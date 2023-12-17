If someone says the words “period piece,” my mind involuntarily conjures up an image: frilly petticoat-layered dresses, greyish-blue scenic lighting, stiff English manners and Kiera Knightley running around stuffed inside a corset. As far as personal preferences go, they’re just not my cup of tea. My main grievance with period dramas is that, to establish historical accuracy, the characters often lose authenticity — they don’t end up feeling like real people. Between the layers of era-appropriate clothing and dialogue, an impenetrable distance between the audience and the characters is forged. In some cases, the actor’s performance alone bridges this rift, but more interestingly is where the work itself can loosen up the rigid mold of what a period piece should look and feel like. And that rare case is “Dickinson” through and through.

“Dickinson” follows the life of the great American poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld, “Hawkeye”) and her family in mid-19th-century New England. Aside from Dickinson’s poetry, most people simply know that she was a recluse and wrote about death a lot. This half-hour comedy series seeks to remedy that. Each episode takes inspiration from one of her poems, striving to capture the spirit of artistry rather than a cut-and-dry depiction of her life story. The pilot episode, constructed around the lines “Because I could not stop for Death — / He kindly stopped for me —” features a literal manifestation of Death played by Wiz Khalifa (“Duncanville”) in which he picks Emily up in a carriage drawn by ghost horses and they ride around town and contemplate mortality together. This is not a show afraid of venturing into the weird.

Upon its release, much of the immediate attention on the series seemed confined to its historical accuracy, or apparent lack thereof. Everyone was keen to know what it got right or wrong, and how much of the show was “real.” A lot of the plotlines veer into the fantastical, and the writing itself is imbued with a modernity that is not common in traditional period pieces. All of the dialogue is spoken in modern English, and Emily speaks very casually to her siblings and peers, dropping “dude,” or “lame” and various slang as often as any young millennial would. At first, the anachronisms are a bit jarring, but over time, they become a natural part of the show, keeping the comedy accessible and the characters’ sentiments clear.

The entirety of the show’s soundtrack follows suit, with intimate moments set to Mitski or Taylor Swift, and party sequences to Lizzo or Doja Cat. When the characters dance, their movements are loose and uninhibited — they flirt, look silly and get embarrassed in a manner that feels natural to the realm of comedy. It reminds me of the way Sofia Coppola chose to have her Marie Antoinette race around the halls of Versailles to The Strokes as if she were any teenage girl; it effectively softens our preconceived notions of a historical figure. Even if the music was written centuries after these characters existed, it still captures the atmosphere and emotional current of the scenes in such a way that the audience can more deeply understand them.

Not every period piece can be revitalized by intentional anachronisms, but they work beautifully in this show and are precisely what makes “Dickinson” so refreshing to watch. The characters are vibrant and full of life; they have souls, desires and ambitions that are consistent with the reality of their time but are not overly concerned with the details of the real people they’re based on.

At home, the Dickinson siblings lounge around on the couches and poke fun at each other like a genuine family. Steinfeld’s Emily is weird, bold, funny, and more like a real person to me than the real Emily Dickinson ever could be. She feigns illness to get out of chores, dances around her room as she gets dressed and scrambles to find a scrap piece of paper when inspiration strikes. It doesn’t matter if the real Emily Dickinson did and said all of these exact things, because this Emily, the fictional character, is more like a conduit for the fantastical inner life that inspired her poetry, and that’s the only Emily that any of us could ever truly know.

This looser approach also allows the romantic aspects of Emily’s life to be interspersed as a genuine part of her story. Despite the clear evidence of Dickinson’s poetry and letters addressed to Sue Gilbert (Ella Hunt, “Anna and the Apocalypse”) as being of a romantic nature, scholars have long disregarded them merely as “close” best friends. Though the precise facts of their relationship may be up for dispute, the love letters and poetry speak for themselves, and that is the version of Emily and Sue that we get to experience within this show. Their relationship is still kept secret, as would be expected for the time, but it acts as a true focal point of the story and is, without a doubt, the heart of the show itself.

It’s also important to note that the modern aspects of this show never go so far as to completely take you out of the period itself. There is a line to be drawn for a necessary semblance of historical accuracy, and “Dickinson” knows not to cross it (lest you end up like CW’s “Reign” with a 16th-century Queen Mary of Scots dressed exclusively in Forever 21). The characters wear era-appropriate clothing and the set design of the Dickinson house was constructed based on the actual home. Writer and creator Alena Smith (“The Affair”) also did her research by pulling some of the wackiest plotlines directly from the characters’ real lives, which makes pondering the reality of the show even more fun.

The comedy at the heart of the series isn’t delimited to the sheer impropriety of Emily using obscenities or 19th-century girls in layered hoop skirts dancing like it’s 2019. This is not a free-for-all rendition of Emily Dickinson on “Drunk History.” The Dickinson family grounds the story in a more sitcom-style realm with comedic moments shining through and contrasting a genius at work in a normal household. Emily’s younger sister Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov, “Manchester by the Sea”) suffers from a lack of attention and is given the most absurd B-plots as she sews pillows for her cats and complains of dying alone. Her mother, played by the legendary Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock”) is an endless supply of comedy gold, routinely expressing her frustration with getting stuck with Emily as a daughter because she never helps with the household chores.

Speaking of comedy legends, the show also has considerable fun with the many guest cameos it manages to weave into the story. John Mulaney (“Big Mouth”) plays a pretentious Henry David Thoreau, living in “solitude” by Walden Pond as his mom and sister conveniently stop by to pick up his laundry and drop off food. Zosia Mamet (“Girls”) appears as Louisa May Alcott in a Christmas episode and advises Emily to “write shit that sells.” Additional appearances include Ziwe (“Ziwe”) as Sojourner Truth, Nick Kroll (“Big Mouth”) as Edgar Allan Poe, Billy Eichner (“Bros”) as Walt Whitman and Chloe Fineman (“Saturday Night Live”) as Sylvia Plath, to name a few. Dickinson herself likely did not meet any of these famous historical figures even if they were living in the same period as her, but the sheer hilarity of her calling Thoreau a dick to his face is well worth the fictional encounter.

These fabrications contextualize Dickinson and her poetry within history and serve as a reminder that, although we now consider her a literary great, the majority of her poetry was left unpublished and unread in her lifetime. The artistic liberties taken by this show give modern audiences a real chance to recognize Dickinson’s genius and to get a glimpse of the vibrancy of her inner life, the musings of the mind that could have inspired such art.

“Dickinson” works because it knows that the abstract eccentricities of Emily Dickinson’s poems can tell us far more about who she was as an artist than any biography ever could.

