After three seasons and nearly three years since its premiere, the famously wholesome series “Ted Lasso” has finally wrapped up — or at least wrapped up the story the show’s creators set out to tell. Spinoffs notwithstanding, this is seemingly the end of our time with Kansas-born, pun-slinging coach and titular protagonist Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis, “We’re the Millers”). Though, as Ted notes in the finale, “It was never about me.”

His words ring true when looking back at the series, which has been fueled by the strength of its character-building across its ensemble. The ethos of the show is relatively simple, asking, “Can people change for the better?” The variety of characters — which includes players, coaches, the team’s owner and support staff consisting of men, women, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, immigrants and people of differing faiths — have just as varied areas of growth. Ted’s role in the ensemble can be summed up in his own words: “For me, success is not about the wins and losses. It’s about helping these young fellas be the best versions of themselves on and off the field.”

This is a show about growth, transformation and steadfast belief in everyone’s capacity to improve.

It’s a beautiful sentiment, one that made me and countless others early supporters of the series. The timing of its release in August 2020, when many of us were locked in our homes uncertain of what the future would look like, contributed to audiences’ open-armed reception. The show painted a much-needed picture of hope when there wasn’t much to go around, as its story wasn’t about happy people, but rather people learning to be happy. Nearly three years later, our need for hope hasn’t gone away, but the unfortunate truth is that “Ted Lasso”’s ability to meaningfully impart it is no longer a given.

What changed?

It boils down to a weakened connection to the show’s founding ethos. The beauty of “Ted Lasso” lies within the process of growth, not the outcomes or the “wins and losses.” Yet, in this final Ted-centric season, there is a palpable desperation for “Ted Lasso” to tie up all loose ends by the finale, evident in season three’s extended 650-minute runtime compared to season one’s 299. The rush to complete Ted’s story while also developing the stories of the large ensemble led to results without enough insight into the processes behind them. Any outcomes, therefore, feel hollow. In some instances, it was like taking a flawed character, hiding them for a few episodes, and revealing them again — new and improved — and asking if you liked watching them grow. Yes, it’s neat that they changed so much — I only wish I wasn’t left scratching my head as to why.

The most prominent example of this was tracking Nathan Shelley’s (Nick Mohammed, “Intelligence”) arc. The assistant kitman-turned-coach-turned-traitor-turned-prodigal-son is the picture of redemption and is “Ted Lasso”’s ethos distilled. After ripping apart Ted’s “Believe” sign, releasing intimate details of Ted’s mental health to the press and leaving A.F.C. Richmond in disgrace, viewers are primed to despise Nate. Yet, from the start, Ted maintains grace for Nate, recognizing his attacks to be acts driven by self-sabotage and fear; Ted is only hurt that Nate would hurt himself in this way. You might think this depiction is pretty compelling so far, and I’d agree with you. However, the underlying problem lies in Nate’s digestion of his own flaws and the process he undertakes to address the source of his insecurities.

Nate’s initial change is seemingly driven by his relationship with his girlfriend, Jade (Edyta Budnik, “A Discovery of Witches”). His sincere love for her makes him realize how Rupert (Anthony Head, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) — his cartoonishly villainous West Ham boss who attempts to break up their relationship — can not give him the validation he seeks. He leaves West Ham, and we can fill in the blanks as to why, but the true failure is in what happens next. In the tenth episode of the final season, the source of Nate’s anxiety and self-doubt is finally addressed: his father. In a scene that was borderline dreamlike, the glaring cause of Nate’s toxicity does a complete 180. Nate’s father apologizes for never treating him properly and explains he knew from when Nate was a young age that he was a genius and therefore had trouble parenting him.

And that was it. Nate’s father is never seen again. Arc ended, trauma resolved, relationship mended. It’s an all-too-convenient conclusion to the show’s biggest twist and leaves you feeling empty after the confrontation was hyped up for the better part of the show. Following his father’s apology, Nate finally starts taking accountability and apologizes to his former team. Yet what the entire interaction reads as is this: Nate begins the steady process of learning what works and doesn’t work for him, until one day his father is suddenly repentant and Nate gains instant clarity. For folks out there who have issues stemming from poor treatment by their parents or mentors, I guess the trick is to hope they one day admit everything they’ve done is wrong and you’re good.

