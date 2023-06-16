Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Turning Red”) is a disaster.

Well, that’s not entirely fair — she really was a disaster: a friend-abandoning, two-timing, rumor-spreading, family-meddling, mother-shaming disaster. But she’s also a friend-saving, dedicated-dating, truth-telling, family-healing, mother-loving protagonist. Such is the duality of Devi and grief, and such is the wild path the past three seasons of “Never Have I Ever” oscillated. But now it’s senior year, and Devi has had two years of growing from the trauma of her father (Sendhil Ramamurthy, “The Secret Art of Human Flight”) dying and all the drama of her life — a bit grief-caused and a bit her-caused. So when my sister and I cozied up on the couch to binge and cry through a final season of boys, college admissions and good ol’ Desi family drama the day it released, how did Devi do?

Well, she had a bit of a rough start: After losing her virginity with rival-turned-friend-turned-lover Ben (Jaren Lewison, “The Ladies”), both of them lost contact over the summer due to the glow (or more precisely, lack thereof) of surprisingly mid sex. This led Devi (internal monologue as always narrated by John McEnroe (“Kenan”)) to cuss out Ben’s new girlfriend Margot (Victoria Moroles, “Teen Wolf”) at the start of senior year in a rant so vulgar it hospitalizes the elderly English teacher (Jenny O’Hara, “The Mindy Project”) Devi needed a Princeton-securing recommendation from. Yeah, not exactly hitting the ground running — or addressing the situation as someone who’d evolved past the nickname “Crazy Devi.”

But like any evolution, Devi’s growth has never been completely linear. Herein is the most prominent theme of the final season: After Devi and her family are finally able to move on from the death of her father as the rest of the protagonists resolve their own issues, how and why do they regress? And for a show whose central appeal has been the antics of its near-insane main character, what do you do when she finally does what her therapist (Niecy Nash, “Human Resources”) wants? Well, you end the show — but not before tying up its fast and loose ends, and maybe a knot.

With senior year comes college applications, and with college applications comes a whole new brand of drama: Devi’s best friends Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez, “The Good Doctor”) and Eleanor (Ramona Young, “Santa Clarita Diet”) trying to solidify their future on the level of Devi’s first-grade fixation with Princeton, especially with Fabiola’s potential interest in the same school’s limited spots and Eleanor’s dreams of acting that might leave her (himbo)yfriend Trent (Benjamin Norris, “Superstore”) in the dust. Then there’s drama as far as the Desert State with Devi’s hookup-turned-boyfriend-turned-friend Paxton’s (Darren Barnet, “Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles”) Arizona State adjustment issues and as close as home with the new potential paramours (Ivan Hernandez, “The Good Wife” and Jeff Garlin, “Babylon”) of Devi’s mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan, “The Night Of”) and grandmother Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty, “The Room With a View”) — though Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani, “Fargo”) is suspicious of the latter.

If that last sentence felt overwhelming, that’s how this packed final season feels. This season displays the ensemble cast at their best as their characters become the best versions of themselves. Barnet, Lewison, Rodriguez, Young and Nash all provide a sense of genuinely heartfelt comfort to Ramakrishnan’s portrayal of a recidivistic Devi as well as support for each other. Norris’s performance as Trent is especially loving of Eleanor and borderline homoerotic for Paxton. It’s unfortunate that Megan Suri’s (“Atypical”) Aneesa and Utkarsh Ambudkar’s (“Blindspotting”) Manish were almost completely written out of the show no doubt due to schedule conflicts, as well as several other prior characters, but the few new additions to the cast like Devi’s new love interest Ethan (Michael Cimino, “Love, Victor”) and Princeton admissions rep Akshara (Janina Gavankar, “The Morning Show”) fill the gaps well.

These performances contributed to a more heartfelt vibe, which is a feat when balancing the hyperbolized, somewhat stilted writing style of the show. The more naturalistic script — as compared to other seasons — aided its empathetic appeal as well, with some lines that even sounded like they could have been taken straight from my little sister’s mouth. One gripe that I’ve had, however, is the show’s commitment to its TV-14 rating. Let them say fuck — they all do plenty of it anyway.

Another pleasant addition to the more evolved feeling of the final season was how its audiovisual aspects aided it. There’s some genuinely moving camerawork and very clever character blocking that really shows how the crew of this show have perfected their craft. What’s absolutely instrumental in curating this vibe is the music supervision: plenty of indie pop hits that always kick in at the right moment and actually sound like something a modern high schooler would be listening to (I’m jamming to it as I write this piece, actually). The chosen tracks often carry a lot of emotional weight to the scenes, burrowing past a lot of the other cynicism shows like this are viewed in and are constructed by and just tapping straight into empathy: much more heartfelt track choices than finding a teen pop playlist and hitting shuffle.

I wasn’t expecting to cry so much during this last season — I certainly surprised my sister with how emotional it made me, especially when the mood was expertly broken with a comedic bit that sent me into tears of laughter rather than sadness. There’s certainly the factor that I’ve never seen these Desi-American dynamics represented so poignantly: Ramakrishnan, Ramamurthy, Chakravarty, Moorjani and Jagannathan all deliver performances with the tenderness of someone who’s lived through their characters’ situations. I think for me, however, it’s the fact that I’ve been binging this show the past few summers with my little sister — each season coming out after she finished another year of high school. We finished this final season the day it came out — a few days after her graduation party — my hand reaching out to hold hers whenever I started feeling something. “Never Have I Ever” is a story defined by loss: all the ways we explore what we never got to experience in our uniquely traumatized lives, and what we might get to. But those “nevers” make the times where something is possible even better: two sisters dance, a girl thanks her gods, a mother and daughter hug. It’s left me feeling proud of how far this show and its characters have come. And Saumya, meri choti bhein? As I’m tearing up once more writing this, I need you to know I am so fucking proud of you. Never have I ever stopped.

Summer Managing Arts Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.