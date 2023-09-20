Picture this: It’s a dark night and your stomach begins to grumble. You rise out of bed for a midnight snack. You open your door and peer out, looking both ways down the hallway. Running as quickly as possible, you grab your snack of choice from the pantry, run back into your bedroom, jump onto your bed and hide under the covers. As a child, I did this all of the time, nervous that a ghost or intruder would scare me on my way to fulfill a craving.

Having performed this ritual over and over again, I couldn’t help but associate it with one of my favorite shows, “Ghosts,” which brought my fear of haunted houses to life on screen. The show premiered in October 2021 on CBS and has lasted two seasons, a third potentially beginning in January 2024.

Season one opens as Samantha (Rose McIver, “The Lovely Bones”) and her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar, “Never Have I Ever”) arrive at an inherited estate where they have decided to open a bed and breakfast. As they arrive, Sam trips on a vase and falls down the stairs, rendering her comatose for a couple of days. When she wakes up, she and Jay return to the estate where she meets the eight ghosts that live on her property. Stunned by her new power to communicate with spirits, Sam tries to push them away, but she ultimately caves and realizes the ghosts won’t quit grabbing her attention. This situation is new for the ghosts, too, who have rarely encountered a human who can interact with them.

Each of the ghosts Sam meets has a different history. They died in different years, of different diseases or accidents, but they all died on the property. The ghosts are stuck on Earth until they are forgiven by a higher being. Once they are forgiven or figure out the reason they’re stuck, they get “sucked off” into a nonhuman world. Until then, they mess around with Sam and Jay, disrupting their bed and breakfast guests and dinner parties.

I love this show because it’s lighthearted and playful. Rather than focus on the negativities of our world, “Ghosts” offers an escape.

The directors handle scenes in which the ghostly characters must have difficult conversations with care and compassion so that the topic isn’t glazed over by the audience. One of the ghosts, Thorfin (Devan Long, “NCIS”), died on the estate in the Viking era, and found out years later that his Viking son — who returned to find him — died on the property next door. Thorfin struggles to cope with the fact that his son died so young and that he was at the house next door for hundreds of years without his knowledge. The directors took this heavy-hearted topic and resolved it by having the two Vikings form a greater bond. Alberta (Danielle Pinnock, “Tell It Like a Woman”), a ’20s era singer, finds out the true identity of her murderer and discovers that her death was more related to a fellow ghost’s family than she thought. Alberta mends the damaged relationship after this realization, just as the Viking ghosts did. “Ghosts” has plenty of impactful scenes like these, but the drama is almost always resolved within one episode — a refreshing storytelling method that keeps my appetite up.

The writing does, at times, remind me of a Hallmark movie, with many awkward scenes that tend to come of cheesy and cliché. However, “Ghosts” maintains a fine line between cumbersome scenes and comedic relief, which softens the blow of the cringier elements.

I love “Ghosts” because it’s applicable to multiple generations of ghost-believers. One of the ghosts, Trevor (Asher Grodman, “The Train”), portrays a lustful frat boy type (doesn’t sound great, but please give him a chance) that died on the property in the ’90s. Trevor references popular culture from his life that easily calls to both my grandparents and parents’ generation. Flower (Sheila Carrasco, “A Lot of Nothing”), another ghost, was an intelligent woman who struggled with drug addiction, tried to hug a bear and consequently died on the property. Her character was from the ’70s and could connect to my grandparents’ generation, reminding them of a time when they were young adults making questionable decisions.

“Ghosts” brings me joy, not only because it relates to my family members with generational references, but also because we all follow the show together. My grandma first introduced me to the show, and I binge-watched the first season with my mom in one night. Slowly but surely, everyone in my house was watching it, even my younger brothers.

If you haven’t seen it already, please bundle up under a blanket on the couch with your preferred snack and binge-watch the first season with your family — you won’t regret it.

Daily Arts Writer Eliza Shearing can be reached at elizamae@umich.edu.