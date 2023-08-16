In the beginning …

At the 2022 New York Comic Con, Neil Gaiman promised a “quiet and gentle and romantic” sequel to the universally beloved “Good Omens” series. The show’s second season is undeniably all that and more, including the descriptor of gut-wrenchingly tragic. While it is a privilege to have one’s heart broken by the master himself, Gaiman imbeds Crowley (David Tennant, “Doctor Who”) and Aziraphale’s (Michael Sheen, “Underworld”) story with such jovial humanity that it’s impossible not to relish every heavenly second.

The first season of “Good Omens” was meant to be the only one. Originally planned as a limited series following the events of the 1990 novel, the premiere’s six episodes told the story of the angel Aziraphale and his fallen friend Crowley in their quest to prevent Armageddon. While Crowley may not have fallen from grace so much as, in his own words, “sauntered vaguely downwards,” it’s clear from the get-go that he’s plummeted into love with Aziraphale, but refuses to confess. Having carved out a life for themselves on Earth away from the influence of Heaven or Hell, they begin season two dancing around their feelings for each other as they attempt to unravel the mystery of an amnesiac Archangel Gabriel’s (Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”) sudden appearance on Earth. Treading carefully in these shark-infested waters, the two must somehow avoid causing (another) war between Heaven and Hell in their kind-hearted quest for answers.

Though this may be a much more simplistic premise than the previous season, it leaves room for much of the storytelling to remain focused on the development of its otherworldly protagonists. The season’s opening scene goes back to before the beginning, when Crowley was a bright angel turning the “start” crank on the universe. We see Crowley use his wing to shield Aziraphale from a star shower, much like Aziraphale did for Crowley in the series’ first episode. He smiles and laughs at the beauty of his newborn nebulas, showing innocent joy the audience hasn’t seen of him in his demon days. It’s a stark contrast to the Crowley we know and provides important context for his disillusionment with heaven. He only just began the universe and already, Aziraphale must inform him that it has a 6000-year deadline. Unable to understand the point of beginning something so infinitely beautiful only to have to turn out its lights just as quickly, he makes the grave mistake of asking why. So simple, so innocent a question, and yet it costs him his divinity.

This is the great tragedy of these characters. They are created within a system intolerant of questions, one that rewards blind obedience no matter how arbitrary its guidelines. Crowley is brave enough to swim against the hellish tide, but Aziraphale’s inability to truly reject heaven makes him stubbornly blind to the muddy truth of the universe. In his strong belief of Heaven’s inherent perfection, he refuses to see its flaws despite knowing deep down they exist. As the second season’s episodes intertwine more flashbacks from the beings’ long existence on Earth, we see this time and again. When God wants to kill his favorite human’s children to win a bet with Satan, Aziraphale cannot bring himself to allow it. He and Crowley form their own team, apart from Heaven and Hell, to uphold their own morality and save the children. Fast forward to 1827, and the pair meet a young woman struggling to survive on the streets of London turned to grave-robbing. Aziraphale’s ill-informed insistence on the “virtues of poverty” does little to actually help the girl; it’s Crowley’s financial incentive that actually leads her down a better path.

Questioning morality and systems of power like this are central themes to this story, executed in the most breathtakingly imaginative way possible. With all of human history at their fingertips, the creators provide a wide array of atmospheres to unite their characters. From the long Babylonian robes to the dark, sullen streets of 17th century England, the costumes and set design immerse the audience in that context perfectly. The all-white clothing Aziraphale dons is brought to life by Sheen’s cheeriness, as is Crowley’s edgy black attire by Tennant’s sauntering, love-sick swagger. Both actors slip into their roles like an old favorite coat, carrying the warmth and familiarity of an old friend in every syllable of dialogue.

Their characters’ relationship dynamic is mirrored by other couples this season in a way that brings out the nuances in their unspoken love affair. Most notably, Maggie (Maggie Service, “A Separate Peace”), a lawful-good record store owner, and Nina (Nina Sosanya, “Screw”), a prickly coffee shop owner across the street. Straight out of a cutesy fanfiction, their adorable circumstances bring out Aziraphale and Crowley’s romantic side as well, resulting in a symphony of queer love stories.

Love has always been at the center of “Good Omens” and this season is no different. Crowley and Aziraphale love one another, they love the world and they love humanity for all its faults. Watching them fumble about this love while trying to prevent all-out war between Heaven and Hell makes it easy to remember all the beauty we tend to miss in the chaos of everyday life. Things as simple as hot chocolate are experienced for the first time by Gabriel whose wonder becomes infused in the audience. As he marveled at the warmth and the taste, I couldn’t help but think “yeah, that is a pretty wonderful feeling.”

One of the series’ many virtues is this gentle, loving portrayal of humanity’s wonders. However, that doesn’t make it immune to sin. This season’s greatest sin is its all-in-one release. Having all six episodes dropped on the same day completely minimized the excitement for it compared to a weekly drop. Worse yet, it resulted in most conversation on the show bubbling around the last 15 minutes instead of the holistic picture. While the ending sets up an interesting premise for the next season, it’s a twist that overshadows the events of this one. I am patiently awaiting the culmination of this story, but in the meantime, there are still the last 6000 years of it to be in awe of.

