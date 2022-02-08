Film and television have recently delivered well on the female-led spy movie front. As someone who adored “Killing Eve” and Marvel’s “Black Widow,” I had high expectations for Netflix’s “In from the Cold.” It’s safe to say that they were met — mostly.

“In from the Cold” follows Jenny Franklin (Margarita Levieva, “The Deuce”), a single mother helping to chaperone her teenage daughter’s figure skating trip to Madrid. Jenny’s life turns upside down when she is captured by the CIA and exposed as a former Russian spy. Working for a callous agent under the threat of life in prison, Jenny must rekindle the deadly combat skills — and rare superhuman abilities — she worked so hard to leave behind.

The story then spins out as Jenny is tasked with infiltrating and taking down a Spanish right-wing nationalist group planning something sinister. At the same time, the plot begins to flip back and forth between scenes of a younger Jenny (formerly known as Anya) back in Russia. As viewers watch battle-hardened Jenny fight with years of expertise, they also get to see the events in her past that drove her to shed her Russian identity.

Levieva absolutely shines as Jenny, as does Stasya Miloslavskaya (“Sovershenno letnie”) as the younger version of Jenny/Anya. Levieva herself was born in Russia before moving to the US permanently in 1991, something that added tremendously to the authenticity of the character. She perfectly captures the terror and apprehension that comes with revisiting one’s traumatic past, not to mention all of the emotional dynamics of a tense mother-daughter relationship. Miloslavskaya’s scenes were almost exclusively in Russian, yet every one of young Anya’s emotions was palpable off of the screen. Finding Russian actors to play Russian characters seems like an obvious decision to make, and yet it remains one that is often shirked in favor of giving American or British actors Russian lines. The comfort that Levieva and Miloslavskaya have in their mother tongue leads the viewers to focus more on their performances rather than the language itself.

Sci-fi elements in spy shows run the risk of turning the production in a very Marvel-esque direction, something that show creator Adam Glass (“Supernatural”) adeptly avoided. While the first reveal of Jenny’s powers got me to raise a curious eyebrow, it didn’t hold my attention the whole time. Jenny’s superhuman abilities are an asset to her and her handlers, but the focus remains on her story, drawing parallels between Anya’s relationships in the past with Jenny’s in the present day.

As good as it is, there are a few things that hold “In from the Cold” back from attaining “Killing Eve” levels of quality. It was clear that some of the dialogue was written by a millennial who was trying just a little too hard to fit in with the Gen Z crowd. If anyone finds a grown man who unironically uses the phrase, “because I’m lit,” please let me know. Dialogue between high schoolers was a hit-or-miss as well. One can only use the word “sus” in a sentence so many times before it starts to make listeners physically cringe. Glass definitely made some frustrating choices to wrap up the first eight episodes, the reasons for which I hope become clear in a possible second season.

“In from the Cold” tastefully adds new elements to a recycled genre. The sincerity of the characters and the expert acting contribute a deeper layer to the plot, along with some very well-choreographed fight sequences. The story remains consistent and engaging, albeit with some questionable dialogue and possible plot holes. In its entirety, with well-balanced drama and high intensity, the first season shows promise for an exhilarating series.

Daily Arts Contributor Swara Ramaswamy can be reached at swararam@umich.edu.