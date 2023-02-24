If the “wow” factor is the most important weapon in a salesman’s arsenal, Apple TV+ must be out of ammo. Its new show, “Hello Tomorrow!” tells what should be an intriguing story about salesman Jack Billings (Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”) as he and his team peddle fake timeshares on the moon. Though the concept would seem to be enough to carry the series with suspense and imagination, the sanitized tone and lack of significant world-building lull this series into the background of otherwise extraordinary titles.

The set design is one of the more impressive features of the show. Every shot is filled to the brim with nostalgia with a distinct futuristic tinge. The classic 1950s diners strewn throughout each episode still have the expected crowd of down-on-their-luck blue-collar workers, but much to our initial surprise, they’re staffed with floating, olive green-colored robots instead of humans. This unexpected staple scene of the retro-futuristic American ’50s setting is where the audience first gets to know what kind of man Jack really is.

Like any good salesman, Jack knows how to sell people on a story. It’s not enough to make others believe it — he has to sell himself on the dream, too. When he slides into a seat next to one of the aforementioned down-on-his-luck diner customers, Jack knows exactly what to say to pull on his heartstrings and make the sale. He promises that life on the moon will stitch his torn-up family back together, that it will be a chance to live like the rich idiots he’s spent his life working for — the waking dream of a better life. This sounds (and is) too good to be true, but the poor guy signs his name on the lease and calls up his daughter to arrange for a trip that never really existed. Coming from anybody else, the narrative would not be so easily believed. It’s Crudup’s electric performance that fuels Jack’s charismatic ability to lure people in on blind faith alone — including the audience. It isn’t until the end of the pilot that viewers discover his lies, but Jack’s veil may never have lifted without the distinct choice to bring the audience in on his schemes.

Nevertheless, Jack can talk his way out of anything, or so it seems, until an accident leaves his estranged son, Joey (Nicholas Podany, “Summertime Dropouts”), alone and in need of a father figure. Jack takes it upon himself to mentor Joey in the art of sales while keeping him in the dark about the reality of the business and their relationship. This ties into the central theme of pretense that saturates the plot. Jack spins pretty lies about practically everything to everyone around him, including himself. His lies help him create an intimate connection with his clients that is vital to his success. The problem is, Crudup fails to make this same connection with the audience.

The few moments of authenticity that could establish a genuine attachment to the audience fall flat because of the show’s irrational commitment to an over-restrained tone. The lack of dynamic cinematography coupled with the eternally peppy retro jazz music emulates the false ’50s American Dream fantasy, but holds the audience back from the emotional depths of its characters. When the business is advertised on the radio, Jack panics at the overwhelming attention to his scam. In the very next scene, Jack seems elated at the new profit. And we never see what caused this dramatic overnight change. An opportunity to show some character development — even for the worse — is squandered in favor of a quick, empty story. This is the path taken with just about every character: We get a stereotypical surface-level picture, but never any deeper follow-through. All of this creates an atmosphere that can only be described as boring with a flimsy mask on.

The sense of nuclear utopia is betrayed by small cracks in the glass that have yet to be explored in the initial three-episode release. It’s unclear why technology has advanced to levitating cars and jetpacks, but not past black-and-white pictures. There is never an explanation as to why trips to a moon colony can be considered commonplace but paperwork is still done by hand. Beyond the incentives of the main cast, almost no context is given for how the world evolved into the brightly-colored technological miracle we see on screen. Just like the surface-level understanding of the characters, we’re left waiting for a grand reveal of a compelling backstory with no guarantee it’ll actually come. This is another way in which the show expects the audience to be satiated with a superficially aesthetic world rather than being pulled into a complex story’s feast.

The incomplete world-building feels like the show’s own empty promises in the vein of its protagonist. It relies too heavily on beautiful imagery and nostalgic aesthetics in hopes of compensating for a hollow world. The series simply fails to get by on smoke and mirrors. The next weekly release might improve on the established circumstances, but I won’t be there to see it; I’m just not buying what they’re selling.

