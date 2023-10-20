Marvel projects have been a hit or miss lately. “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3” has been lauded as a “practically perfect” superhero movie while “Secret Invasion” and “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” were not received so well. The first season of “Loki” was very much a mixed bag.

For all its confusing turns and questionable romantic pairings, “Loki” has delivered an imaginative world and expanded on the development of a longtime fan-favorite character while jumpstarting the multiverse era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This first season concluded with Loki (Tom Hiddleston, “Thor: Ragnarok”), our resident trickster god, and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino, “Yesterday”), his resentful variant self, at a crossroads. After arriving at the end of time, Sylvie murders the mysterious figure behind the Time Variance Authority, “He Who Remains” (Jonathan Majors, “Creed IV”), effectively unleashing Loki’s variant selves to conquer the multiverse. After making this impossible choice, she pushes Loki through a time door, which leads him to a past TVA ruled by He Who Remains.

The series picks up right where it left off, meeting Loki in the past universe until he can find a way back to his own present reality. Even that comes with its own complications as he continues to “time slip” between the two time periods.

The introductory sequence makes a valiant effort to showcase this struggle. It’s a perfect harmony of high-stakes action and a hero’s effort to keep fighting. Loki’s apparent exhaustion, reeling from Syvlie’s betrayal — which, for him, was mere moments ago — bogs him down as he’s chased through the past TVA by alternate versions of his friends who have no idea who he is. The slow-motion, shaky camera elevates the suspense in this sequence as Loki leaps from balconies and crashes through windows. It’s as close as this first episode gets to a classic Marvel fight scene, and it sets a relentlessly intense tone for the thrilling journey to come.

Though the episode’s plot allows the characters to move toward finding solutions for the main conflict — stabilizing the timelines and fending off He Who Remains — it feels contrived and unnecessarily confusing. The entire plan requires convoluted schemes with absurdly high stakes (namely Mobius getting his skin peeled off) just to get to a baseline stability that allows characters to begin solving the main issue. The constant racing from one concept to another leaves audiences feeling completely alienated from both the plot and the characters.

Compared to the last season’s opening, which focused much more on establishing the characters’ emotional context, this episode’s excessive chaos and surface-level banter simply didn’t pull me in. Watching Loki and Mobius exchange adorably awkward pleasantries with Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”), a TVA repairman who joins their team, merely provided eccentric, entertaining dialogue to Band-Aid the lack of emotional deep-dives. While these will likely come later in the season with reunions with Sylvie (and promises of a Loki-Thor reunion), emotional moments would have grounded an episode lacking in familiar faces or relationships.

The series’s visual flair carries over exceptionally strongly. Its grainy, warm lighting coupled with the vintage 1950s-style technology cultivates the air of a bygone era. Juxtaposed with the futuristic imagery of the sacred timeline and carvings of He Who Remains, the visuals present the TVA as a living contradiction. The score has a dark, ominous, larger-than-life element that speaks to the high stakes of Loki’s predicament. VFX are also up to franchise standards, especially with the visuals of Loki’s time-slipping. Each time he is pulled from one time period to another, he appears to be glitching in place as his multiple variants agonizingly claw their way out of his body. These elements deeply submerge viewers into the world and its protagonist’s torment.

Loki’s pain is easy to empathize with largely due to his actor’s unbridled talent. Hiddleston imbues Loki with a solemnity that carries over from last season’s betrayal by Sylvie, indicating the fresh emotional wound he carries. His performance completely transcends the screen. Every frantic, ragged breath and signature Loki hair flip bring the character and his pained panic to life with a dramatic flair that only someone who has played the part for a long time can muster. Toward the end of episode one, his masterful performance truly shines as he switches from apprehensive confusion to shock at seeing Sylvie, then quickly to terror as an unknown figure prunes him. The mystery of the figure’s identity has already sparked fan theories and speculation, laying the groundwork for consistent engagement with the show.

The episode also manages to aggrandize the threat of Kang the Conqueror much more effectively than other MCU installments. While fans already know Majors as a menacing realm-stealer, the characters in “Loki” still don’t. They only know him as “He Who Remains,” the mysterious figure at the end of the world. The show builds up the mystique and intrigue behind a character who will no doubt become the next Thanos of the MCU, slowly working toward epic storylines like “The Kang Dynasty” for years to come. The giant statues of Majors that adorn the past TVA headquarters, paired with Loki’s genuine fear of his influence over the organization, set a truly haunting tone for this villain. The stakes are incredibly high since the fate of the multiverse rests upon this journey, which is sure to keep fans coming back week after week.

Beyond the typical MCU build-up to something bigger, this series means a lot to fans because it exists to give a neglected, misunderstood character the chance to discover his humanity on his own. Loki has existed in this universe since its inception, but this series was the first time a story truly revolved around him as an anti-hero in his own right. This show is meant to be driven by this already interesting character’s journey toward healing, and that’s the way it should stay. This driving force should be at the heart of every obstacle and fight sequence, not just surface-level thrills like the many that pervaded season one.

Loki’s second season was one I hoped would take a new, better turn from the start, but it seems to have barreled forward on the long-trodden path. Still, with only the first episode out, there is hope that the next five episodes will deliver stronger, more clear-cut plot lines building toward Loki’s introspection and exploration.

Marvel, as always, tries too hard to raise the stakes and outdo itself so its latest project feels all-consuming while simultaneously minimizing the previous ones. This next step on the road to Loki’s culminating story is imperfect but promising nonetheless, and it marks a new beginning for the franchise’s TV endeavors.

Daily Arts Writer Mina Tobya can be reached at mtobya@umich.edu.