As the time for jaw-dropping horror grows nearer, Mike Flanagan (“Midnight Mass”) crawls out of his haunted house once again to deliver us a terrifying masterpiece. “The Fall of the House of Usher” is not only his latest story to jump out from the screen; it may be his best work yet.

Based on the Edgar Allan Poe short story of the same name, the series takes the original plot and twists it into an allegorical downfall of the disgustingly rich family at the head of a pharmaceutical company. It begins with Fortunato CEO Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood, “Gerald’s Game”), his sister and COO Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell, “Major Crimes”) and Roderick’s six children on trial for their culpability in the opioid epidemic. When the prosecution divulges the existence of an anonymous informant within their ranks, their already-strained relationships devolve into a frenzy of betrayal while the angel of death, Verna (Carla Gugino, “Spy Kids”), takes them out one by one.

The plot is compellingly relevant, especially considering the current fight in the U.S. against the opioid epidemic and the pharmaceutical companies that manufactured the drug for profit. The Ushers serve as the show’s equivalent for these real-life figures. They continuously pledge to change the world, but not for the better. As they habitually make choices they know will have catastrophic repercussions for the sake of maintaining their unimaginable power, it becomes abundantly clear that they have lost all sight of humanity. After the first Usher sibling, Perry (Sauriyan Sapkota, “The Midnight Club”), meets his untimely and excruciatingly painful demise, the family doesn’t so much as grieve. Instead, they apathetically sit around a conference table discussing how to market his death for sympathy. The entire exchange reveals everything the audience needs to know about these people and their power: They will do anything to keep it.

Their collective desire to maintain the status quo is ironically what leads to their downfall. Each time Verna sets her sights on an Usher, she offers them the chance to do an act of good. She suggests Leo (Rahul Kohli, “Midnight Mass”) adopt a stray cat instead of a purebred to serve his selfish deceit and urges Camille (Kate Siegel, “Hush”) to go home instead of spying on her sister’s laboratory for personal leverage. Each time, they choose to do harm to others for their own gain. With this choice, she ensures their deaths are brutal and befitting for their crimes.

Every Usher death is haunting. The gore of each sequence is viscerally stomach-churning, an effective storytelling tool for this genre. Perry’s death scene in particular is not for the faint of heart with its graphic depictions of melting flesh and anguished cries. The VFX and makeup departments delivered such hyper-realistic visuals that, for a split second, I forgot it was fiction. For weeks, Roderick sees apparitions of his children’s mangled corpses admonishing him for his hand in their doom, reminding him of the sins he has ignored all his life.

Each of the children brilliantly represents a deadly sin with a befitting destruction: Perry’s insatiable lust causes him to perish at his own party, Camille’s envy of her sister seems to push her to dig her own grave, and so on for all six siblings. Their sloth, pride, gluttony and wrath are all borne of their father’s greed; that is their birthright, along with insurmountable shares of the empire won in a Faustian bargain. It’s a poignantly clever way to showcase the inherent immorality of the ludicrously wealthy. These characters have enough money to live above the law and to shape nations, more money than any of them could spend in a lifetime. Rather than seeking virtue in helping their fellow man, they sit on the throne atop a thousand of his bodies.

This metaphor is taken to a necessary extreme with some of the visuals in the series. The bodies of those who have died as a cause of Fortunato’s opioids literally rain down outside the Usher tower. It’s eerie and gut-wrenching, the exact combination to show the true scope of the damage. The eeriness of the show perfectly mimics a typical Edgar Allan Poe tone, even going so far as to bring in elements from other Poe works as motifs. The dingy lighting and deep orchestral scores set the somber mood for episodes that center on plotlines like that of “The Tell-Tale Heart” and the raven as a metaphor for death. Pulling from so many texts within the same umbrella of morose tragedy elevates the show to an immortality that the characters are unable to achieve, no matter how hard they try.

It has been said that “The Fall of the House of Usher” is simply gothic “Succession,” and while the two may share some similarities, Flanagan’s interpretation puts this narrative in a sphere that is completely his own. Stories about the not-so-guilty rich have become more popular as they overtake the collective psyche. They provide catharsis for the average viewer, affirming their moral richness in comparison to those who have all but sold their soul for monetary gain. In this case, it goes a step further and doles out its own punishment, sure to leave you on the edge of your seat through it all.

