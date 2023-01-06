On Oct. 21, I received a text from my best friend telling me that she “wanted to hear my Midnights thoughts.” About an hour later, I FaceTimed her and we immediately began discussing our various impressions and hottest takes on Taylor Swift’s newest album, which was only 12 hours old at the time. We came to the conclusions that “Midnight Rain” was written for Jo and Laurie and that Lana Del Ray did the best she could with her 0.2-second feature on “Snow On The Beach,” and eventually moved on. After another hour of complaining about seeing people we knew around our respective campuses, brainstorming Halloween costume ideas and her telling me about a guy she knew who looked “JUST like JJ Maybank” (Rudy Pankow, “Uncharted”), we finally hung up.

I have been best friends with the same girl since I was 9 years old. We mess around, take 0.5-zoomed pictures, talk about our ex-classmates or celebrity crushes of the week, and somehow always end up at Target. We may not be perfect, but I always have her back and I know she always has mine. This is what I’ve grown up knowing female friendship to be. So when I open any streaming service to watch my new favorite show or rewatch an old obsession, why am I rarely, if ever, told the same story?

When it comes to writing strong female friendships, the media doesn’t exactly have the best track record. Over the last 18 years of my life, I’ve watched Paris constantly switch from Rory’s friend to bully to friend again in “Gilmore Girls.” I’ve watched Cassie hook up with her best friend’s abusive ex-boyfriend in “Euphoria” and Serena and Blair do everything under the sun to sabotage one another all while referring to each other as a “best friend” in “Gossip Girl.” Even pairs like El and Max from “Stranger Things” or Sarah and Kiara from “Outer Banks,” whose friendships I eventually grew to love, began in places of jealousy or mistrust.

Sure, I’ve seen female friendships like this in real life — sometimes people just aren’t as compatible as they’d like to be. But do the majority of women have some sort of vendetta against their best friends or secretly want to see them fail in order to gain attention or a mediocre love interest? No.

While a few shows, like “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” were able to feature non-toxic female friendships that took place on the sidelines of the show’s main plot (Laurel and Susannah are the blueprint, let’s be honest), one show truly stands out to me as being the series with the best TV friendship of all time (while simultaneously featuring this friendship on a regular basis as an important part of the plotline). In the words of Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott, “The Good Place”), “let’s talk about ‘Parks and Rec.’”

Leslie (Amy Poelher, “Saturday Night Live”) meets Ann (Rashida Jones, “The Office”) in the pilot episode of “Parks and Recreation,” when her future best friend comes to her as a citizen in need of help from the Pawnee government. Over the course of the show’s seven seasons, the two women form an incredibly close bond, becoming acquaintances, friends and eventually the iconic pair we all know and love.

So where did Ann and Leslie go right? It all starts in the show’s first season. Even during the weirdest point in their relationship — featuring a brief interest in the same man — Ann sits down with Leslie and genuinely makes sure she’s all right with her going on a date with him. She even addresses the fact that Leslie may feel pressured to lie to protect her feelings and tells her she’ll skip the date if Leslie is uncomfortable. Even throughout the most stereotypical plotline of their relationship, Ann and Leslie are respectful of each other’s feelings and willing to sacrifice their own romantic interests in the name of their friendship, proving once and for all that uteruses do come before “duderuses.”

Another important aspect of these characters’ friendship is their willingness to stand by one another even through hard or awkward times. From scavenging in a ditch in the middle of the night for Leslie’s “gummy penises” (it’s a long story) to becoming Leslie’s campaign manager despite having no political experience, it’s no secret that Ann was willing to put her life on hold to be there for Leslie when she needed support. But Leslie always held up her end of the bargain as well by not only snooping around her boss’s home for clues that he may be cheating on her best friend, but skipping a huge milestone in her career to drive Ann home after a humiliating miscommunication with her ex.

These best friends also went out of their way to never make the other feel stupid for their flaws or shortcomings. From “poetic, noble land mermaid” to “talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox,” Leslie blesses Ann with just about every strange compliment under the sun. Even after a misunderstanding with her ex leads Ann to believe they’re still dating, Leslie doesn’t point out her embarrassing inability to read the situation, but claims that Ann couldn’t have possibly understood her rejection — she was too beautiful to know what it felt like to be dumped. Although well aware of one another’s flaws (proven when Ann points out Leslie’s tendency to be a “steamroller”), the two friends are loyal to a fault and only ever use their knowledge of one another’s traits (both good and bad) to uplift their friendship, never to tear it down.

In a world filled with distorted media (often produced by men), it’s seemingly become a radical idea that two female characters may actually like each other without the demeaning stereotype that all women want to stab each other in the back. As these Blair and Serena-esque friendships have become an unfortunate commonality in the TV world, we can only hope that more creators and writers begin to wrap their heads around the idea that true female friendship is something fun, something genuine and something entirely real, whether it’s reflected well in the media or not. But for now, I’ll re-re-re-rewatch “Parks and Recreation” and revel in the glory of this beautifully crafted friendship.

Everyone deserves an Ann Perkins, and I hope you find yours, you “beautiful tropical fish.”



