“Love is Blind” is possibly Netflix’s most successful original reality dating show, and both Netflix and the show’s producers certainly seem set on milking all potential content out of the most recent season as they can. For those like myself who were in desperate need of a refresher on what happened last season, three couples got married (Tiffany and Brett, Chelsea and Kwame, and Bliss and Zach) and one couple (Micah and Paul) said no at the altar. Season four was packed with petty drama and mean girls as well as relationship drama for days. While an update on the couples of the past season helped catch viewers up to speed, the reunion nevertheless fell flat.

“After the Altar” revealed that the three couples that said yes are still going as strong as ever. Notably, Chelsea and Kwame and Bliss and Zach have become great friends, living a mere seven minutes apart in Seattle and often going on vacations together. Micah and Paul’s lingering feelings were highlighted, as it was revealed that they still talk frequently and that Micah has been in contact with Paul’s mother since their engagement ended. It seems that their story remains unfinished, even a year after saying “no.” The episode also brought the three married couples together to celebrate their one-year anniversaries and ended with Zach (naturally and not because of contractual obligations) proposing to Bliss before all of the pod-mates come together for a flag football game.

Being a reunion show, there was nothing jarring about “After the Altar.” Updates on relationships and cast members, and maybe the opportunity to see some more petty drama, are the only real expectations for this type of release. “After the Altar” fulfilled that criteria. There were no show-stopping plot twists or major points of excitement; it simply got the job done. Releasing “After the Altar” five months after season four’s reunion was most likely intended to generate conversation before season five releases later this month (Sept. 22), but at this point, who really cares? Given how lackluster “After the Altar” was, it is hard to understand what the point was in releasing it at all. Obviously, Netflix executives wouldn’t admit it, but “After the Altar” was certainly not filmed for any kind of fan service.

With the source material for the “After the Altar” episodes having been released so long ago, it is highly unlikely that anyone is still invested in the couples of season four. Especially given the typical style of Netflix releases (either dropping episodes all at once or in several small batches), which “After the Altar” contradicts, it’s likely there was an alternative motive for releasing the show. Netflix typically caters to quick consumption and binge-watchers rather than cultivating a loyal fanbase of week-to-week watchers, so promotion seems to be a prime motive. But for viewers, there’s not much left to say other than “We’re over it.”

However, I can’t entirely blame Netflix for putting out these episodes either. The ongoing writers strike has dramatically halted the amount of plot-based, screen-written shows, leaving many networks to fall back to reality TV. Unlike most other genres of television, reality TV doesn’t need writers or actors and has historically been a fallback option for many networks. Especially since “Love is Blind” is such a staple of Netflix reality TV and historically has generated so much online discussion, the incentive to keep making content about the show is very strong. Recently there has been some pushback from those working on unscripted shows to improve pay, working conditions, hours and health benefits, among other things, which has dampened the boom of reality shows despite the current television void. Regardless, even if the volume of reality shows at the moment doesn’t match predictions, it still is much higher at this time than before the strike.

If you really love “Love is Blind,” sure, watch “After the Altar.” But even then, I’d caution against putting it at the top of your watch list.

Daily Arts Writer Jenna Jaehnig can be reached at jjaehnig@umich.edu.