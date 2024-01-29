Just as I lost all interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ever-expanding roster of mediocrity, they played the only card I couldn’t resist: Marvel officially canonized their tragically canceled Netflix shows to the MCU timeline.

The six shows all took place in New York City and focused on city-level fights and personal battles in contrast to the MCU’s standard fare of worldwide, and even universal stakes. The five titular characters, each with their own show — Daredevil aka Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox, “Echo”), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter, “Breaking Bad”), Luke Cage (Miles Colter, “Men in Black 3”), Iron Fist aka Danny Rand (Finn Jones, “Leatherface”) and The Punisher aka Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal, “The Wolf of Wall Street”) — dealt with everything from an invasion of undead ninjas to abusive exes to a variety of crime lords. The shows wove what felt like a vibrant superpowered community in Marvel’s version of New York City, often crossing over into each other’s shows and even teaming up in an eight-episode series called “Defenders” (Castle was absent, but was ultimately shown to be involved with the events of the show in “Daredevil” season 3). The shows cultivated a beloved fanbase, and “Jessica Jones” and “Daredevil” in particular are still lauded as some of the best screen media Marvel has ever produced.

After Marvel canceled all of its Netflix shows in 2019 shortly before the launch of Disney+, fans demonstrated their displeasure with the decision but were more and more hopeless about getting a resolution to any of the shows as years went by with no reference to any of Netflix’s beloved New York vigilantes in the MCU. Most fans assumed that the characters and their canon didn’t exist in the MCU until Cox was announced to reprise his role as Daredevil for a cameo in “Spiderman: No Way Home.” After that came a whole slew of announcements about “Daredevil” actors reprising roles, such as Vincent D’Onofrio (“Echo”) as Wilson Fisk and Bernthal as Castle. For a while, the Netflix canon occupied a weird gray area in which some aspects seemed to be canon (such as appearances and general demeanor of characters) while others were up in the air. This was only exacerbated by the announcement of the upcoming show “Daredevil: Born Again” as a reboot of the character and not a continuation of the Netflix show.

This is why it was such a surprise — and an utter relief to long-time fans of the Netflix shows — when they popped up on the official MCU timeline. For one, there was concern that Marvel wanted a reboot to tone down the grittiness and more mature themes of Daredevil and their other Netflix shows to market toward a larger age range. Murdock’s cameo in “She-Hulk” did not soothe these nerves either, with the “cartoonish” CG modifications of fight scenes being a sharp turn from “Daredevil’s” much more down-to-earth choreography that lent to its more grounded tone. The acknowledgment of the events of the shows as canon, along with “Echo’s” willingness to embrace the gore, points to the studio’s willingness to play ball with the original demographic of their more R-rated shows.

The shift in focus to New York City in shows like “Hawkeye” and the ending of “Spiderman: No Way Home” also alluded that Marvel Studios might finally be learning a lesson about spectacle creep. The magic of the Netflix shows was their ability to put the stakes on personal conflicts and make the audience see a character as a person and not a plot device with a heavy-handed storyline contrived so they can make the grand multiverse timeline work (sorry Loki). The first season of “Jessica Jones” elevated her to one of the best-written characters in the MCU canon because the threat she was fighting — an abusive ex-boyfriend who mind-controlled her into murder, among other horrible things — was first and foremost, a villain in her story rather than a villain she happened to bump up against. Kilgrave (David Tennant, “Doctor Who”) posed a threat to New York at large because he was willing to do anything to get Jessica back. Beyond that, he had no motivation for world or city domination, and that made the stakes for Jones — and therefore the audience — even higher than if he were a city-wide threat first and foremost. She was forced to face this threat, knowing everything ultimately sat on her shoulders alone.

There’s also a lot to be said about the representation these shows brought. Marvel is infamously bad about telling diverse stories; we all remember the MCU’s first gay character, that one guy whose husband got blipped. Maybe it was due to his status as a “secondary” Marvel Studios property and also the fact that his show was made for an older audience, but the shows demonstrated a diversity that the modern MCU honestly hasn’t been able to pull off. The shows themselves handled topics like addiction, prison, police corruption, poverty and child abuse with refreshing grace. As an example, Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor, “Transformers”), child-star-turned-radio-personality and Jones’ adoptive sister struggled with relapsing throughout “Jessica Jones” after finding a steroid-like drug that could temporarily heighten her reflexes and strength. Jones herself, along with her friend Malcolm (Eka Darville, “Her Smell”), also dealt with unhealthy addiction and trauma in ways both good and bad, but ultimately all realistic and well-researched.

The shows also featured characters from a wide range of backgrounds, effectively showcasing the diversity of New York City. “Luke Cage” was praised for its portrayal of Harlem as a primarily African American and Latinx borough and for its ability to acknowledge the racial history of Harlem in the process of writing unique characters. Unlike “Endgame” Dead Husband Guy, lawyer Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss, “The Matrix”) was allowed to have a growth arc closely tied to her actions leading to the death of her estranged wife in “Jessica Jones” season one, all while being a badass, kind of corrupt lawyer. The Netflix shows also didn’t shy away from representing disability. Murdock is blind and “Daredevil” diligently used tools like screen readers and stressed the everyday importance of touch and sound for blind individuals. He and his friend Foggy Nelson (Elden Hensen, “Idle Hands”) also openly talked and joked about his blindness. All of these things made the world of these shows feel like a place that real, breathing people lived in beyond the mode of delivery for a story — an issue that the modern MCU tends to struggle with.

The Netflix shows were largely what fueled my love for Marvel back in middle and high school. I have always said that the only thing that would bring me back to the MCU fandom would be if they brought them back, and I would not be lying if I said “Daredevil” and its quandaries about justice and the law was what first inspired me to pursue law school. As with any media that I love to this degree, I’m excited while trying not to get my hopes up too high. For me, Marvel and superheroes were never about the special effects or the mind-bogglingly complex timelines, but rather how people — superhumans, but ultimately just people — live through extraordinary circumstances. The MCU lost me when they started turning toward shallow bedazzlement via full CGI backgrounds and massive fight scenes, but if they are truly willing to take another shot at good storytelling, I’m willing to take another shot at the MCU.

