Not even my undying love for Eva Green could distract me from the absolute disaster that is “Liaison.” I went into it hoping for a fresh spin on the classic spy thriller: something with the wit of “Killing Eve” or the playfulness of “Spy Kids.” All I got were the same tired tropes and soulless storytelling that have plagued the genre for years.

The script of “Liaison” seems like that of any generic crime series, as if the writers changed the character names and called it a day. The first episode begins by introducing one of the protagonists, Gabriel (Vincent Cassel, “La Haine”), as a mysterious figure. It promptly switches to show the shady dealings of two men, later revealed to be Turkish terrorists, planning an attack on London Bridge. We watch as the situation unfolds from Gabriel’s perspective, the perpetrators’ perspective and the perspective of the British intelligence through guarded agent Allison Rowdy (Eva Green, “The Dreamers”).

The abundance of viewpoints successfully muddies the viewer’s sense of morality; you’re not really sure who to root for. But that purposeful lack of audience loyalty comes back to bite the writers when we’re expected to care about the characters. The show flips so quickly from one person to another that you never get to see who the people are beneath their mask of mechanical dialogue.

Each character speaks in the same cryptic tone, seemingly talking in code and as if they are held to a daily word limit. Watching Allison speak to the MI5 director felt like watching a staring contest between two kids with fraught history on the playground. Allison hardly says anything aside from the occasional obscure phrase, opting instead to communicate through sultry glares. While it adds to her mystery, it completely leaves the audience in the dark as to who she really is.

Every character is simply a hollow archetype. From Allison’s all-black attire and perpetually crossed arms, we can tell she’s a jaded, by-the-book genius with a troubled past. Gabriel’s “punch first, ask later” attitude and seemingly endless connections show us he’s a rogue with skewed ethics. These are interesting personas, but there’s nothing special about them. Spy stories are filled with these exact personalities by the droves. The twist here is supposed to be Gabriel and Allison’s romantic history, but, once again, this is a well-known trope that the show just can’t resist.

“Liaison” cares so much about building tension and mystique that it morphs into confusion. It might be because I was so bored during the excruciating hour-long premiere that my eyes glazed over, but I had a hard time following the plot’s conflict. The show’s insistence on telling you its developments rather than showing them does not help this plot confusion. One of the only times you can see the threat is in a scene in the MI5 office, flashing an animated Puss in Boots singing the children’s rhyme “London Bridge is falling down.” This minute attempt at humor just doesn’t work. All efforts to lighten the mood feel small compared to the superficial suspense.

For an international British-French thriller, language is a vital aspect of the show. As a native Arabic speaker, I was pleasantly surprised at how understandable their use of the language was. In most media made outside of the Middle East, I’ve found that characters’ Arabic sounds more like gibberish in a harsh accent, but I appreciate how the actors of “Liaison” authentically spoke the language. Despite the Arabic-speaking individuals being disappointingly and predictably typecast as terrorists, they’re actually the most compelling characters. They’re the only ones who grapple with the morality of their actions, especially once it’s revealed that they never meant to do much damage. One of the Arab characters, Samir (Aziz Dyab, “Copilot”), expresses fear, sadness and guilt, unlike the non-Arab characters who only ever convey cool indifference.

Forgetting the lackluster character choices, the cinematography is admittedly stunning. The camera moves around every setting with enough conspicuous space in the background to create suspense. In a scene where Samir seeks refuge with an old friend, the camera captures a wide landscape — a clever hint of an incoming ambush that effectively spikes your heart rate. Frames are dimly lit — another typical choice for this genre — effectively building the dark, gritty atmosphere the writers clearly intended. The fight scenes are well-choreographed, too. A particularly memorable scene involves Gabriel’s on-foot chase of one of the terrorists into an elevator where they trade punches until one of them is knocked unconscious. The scene is fast-paced and solidifies a grounded drama. They shove innocent bystanders, barge into restricted areas and knock down huge furniture pieces before locking themselves in an enclosed space, manifesting the fight’s consequences outside of the fighters’ bloody noses.

“Liaison” is a stereotypical addition to the thousands of international crime dramas on every streaming platform. The series doubles down on its distant, apathetic characters for the sake of a shallow sense of exciting mystery. It’s a great watch if you’re just looking for some surface-level excitement with all the violent mechanics and none of the heart. If you’re craving a spy story that packs more fun, I recommend revisiting “Spy Kids” instead.

Daily Arts Contributor Mina Tobya can be reached at mtobya@umich.edu.