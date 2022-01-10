“I just want to fast forward to the part of my life when everything is okay,” Issa says to her reflection in the mirror. It’s a statement that we can all get behind.

Life has its trials and tribulations. Oftentimes, it feels like there’s no possible way to get through the storm. But the series finale of HBO’s “Insecure” is proof that things do eventually work out in the end; we just have to stop standing in our own way.



Created and written by Issa Rae (“The Lovebirds”), “Insecure” is a dramedy television series partially based on her web series “Awkward Black Girl.” After blessing the screen with five amazing seasons, the show is a monument of significant representation of modern Black women within friendships, relationships and everything else in between.

The finale seals the deal and confirms the legacies of the main cast in their exit from the show. It fast forwards to all the big moments that will happen between Issa (Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show), Kelli (Natasha Rothwell, “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”), Molly (Yvonne Orji, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”) and Tiffany (Amanda Seales, “The Story of Our Times”), such as the girls getting together for Molly and Issa’s birthday party, Kelli starting a new chapter in her life and the girls visiting Tiffany after her move to Denver. However, the episode also illustrates struggles, such as Issa’s having to make the decision between being with Nathan (Kendrick Sampson, “How to Make Love to a Black Woman”) or Lawrence (Jay Ellis, “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions”) and Molly’s overcoming a sudden death in the family. At the end of it all, the episode tells the audience that everything will be okay for the group of friends.

While the series embraces interpersonal relationships between Black women, what stands out the most is the episode’s ability to show what it takes to make decisions confidently. When Issa invites Lawrence over for a tour of her new office space, she reflects on what it took to get to where she is now, realizing it was her own anxious thoughts that kept her from her true wishes and hindered her potential. Issa is now consciously aware that she has full control over her life and that when she lets doubt stand in the way of making decisions, she has no one to blame but herself.

The finale also portrays the true meaning of friendship. At moments, we see Molly grieving over a sudden death in her family. Fast forward to the night of her wedding, when Molly shows gratitude for her friendship with Issa. This dynamic shows that their friendship is what keeps Molly strong. With Issa in her corner, she believes that she can get through anything.

“Insecure” does a fantastic job of making sure the viewers have an insight into some of the real-life dynamics between Black women. The finale inspires the viewers to have empathy for all the characters, not just Issa.

By the end of the series, the women learn how to go through the motions of life and expect the unexpected. Sure enough, life throws a few curveballs, but choosing to stay firm with the decisions you make in those tumultuous times and relying on healthy friendships will see you through. Eventually, everything will be okay.

Daily Arts Writer Jessica Curney can be reached at jcurney@umich.edu.