I love the fall. I love oversized sweatshirts and warm cups of coffee, pumpkin patches and Halloween night. I love curling up with a blanket and putting on an episode of “Gilmore Girls” or “Stranger Things” — shows that just feel like fall. But to tell you the truth, in the last few years, I’ve realized that even at this wonderful time of year, I still yearn for summer. As much as I love those crisp first few weeks of autumn, as it gets colder, I can’t help but think about warmer times. I once thought I was built for leggings and chunky sweaters, but the older I get, the more I realize that I’m never more comfortable than I am in a crop top and a pair of shorts (especially with a swimsuit underneath — an elite combination). As the air starts to feel more like Stars Hollow, I want to take this opportunity to think about the shows I won’t get to truly appreciate for another year.

“Outer Banks”

It’s no secret to those who know me that “Outer Banks” is one of my favorite shows of all time. The freedom and adventure of the “Pogue Life” with a ride-or-die group of friends and immaculate summer vibes is a combination destined not to disappoint (unless we’re talking about season three, which I am conveniently ignoring. There’s still time to turn it around, Jonas Pate).

I first watched “Outer Banks” in 2020, like most quarantine-era teenagers, and after only a few episodes, I was entertained. After the show’s fifth episode, I was absolutely hooked. What begins as a treasure hunt with a cast of distinct, “Breakfast Club”-esque characters (An All-American boy, a rebel, a nerd, a princess and an outsider) quickly escalates into a show filled with shock and adventure, with characters that become increasingly complex and vulnerable. With a beautiful coastal backdrop and outfits that have single-handedly built my summer wardrobe, nothing says “summer” quite like “Outer Banks.”

“The O.C.”

To be honest, I was super late to the “O.C.” party, but I’ll cut myself some slack on account of being negative one years old at the time of its release. When I stumbled across it on Hulu last year, I decided to give it a chance — as an avid summer-lover, I’m so glad I did.

“The O.C.” follows Chino native Ryan Atwood as he moves in with the rich Cohen family and deals with the trials and tribulations of living among the wealthy elite. I may have many (many) opinions on this show, including my disdain for Seth Cohen (Adam Brody, “Shazam!”), my willingness to defend Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton, “Notting Hill”) until my last breath (she’s doing her best!) and my love for the classic Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie, “Gotham”) side-eye. But my least controversial opinion has to be on the high-quality aesthetic of the series. “The O.C.” doesn’t just excel for its drama-filled plotlines and hilarious cast of characters, but for the relaxed and summery SoCal vibes it brings to the small screen. This stellar series has inspired me to do more than just buy flared jeans (a la Marissa Cooper) but to embrace my love of the summer season once and for all.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty”

Season two of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” may have been less about aesthetics and more about the messy plot. And the messy characters. And their messy relationships. But let’s talk season one.

Whether you’re Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah or the ever-growing Team Anti-Belly, you can’t argue that living in a New England beach house with a backyard pool and access to a country club doesn’t sound too bad. And love her or hate her, Belly Conklin is queen of the East Coast aesthetic. Even if I wasn’t living the coastal granddaughter dream, tuning in and catching up with the Conklin-Fisher group every Thursday night certainly made my summer. Whether you’re looking for some teen angst, romantic drama or the sunny energy that this show never fails to bring, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” remains one of my favorite staples of summer TV.

It’s not that I’m not excited for the season of fast-talking mother-daughter duos or Demogorgon-fighting tweens. But there’s something about TV filled with beaches and sunshine that touches me in a way nothing else can. Until next year, summer TV.

Daily Arts Writer Olivia Tarling can be reached at tarling@umich.edu.