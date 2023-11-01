I have a little game I like to play in bookstores: I go to the nearest shelf of new, best-selling fiction and count the number of book covers with a) a brightly colored background and b) a drawing of a woman’s profile with a pair of sunglasses and red lipstick. This sounds random and hyper-specific, but I promise the numbers will astound you. It is a pervasive design used on everything from thrillers to romances to period pieces — no book is safe. I know that judging a book by its cover is a cardinal rule for a reason, but I can’t help it. The first time I came across “Lessons in Chemistry,” Bonnie Garmus’ obscenely popular debut novel, I mistook it for chick lit. It passed all of the cover criteria, so I assumed it was nothing more than a romance between scientists with a cheeky title. For anyone tuning into the recent TV show adaptation of “Lessons in Chemistry” without having first read the book (yet another cardinal book sin I have committed here), rest assured that I could not have been more wrong.

In the TV adaptation of “Lessons in Chemistry,” Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson, “Captain Marvel”) is a chemist who finds unlikely stardom as the host of a hit cooking show in the ’50s and ’60s. Think Julia Child if she had studied chemistry instead of French cuisine. In my defense, nothing about the book cover indicates any of that, but I digress. There was more to this story than its misleading packaging led me to believe, but the adaptation’s first three episodes yield a mixed bag of variables, unable to achieve the desired result.

Long before she becomes a TV sensation, Elizabeth works as a technician at a research laboratory. As a woman in STEM, she bears the burden of always being the only woman in the room — perpetually underestimated in a man’s world. Her coworkers call her sweetheart, ask her to make them coffee and encourage her to “smile more.” Of course, there is one exception to the cast of chauvinist pigs that occupy her workplace, and that is the love interest: star chemist Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman, “Top Gun: Maverick”). Although Calvin mistakes Elizabeth for a secretary on their first meeting (yikes), and vomits on her on their second (talk about a meet-cute), he is the only one to remotely realize how brilliant she is. After discovering what “sex discrimination” is, he stands up for her at work so she can pursue her research with him. Naturally, they fall in love.

Tropes aside, there is a slightly awkward, natural chemistry between the pair that makes their unfolding romance endearing to watch. Elizabeth is a no-nonsense, rationally driven individual, and while Calvin speaks her scientific language, his looser, more amiable nature balances them out. Larson’s blend of rigidity (she blinks rarely, if ever, which was a choice) and candor charms Calvin and the audience early on. It’s hard not to admire the fact that she has no qualms about speaking her mind or dismantling the sexist societal hurdles standing in her way.

On the surface, the show’s feminism can come across as a bit shallow. The writing does a lot more showing than telling, juxtaposing the misogyny of Elizabeth’s male coworkers with the utter daftness of her female ones. Elizabeth also delivers a number of monologues that don’t stick the landing. Their direct messages for the audience fall short of hard-hitting feminism and lack the acerbic wit and humor of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” or the righteous, moving nobility of “On the Basis of Sex.” Yet I hesitate to condemn these flaws in the context that women’s stories, regardless of the time period, can never seem to satisfy the burden of perfection in their indictment of sexism. They either try too hard or not hard enough, and mediocrity is simply unacceptable. Maybe Elizabeth isn’t the feminist paragon that the show thinks she is, or that a critical audience wants her to be, but that doesn’t eradicate the show’s potential to portray a nuanced story about a woman.

For what it’s worth, “Lessons in Chemistry” gives the old college try at defying the expectations of how a woman can and should act within the bounds of the time. There’s an admirable authenticity in Elizabeth’s style, which aligns more with her practical nature than the norms of the ’50s. Her outfits are polished and put together with a mix of skirts and pants, but she seldom wears makeup, forgoing the powder and blush that adorns every other female character. Elizabeth’s methodical meal prepping montages have a quick, precise editing style that draws clear parallels between her cooking and chemistry work. In these scenes, her experiments in the kitchen aren’t treated as a mere homemaking activity, but one that demands a serious amount of effort and endurance on her part.

Some of the surprises were decidedly less delightful. An episode narrated by Elizabeth’s dog, voiced by B.J. Novak (“The Office”) was a real low point. Pet voice-overs are grating in the best of cases, so to have a tragic story arc depicted from the dog’s perspective was borderline insufferable. The emotional momentum powered by Larson’s grief-stricken performance was interrupted at every turn by Novak putting in the dog’s two cents. I want to write it off as a singular flaw, but it’s clear that this story had the potential to wield grave subject matters and serious emotional weight, and chose not to. Instead, it falls back on cheap shortcuts like using a cute dog in a sad scene to elicit a sentimental reaction from the audience or reciting trite, overly generalized statements of womanhood rather than letting the work speak for itself.

A chemist should know better than anyone that a formulaic template won’t always result in the desired outcome; experimentation is precisely where creativity has the chance to grow. I suppose that’s one lesson that this show has yet to learn, and I’m not sure it ever will.

