Superhero stories usually have a few basic rules: The good guys win in the end; the hero is incorruptible; the status quo is maintained.

Meanwhile, in a series far from these basic rules, Earth has been taken over in “A Lesson for Your Next Life” (the first episode of “Invincible’s” second season) by corrupted hero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun, “Voltron: Legendary Defender”) aka Invincible, who is subduing opposition alongside his intergalactic colonizing father Nolan (J. K. Simmons, “Gravity Falls”) aka Omni-Man. As the two exchange casual conversations about putting down protestors and razing cities, Yeun’s and Simmons’ laid-back deliveries are chilling in the face of all the destruction they enact. This disparity is especially haunting when juxtaposed with the anguished and pained performances of Mark’s former friends and teammates like Robot (Zachary Quinto, “Superman: Man of Tomorrow”) and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs, “Ten Year Old Tom”). Newcomer Sterling K. Brown (“Solar Opposites”) also carries the character of Angstrom Levy with both measure and mutiny, acting as a careful spy for the rebellion of this world and speaking out against the murderous Invincible and Omni-Man right to their faces before a portal to another universe opens up beneath his feet and saves him. If the viewer hasn’t already guessed, this is not the universe in which the first season of “Invincible” took place.

Now, multiverse media usually has a few basic rules: There’s at least one universe where the good guys lose; the hero has one evil version of themself somewhere; those who use the multiverse to gain power (think the Scarlet Witch, Kang, the Spot) are a threat.

Meanwhile, in another world still not bound by those rules, an alternate-universe Levy breaks the buff clone genius duo the Mauler Twins (Kevin Michael Richardson, “Young Justice”) out of maximum security. He notes that the universe from which he rescued them is odd because in every other Earth with an Invincible, the superhero doesn’t stop Omni-Man but joins him in colonizing the planet and beyond — instantly subverting and setting the stakes of a multiversal threat sky-high. He reveals his powers of creating multiversal portals and his plans that are completely unrelated to beating Invincible: Use the Mauler Twins’ technological prowess to transfer the collective knowledge of every one of his collected, communal cohabitating multiversal selves — including that of the Levy who was almost killed by the alternate Invincible — into his brain, giving him the ability to solve every universe’s issues.

In the sequence that precedes this, we see Mark — our Mark — trying his best to save people, especially those suffering in the aftermath of the fight between him and his father. Not only is the grief evident in every frame of Mark’s face, but you can hear it through the somber strums and stanzas of “Karma Police,” another superb choice by the music supervision team that juxtaposes John Paesano’s (“Daredevil”) traditional bombastic superhero orchestration against contemporary song choices that the teenage characters would actually listen to (“Blitzkrieg Bop” is indeed a Spider-Man-worthy bop, but you can’t tell me that 15-year-old Gen-Z nerd Peter Parker is cool enough to listen to that instead of anime music and Star Wars parodies). Thom Yorke’s wails cast a darkness over all the light Mark tries to bring into the world by doing his superhero duties. As Mark falls to Earth, it seems like he would rather collide with the planet than keep going until he hears another cry for help.

“Invincible” really only has one rule: Before the title card of each episode, someone is about to say Mark’s superhero name, but it cuts to the blood-spattered title and theme stinger instead.

“A Lesson,” unlike past episodes, instead takes multiple points to tease its title card, complete with totally unnatural pauses in sentences preceding the I-word. Yes, they’re for dramatic effect, but the joke is made so often (beyond the comedic rule of three!) that it ends up being more annoying than endearing. This issue carries across the entire episode; “Invincible” usually employs self-aware comedy in spades, as a deconstruction of the superhero genre, but this brand of humor clashes with the somber tone of an episode entirely centered on grief. It would have been beneficial to have just one episode that doesn’t feel dangerously close to swapping serious sentiments for quips like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, the MCU’s influence doesn’t stop there.

Of course, critics will note the multiversal cinematic similarities even though the stories — which use Mark’s multiversal selves as prisoners of their cycles of abuse — were adapted far before the MCU was even a possibility for Mr. Feige. But it’s the MCU-esque subversion for subversion’s sake that’s concerning.

Let’s talk about the Amber (Zazie Beetz, “The Bad Guys”) elephant in the room. Last season, Amber dumped Mark for not telling the truth about being a superhero (standard protocol for protecting loved ones, subverted for seemingly no solid reason) and being an inconsiderate partner as a result (actually his fault, but wait), but then rekindled the relationship when Mark was at his most vulnerable after his father left. It’s an uncomfortable contrast to all the lovingly written relationships in the show — like Mark and his mother Debbie (Sandra Oh, “Turning Red”), who set off on the messy journey of learning to mourn together. Scenes taken straight from the comics that are clearly intended to be sweet, like Mark and Debbie getting into college together, come off as much more sour — especially when you know she’ll become another fictional female character for men to interpret misogynistically rather than rightly blaming the mostly-male writing team that failed her.

One last unfortunate carry-over from the first season is the recurrence of animation pitfalls. After taking so long to release a new season, what’s seen in “A Lesson” still shows “Invincible” clearly conserving its animation budget. Scenes like Mark’s aforementioned fall to Earth are let down when character models aren’t so much animated as laterally translated so that fight scenes and massive explosions can look their best — and they do; but the heart of “Invincible” is as important as the muscle-bound mania in which it indulges. Its serene slice-of-life scenes deserve as much attention as its extravagant action.

The source of this strain is obvious when you remember that a show about how superior strength is always in service of others is being funded and streamed by Amazon, where moral grayness indulged into outright evil is entirely too relevant. Still, I have a feeling that as the show continues to grow in popularity, the arcs will only improve in quality and revolutionary themes. “Invincible” will win out in the end. Just like its title card, “Invincible” isn’t bound by its blood, by conventions, by cycles of abuse — it only brings up these bounds to eventually break them.

