Despite a hectic start, “Loki” has crafted the most brilliantly heart-shattering finale possible for its titular character. As an entity cursed to be the conduit for painful destruction and the self-actualization of his opposition, Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston, “Crimson Peak”) identity has centered around chaotic self-preservation for centuries. Finally, in line with his comic transformation, he sheds his old hedonistic skin to find the heroic god he was always supposed to be.

Loki begins this season time-slipping through the Time Variance Authority after its mysterious creator, He Who Remains (Jonathon Majors, “Creed III”), also known as Kang the Conqueror, is slain by Loki’s variant self Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino, “Yesterday”). Without anyone to keep the multiversal timelines from branching out or collapsing in on one another, Loki spends six episodes attempting to stabilize the timelines with the help of his friends at the TVA. His monumental task pushes him to strengthen his magic as he strengthens his convictions, highlighting a vital faculty of the character and his wily nature that series viewers had previously forgotten. The God of Mischief lives up to his name and shows that he’s not afraid to carry the burden of his now unbridled power. Loki doesn’t lose the dangerously roguish aspects of his personality that made him an incredibly compelling villain in past Marvel projects. Rather, he is allowed to use them for a new, heroic cause.

Also central to his character development are the relationships he cultivates with his friends at the TVA. Until this point, Loki has practically betrayed everyone he has ever known (sometimes by literally stabbing them in the back) to meet the “glorious purpose” of his throne. Now, however, the love he has for those around him makes that course of action unthinkable. Mobius (Owen Wilson, “Zoolander”) and Sylvie, along with inner-circle TVA staff, become the entire reason for his conviction to save the TVA. When the people he loves are plopped back into their original lives on the timeline, forgetting who he is entirely, he realizes that he doesn’t want to be alone like he has been for so long. He says that a throne is “the last thing” he desires now; he “just (wants) his friends back.”

This is where his greatest tragedy lies. At the exact moment he finally finds a family of friends and renounces all claim to any throne, he is cursed to an eternal, solitary rule. The love of his friends allows him to control his time-slipping and return to the moments just before the implosion of the timelines. Through the connections he forms with beloved friends in this series and with his brother in past films, he discovers that life on a lonely throne would truly be a burden. However, trapped in a trolley problem of the choice between returning the status quo or letting the timelines run wild (both at the cost of countless lives), he realizes that the only right answer is to sacrifice himself and take the place of He Who Remains, alone on the most powerful throne at the end of time. Loki has come full circle — as evidenced by the matching titles of his series premiere and finale — only now he understands what it means to be “burdened with glorious purpose.” It is a poetically cruel and beautiful culmination of his arc.

The scene showcasing his choice is shell-shocking. His friends scream for him to come back to no avail; he is heartbroken as he affirms he is doing this “for all of (them).” In this moment, he looks to the camera with tears in his eyes, yet smiling that he is doing it “for you”: the audience, so we can have more of these stories, and for his friends, so they can forge their own stories too. Loki descends onto the radiation-filled temporal platform as it rushes toward him, burning away his TVA uniform into the forest green robes of his comic-accurate God of Stories costume. As a set of black and gold horns take shape on his head — a nod to the Kintsugi concepts of accepting change and following fate — he pulls the timelines apart with his bare hands. Stabilizing them into the shape of Yggdrasil, the Norse tree of life, Loki allows for the continuation of every life on every timeline at the cost of his own happiness.

The bittersweet moment is made cosmically grand by the stunning visual effects. The physical manifestation of each timeline into a tree root, the green glow of Loki’s familiar magic all coupled with the transition into the God of Stories wardrobe caused me to scream at the top of my lungs. The sheer quality of visual storytelling builds this imaginative world beautifully, even when it begins to unravel in spaghetti-like coils. The VFX team has outdone themselves with this feat, as has the team behind the grand score that builds an air of high-stakes resolution to this finale. Most impressive, though, is Hiddleston’s performance in what may be his final appearance as Loki. The frustration and pain, the terror and solemn acceptance of the journey on which his character must go is expertly displayed in every shot. Hiddleston’s love for Loki is apparent in his tear-jerking portrayal.

Loki develops into an entirely new version of himself. Until now, within the MCU, he has only been the God of Mischief — an agent of chaos, disorder and mistrust who exists as a villainous supporting character. All he has known is how to destroy. By binding the timelines in the sacred formation for growth, he becomes an agent of harmony. He transforms into the God of Stories, an entity able to rewrite time, and becomes the most powerful character in the MCU as a force for good. By shouldering the burden of the loneliest throne in the universe for the sake of protecting everyone alive, especially his friends, he becomes a hero in his own right. The love he has always possessed finally has a place to go, as does the goodness. He has come such a long way since his first appearance, yet he is still unable to achieve his happy ending. This is not a punishment by the narrative, as some fans might want to believe, but rather a bittersweet amalgamation of this character’s many destinies.

This ending also has huge implications for the future of the MCU. With the multiverse in order, the potential build-up toward future projects can be altered in a million different ways. Particularly with the promise of a He Who Remains climax to the upcoming MCU phases, the actor portraying the character may not be as set in stone as previously thought. However, Majors has faced egregious charges of assault and other violent offenses, which make him completely unfit to hold a platform such as that offered to him through this extremely high-profile role. The “Loki” ending provides the Marvel executives with an opportunity to either recast Kang or scrap his arc altogether in favor of a new “Big Bad” such as Doctor Doom. The door is wide open for the MCU to evict Majors and it would be irresponsible not to do so before it closes.

This finale has completely changed the game for the MCU. It has propelled the greater Marvel story forward and, more importantly, provided a loving, purposeful conclusion for a character whom fans have loved on screen for more than 14 years. It is tragic and moving — the greatest, most inevitable ending that gives this character everything he has ever wanted just when he doesn’t want it anymore. For him to finally discover that he could be happy and loved just to end up miserable and alone, watching as the world passes him by for eternity, is agonizing. The series’ final shot shows the agony on his face as the camera zooms in on his red-rimmed eyes flashing bright green as he smiles mournfully at his friends from afar. It is an affirmation of his sacrifice and heroism, the burden of glorious purpose and a haunting image that will never be forgotten.