Another disappointment was the culmination of Ted’s struggle with anxiety. Ted has repeated bouts of anxiety throughout the show, thoroughly rocking the otherwise cheery coach. Ted begins going to therapy and works on his mental health with season two legend Dr. Sharon (Sarah Niles, “Riches”). Her introduction to the show was certainly out of left field at first, but she represented the show’s renewed dedication to discussions of mental health. Yet at the end of season two we bid goodbye to Dr. Sharon, and we are never granted insight into Ted’s relationship with her again, leaving a giant question mark in the space where our understanding of Ted’s mental health should be. Perhaps Ted’s decision to return to America to be with his son is an answer enough, but after having a multiseason focus on Ted’s anxiety, we’re not granted nearly enough focus on its development and resolution. Despite its depiction, going to therapy and having your problems quickly disappear simply isn’t something those with anxiety (or other mental health struggles) can hope for.

Despite its faults, it would be unfair to say that the magic of “Ted Lasso” disappeared entirely by its end. The series still got many things right, the greatest of which is its portrayal of friendships, one of which is rooted in the development of the love triangle between Keeley (Juno Temple, “The Offer”), Roy (Brett Goldstein, “Uncle”) and Jamie (Phil Dunster, “The Devil’s Hour”). Keeley’s autonomy is always at the forefront of the contentious three-sided relationship — she makes it clear that she is no trophy to be won repeatedly. This is emphasized most humorously when Roy and Jamie show up at her house post-fistfight and ask her to choose between the two of them, to which she promptly kicks them out, because yeah — that’s a weird thing to do. By the finale, it’s clear that the most important outcome of the triangle is the emergence of friendships between the three of them, beautifully developed over the course of the series on a foundation of mutual respect. This is also done believably: Roy’s intense training regime specially designed for Jamie initially read as torture, but by the end was a love language, emulating the ineffable quality of real friendship development. In a revelatory moment in the final season, Ted looks into a locker room to see Jamie, Keeley and Roy sitting together chatting about their problems and smiling. We can better understand Ted’s statement, “It was never about me,” as we see the self-sustaining systems of support he leaves behind.

Another spectacular display of friendship is between Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham, “Sex Education”), A.F.C Richmond’s owner, and Ted. Their friendship takes Harry’s infamous claim from “When Harry Met Sally” — “No man can be friends with a woman that he finds attractive. He always wants to have sex with her.” — and says fuck right off. From the start, their relationship is carefully and subtly built. Ted brings her cookies every day and they share laughs and vulnerabilities until they reach a point where they have transformed each other. Rebecca’s cold heart is melted; Ted receives faith and support so he can be the coach he needs to be. Their moments are light, heavy and everything in between, and there is never a drop of sexual tension, because that’s not their relationship. In their final interaction, Rebecca runs to the airport, not for a classic rom-com revelation of love, but for a statement of deep appreciation for their friendship. It’s wholesome without being too hokey, and it’s the exact touch of light that makes you smile despite other disappointments.

In the end, I can’t help but feel like Trent Crimm (James Lance, “The Canterville Ghost”) in his initial reporting of Lasso’s Richmond. I think the show ultimately lost its connection to its initial strengths, but saying so brings me no pleasure. “Ted Lasso” is just the sort of thing you can’t help but root for. It succeeds in bringing mental health topics into mainstream discourse and it dismantles toxic masculinity by offering genuine friendship and respect for women’s autonomy. Unfortunately, it still fails to meaningfully address its driving question: “Can people change for the better?” While it’s true the large majority of characters are better, more empathetic, emotionally intelligent people by the end of the series, the lesson imparted is diluted by the lack of details. The power in answering the driving question is not by answering yes, it’s by showing how. When viewers at home search for that hope, that feeling that we are not bound to the cycles we’re currently in, we’ve got to see people break out themselves — not just see a before and after. We were looking for a recipe, not a magic trick. I’m sorry Ted, this one’s just a little too much for me to believe.

