As a college student, it is clear that I am not the target demographic for “Hello, Jack!,” Apple TV+’s new, upbeat educational series for young elementary and preschool-aged kids. Along with creator Angela C. Santomero (“Blue’s Clues”), “Hello, Jack!” is hosted and co-created by actor and comedian Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”). The program is all about spreading positivity and kindness — the typical messages interwoven into children’s TV shows — and features catchy songs and original music from OK Go.

“Hello, Jack!” has the potential to be a landmark show for this generation’s children, becoming a modern rendition of “Blue’s Clues” or “Sesame Street.”

The show consists of seven roughly 20-minute-long episodes, each one targeted at solving a different problem using kindness, humor and creativity. The first episode of the series opens with Jack coming out of a pastel yellow house, lined with beautiful blooming flowers and a white picket fence, creating an image of perfection and a view of the world from a very innocent, childlike perspective. It’s a happy show, and that is carried on throughout the series, even from the very first shot. Even more fitting, a mere 30 seconds in, Jack breaks out into song as he walks through the colorful and playful town of Clover Grove, introducing us to a few more characters: Bebe (Markita Prescott, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Chef Theo (Albert Kong, “Seoul Searching”). And during this, he’s singing the lyrics, “Try a little act of kindness, and start a chain of many more.” Really, can it get much more wholesome than that?

However, the show also talks about overcoming challenges and persevering when we make mistakes. In the first episode, Chef Theo’s niece Olivia (Lucie Vuong, “Casual”) wants to show him she loves him by making an original book that she can read to him, but some faulty sprinklers damage the pages, ruining her book. Olivia expresses her sadness and disappointment (two emotions that may not be expected from a children’s show about happiness and positivity) in a healthy way by talking to Jack about her feelings and asking for help. These are two skills that are useful well into adult life, so it’s pleasantly surprising to see how they incorporate these messages into the show. “Hello, Jack!” is meant for toddlers, but I still appreciated the inclusion of challenging emotions and a demonstration of how to handle these emotions maturely at a young age.

With occasional animations, frequent singing, bright sets and a colorful wardrobe in each episode, it is easy to see how “Hello, Jack!” would be engaging for young audiences. Not only is the show engaging, it contains positive messages about spreading kindness and realistic life lessons about handling all sorts of emotions. It might appeal to parents seeking an entertaining and educational show. Jack McBrayer is a wonderful and patient host who really seems to care about the messages he sends through the show. He has an understanding of how he might affect kids watching on the other side of the screen.

“Hello, Jack!” is truly charming and heartwarming, and while it certainly isn’t something I would normally watch now, it left me feeling nostalgic for my own childhood. I found myself reminiscing over the days of Rainbow Looms, Silly Bandz and Pillow Pets. I can confidently say that if this show had been around 15 years ago, I would’ve been glued to the screen.

