Netflix’s “Kaleidoscope” was marketed to audiences with an interesting premise: A heist drama in which the viewing order of the episodes does not matter. The show is about an elaborate bank heist and contains eight episodes, each assigned its own color. The idea is that while viewers will have all of their questions answered by the end of the season, each viewer will develop a unique perspective on the characters and the story depending on the order in which they watch the episodes. After watching it, however, it’s clear that the series bit off more than it could chew.

Before watching “Kaleidoscope,” I sought to try as many different combinations of the episodes as possible. I was quickly informed of my naivety by a friend who told me that there are, in fact, 5,040 possible combinations of episodes if you follow the series’s rule to leave “White” for the end. So instead, I allowed Netflix’s algorithm to determine my viewing experience. I watched “Kaleidoscope” in the following order: Yellow, Green, Blue, Orange, Violet, Red, Pink and White. The order was similar to the one suggested by this Vulture article, so I figured I was in for a good show; I was wrong.

In starting with “Yellow,” I had a pretty good introduction to most of the main characters and their objectives. The episode opened six weeks before the heist, with Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito, “The Boys”) recruiting the members of his gang and giving them the rundown of the crime they were to commit. The episode was to the point, yet left a TV necessity unmet — the perfect beginning. The second episode I watched, “Green,” was set seven years before the heist, allowing for some more background on some of the main characters. At this point, I started to notice one of (and possibly the only) the series’s redeeming qualities: the colors. From the backgrounds to certain characters’ costumes to a few perfectly placed props, each episode reflects the color of its namesake. If there’s ever something that seems slightly out of place — like a bright pink stuffed animal in the “Orange” episode — it’s an obvious clue for the audience to grab onto, and ties back into the story neatly by the conclusion.

The episodes are chronologically all over the place, set anywhere from 24 years prior to six months after the heist. In theory, it’s ideal. Viewers should be able to pick up pieces of the puzzle to put together characters’ backgrounds and, ultimately, an understanding of the motives underlying the mission. For the most part, “Kaleidoscope” works as intended. It’s not until the very end when you realize the storytelling falls short. Granted, I watched the two episodes set after the heist, “Red” and “Pink,” before I watched the heist, which left me confused and hoping the heist episode would answer all my questions. I was unpleasantly surprised when all that the final episode left me with was an overwhelming sense of dissatisfaction. Episode order aside, the logistics of the plot and the heist were poorly executed. No character deaths ended up making any sense, and the only major twist in the heist itself proved completely meaningless.

“Kaleidoscope” also had issues with executing the thing it was marketed to do. It claimed to provide a unique experience for each viewer depending on viewing order. After watching and conferring with a friend who had a different order than mine, the consensus was that this, too, was a flop. The episodes are around 50 minutes long, giving the show more than enough time to pack a lot of information into each episode. Most of the major plot twists and revelations happen within a single episode and are unaffected by the others, so, of course the order doesn’t matter. As for individual takeaways, it was universally agreed that some characters were just more likable than others. Each character was one-dimensional and predictable, so there was little room for debate. Besides, the idea that viewers should come to their own individual conclusion about characters and the plot, remains consistent in every show that exists — regardless of episode order. Our individuality defines us, so naturally, every person will have different thoughts on a story.

Netflix’s “Kaleidoscope” promised two main attractions: an interesting and well-developed story, and the effectiveness of a storytelling tool that has never been used before. Unfortunately, it ultimately failed on both fronts. Ignoring the order of the episodes, the plot itself was unengaging and came across as a watered-down, far less interesting version of “Ocean’s 8.” If you’re looking for something innovative in the film and TV industry, you only need to look as far as “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.” The “choose your own adventure” film was shocking, exciting and interactive. It delivered exactly what was promised and stayed true to the genre that “Black Mirror” established.

Frankly, I would have been content if “Kaleidoscope” was either a good heist show or an exciting on-screen puzzle. Unfortunately, it was neither.

Daily Arts Writer Swara Ramaswamy can be reached at swararam@umich.edu.