Hey, readers. It’s the end of the year, and you’ll never guess who’s back and better than ever. That’s right, there’s no need for wish lists this holiday season since she’s the gift that keeps on giving. Gossip Girl is back.

The reboot of a beloved show is back for its second season, and just like its characters, it’s fighting to stay relevant. Season one tried extremely hard to live up to the name of the original “Gossip Girl,” yet it struggled in maintaining the frivolous undertones that first made the show so iconic. While the spirit of spreading rumors among a bubble of ultra-rich privileged high schoolers stayed alive, season one took itself way too seriously and sucked a lot of the fun out of the show.

Season two reminds viewers what “Gossip Girl” is about. Episode one opens with a handful of characters returning from their Winter Break. Queen bee Julian (Jordan Alexander, “Unbury the Biscuit”) has split from her ever-faithful minions Monet (Savannah Lee Smith, debut) and Luna (Zión Moreno, “Control Z”) when Julian leaves behind her social media influencer life and starts working in tandem with GG herself. Frustrated by Julian’s indifference and smarting from her time going unrecognized by her, Monet finally steps up to take the crown. She hatches multiple deliciously evil schemes to rope Julian into a war — all of which feel incredibly reminiscent of the messy characters from the original “Gossip Girl” that we know and love. Meanwhile, Zoya (Whitney Peak, “Molly’s Game”) struggles to deal with life at home after her half-sister Julian moves in and, as a result, has been spending a ton of time with her new friend Shan (Grace Duah, “Want This”). Finally, we have our holy trinity: Aki (Evan Mock, “In América: A Lexicon of Fashion”), Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind, “Revenge”) and Max (Thomas Doherty, “The Invitation”). The three are trying to navigate their unconventional relationship while still attempting to keep everything under wraps — providing a glimpse into some good old relationship drama amid the social status war.

Notably left out from much of the fun is Noble O, aka Obie (Eli Brown, “Run Hide Fight”). After meeting his new girlfriend, he seems to have taken a break from the hectic affairs of high school. Beyond Obie hardly having any screen time and most of the central characters harboring severe dislike for him, there isn’t much more to say.

Season two of “Gossip Girl” turns up the heat for everyone, creating more high-stakes situations and dumpster-fire conflicts that you just can’t pull your eyes away from. A majority of the focus of the first two episodes is the battle for Julian’s crown, which shifts the attention away from these kids’ problematic parents, who took up way too much screen time in season one. Monet’s character is having her well-deserved moment after a season of being relegated to a sidekick with quirky one-liners. She settles into her role as the main antagonist extremely well, gearing up to give Julian a run for her money. But the show allows her to have some dimension as well. After one failed plot against Julian at the debutante ball, Monet’s mother, Camille (Amanda Warren, “East New York”), absolutely lays into her, demeaning Monet for her focus on status over success and even going as far as telling her, “I am embarrassed to know you.” It’s one of the only scenes where we see Monet at her most vulnerable, and it provides viewers with substantial background for her subsequent actions. From that point on, Monet has to beat Julian since she knows her influencer acumen is the only thing going well for her and thus is the only way to get back into her mother’s good graces. Monet finally emerges as the reboot’s “Blair” character, and, judging by the literal flames in her eyes at the end of episode one, she’s ready to go toe to toe with Julian’s Serena.

The main difference between the “Gossip Girl” reboot and the original is the timing of the GG reveal. While the original waited until the absolute last minute to answer the question, the reboot tells us that the teachers of Constance run Gossip Girl’s Instagram account in the first episode of the first season. While this does allow for a couple of delightfully messy scenes between the teachers and students early on, it doesn’t seem to be working in season two. Every character except the gaggle of teachers who run Gossip Girl seem to be moving on with their lives and embarking on more mature pursuits, which makes the little teachers group seem childish in their bickering over the Instagram account. The humor between the teachers has always fallen flat for me, but it sticks out like an especially sore thumb in the new episodes.

“Gossip Girl” seems to be redeeming itself and heading back to its roots with delectably entertaining messes and classic feuding. The trailer even teased the return of the original’s fan-favorite antagonist, Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg, “17 Again”). Viewers can only hope that “Gossip Girl” continues down the path that it’s heading for the rest of the season, but I’m confident that the show will deliver. After all, GG knows how much we love her. XOXO.

Daily Arts Writer Swara Ramaswamy can be reached at swararam@umich.edu.