense. As Fleabag once said, “Hair Is Everything,” and that couldn’t be more true. The new cut couldn’t be so dramatic that I couldn’t recognize myself in the mirror because that would lead to a three-hour tear-filled meltdown (again). But, it also couldn’t be so subtle that it was the exact same girl staring back at me. I took this as an opportunity to ask, “What would JVN do?” and the answer was simple: find an inspiration pic.

I had learned (through a traumatic hair experience) that going to my hairdresser with just a word picture would result in unknown horrors. The safest bet was to show her exactly what I wanted and let her do the rest. Endless hours of scrolling through Pinterest weren’t nearly as fruitful as a stroll through memory lane where I discovered a picture of my 11-year-old self, grinning at the camera with a gap-toothed smile and a fresh haircut. I remembered that girl; I wanted to be her again in any way that I could. I figured if I could capture her image, I could reignite her optimistic passion, stamped out by the real world. So, I stole her look. I got her back, at least on the outside, and it reminded me how it felt to be her on the inside.

Tan: Style

While Tan is known for his uncanny ability to rehabilitate a closet within a day, I was a longer study. My greatest ally in this tumultuous battle against my own closet was my sister. Somehow, she had cultivated a style to oppose even the strongest of Pinterest girls, and by God, I was going to copy it if that was the last thing I did. The jury is still out on my completing the race, but at least I’m closer to the finish line.

Tan always says to choose clothes that make you feel most like yourself, and that can be hard when you don’t know who that is yet. My sister, on the other hand, has always known who I am even when I didn’t. I dragged her on many shopping sprees as though she was my own personal shopper. And, really, what are younger siblings for if not to be your assistant? By the end of the summer, I had acquired a small collection of pieces that I actually wanted to wear, which is more than I can say for the preceding months. Tan is of the philosophy that looking the way you want on the outside, presenting yourself a certain way, affects how you feel internally and thus how you conduct yourself. He couldn’t be more correct, and I am grateful that his wisdom was dispensed to me in bite-sized episodes.

Karamo: Culture

Where Bobby and Tan specialize in decluttering homes and closets, Karamo tackles decluttering the soul. He’s able to expertly lure out a person’s deepest limiting beliefs and smash them apart (sometimes literally). It didn’t take much soul-searching to know that I couldn’t grow up. Not in the way that matters — the way I saw myself and the world at large. I would look at old photographs and still feel like that little girl smiling back at me, I’d look in the mirror and see an apparition of some far-off future. I realized I couldn’t let go of the past until I revisited it, and only then could I step into the future. Karamo might call this exposure therapy, or he might say I’m using the wrong term, but in either case, it would do the trick. I went back to the park I used to play in with my sisters, and every step I saw the ghosts of our young selves laughing and squealing and chasing each other. The ghosts followed me home, to the living room where we’d blown out every birthday candle. Eventually, my ghost must’ve stepped into my body so that we wouldn’t have to be in different places any longer. We had the same hair now, the same clothes, the same room, but everything had evolved to suit the new person we’d become.

I’m sure that if you know me personally, you wouldn’t even be able to tell I’d done any of this. I look more or less the same; I act that way, too. But, I feel different. I think that’s the real goal of a “Queer Eye” makeover: to finally step into the feeling of yourself.

