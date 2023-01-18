I don’t mean to sound judgmental, but seeing as we’re only a couple weeks into 2023, finding “Ginny and Georgia” to be an objectively good show was not on my bingo card. If you had asked me a year ago, I would have told you what I believed to be true: “Ginny and Georgia” was just “trash TV.” Entertaining trash, granted, but still trash.

After last week’s second season release, however, I’m not so sure.

With uncomfortably accurate (and inaccurate) Gen-Z dialogue and more obscure plot lines than a telenovela, “Ginny and Georgia” does fall into the “trash” category. But things are amping up with the show’s newest installment. The Netflix hit follows former teen mom Georgia (Brianne Howey, “Scream Queens”) and her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry, “Candy Jar”) as they manage their lives in suburban Massachusetts while grappling with the effects of Georgia’s dark and twisted past. We pick up in season two with Georgia recently engaged to the town’s mayor and Ginny running away after learning shocking information about her mother’s old life. Think “Gilmore Girls,” but darker. And with Instagram. And Lorelai (Lauren Graham, “Parenthood”) occasionally kills people.

“Ginny and Georgia” season one may have been cheesy and frivolous by nature, but it introduced serious topics, specifically relating to Georgia’s past, including abusive husbands and child poverty. The show also touches on the day-to-day discrimination Ginny faces as a young biracial woman living in suburban America. This part of the series not only highlights an aspect of Ginny’s life that her white mother will never be able to relate to, but also introduces a critical perspective on the suburban tendency to force everything and everyone into a box, particularly when it comes to identity.

In terms of the first season’s “cringe content,” however, we uncomfortably sat through Ginny’s first relationship (if “Good morning, Ginny, welcome to Friday” or “oppression Olympics” ring a bell, I’m sorry) and grimaced at the show’s overly dramatic editing. Most of these more serious aspects were introduced in season one but weren’t seriously unpacked until the show’s second season. For example, although we learn about Ginny’s mental health issues and experiences with self-harm at the end of the first season, the show’s second installment spends the much-needed time unpacking a weighty mental health situation that Ginny carries on her shoulders. From watching Ginny suffer a panic attack during the season’s first few episodes to joining her first experience with therapy, “Ginny and Georgia” is finally dealing with its more serious elements properly and beginning to earn its title as a “dramedy”

I don’t want to mislead you, however. “Ginny and Georgia” is still very much trash TV, even in its second season. But I’m not sure that’s such a bad thing. I’m one of the millions who started “Euphoria” on HBO Max during the peak of quarantine. Each character stressed me out to no end and I felt uncomfortable every minute I spent watching the show (and maybe that’s the whole point). But either way, I like to enjoy watching TV, not suffer through it. And watching “Euphoria” felt like my full-time job. So if (for me, at least) TV’s job is to entertain, to provide some sense of escapism for its viewers, does it matter if what I choose to watch is quote-unquote ‘trashy,’ if I’m having fun? “Ginny and Georgia” brings exactly this element to the world of Netflix, with something for everyone to enjoy. You’ll either love this show, or you’ll love to hate it. Either way, you’ll never be at a loss for something to talk about.

Despite the “trash TV” nature of “Ginny and Georgia,” many aspects of the season are genuinely praiseworthy, specifically in the acting department. Each time I turn on this show I’m increasingly impressed with Katie Douglas’ (“Pretty Hard Cases”) performance as Abby Littman, Ginny’s close friend and one-fourth of girl group “MANG.” Douglas’ timing, both comedic and dramatic, is near flawless, and the emotion she’s able to convey with just minor movements stands out against the backdrop of the show’s often mediocre writing. I also have to shout out Jennifer Robertson (“Schitt’s Creek”) for her beautiful comedic performance as the high-strung mother of Ginny’s best friend Max (Sara Waisglass, “Degrassi: The Next Generation”). Robertson stole our hearts as Jocelyn Schitt, and she sure knows how to hold on to them as Ellen Baker. Finally, Brianne Howey’s performance as Georgia Miller shines a light on the show’s second installment as we finally see the dramatic elements of the season come to a head. As Georgia finally learns of her daughter’s mental health issues, the perfect wedding doesn’t go nearly as planned and Ginny publicly vilifies her mother via spoken word poem, Howey is at long last able to put her Tisch degree to good dramatic use.

I can’t tell you that “Ginny and Georgia” is the most well-respected, Emmy-worthy TV show around. But I can tell you that this soapy dramedy is worth the watch, whether you’re streaming for genuine or ironic purposes. This show is finally finding its real dramatic footing, and after that whirlwind of a season, well. Look out, Netflix. You might just have an underdog on your hands.

Daily Arts Writer Olivia Tarling can be reached at tarling@umich.edu.