In less than 10 years, the global surface temperature is on track to reach 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above average. At this level, 14% of Earth’s population will experience severe heat waves at least once every five years. At 2 degrees Celsius, this rises to 37%. With a warmer climate, the world’s ice caps will melt, sea levels will rise dramatically, forests will disappear, smog and smoke will fill our lungs, famine and drought will strike even harder, severe tropical storms will hit more often and several animal species will go extinct. Apple TV+’s “Extrapolations” offers a predictive glance at our future.

Each of the first three episodes takes a deeper look into one of the show’s main characters. The first protagonist introduced is environmentally concerned Rabbi Marshall (Daveed Diggs, “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”), who works at a synagogue in Miami, Fla. The second is a mother named Rebecca (Sienna Miller, “Anatomy of a Scandal”), who works to maintain dying animal populations like whales and polar bears. The third is a young environmentalist named Alana (Neska Rose, “Drama Club”), who fights against her money-grubbing father to serve justice and protect those around her.

Each episode takes place years apart, the first set in 2037, the second in 2046 and the third in 2047. In 2037, world leaders discuss whether to increase the global warming degree ceiling to above 2 degrees Celsius, as those with power are given the most say while those without are left destitute and unable to intervene on a governmental level. They increase the ceiling to 2.3 degrees. In 2046, Rebecca attempts to rescue the last living female whale, communicating with her by translating whale calls into English diction. One year later, Marshall operates in a flooded synagogue, preparing for yet another Category 4 hurricane, and navigates the loss of his home once the hurricane touches land, destroying everything in its path.

To say the least, the first three episodes of “Extrapolations” are depressing. The writers create a sense of fear and scarcity throughout by using vivid imagery and including events that have already occurred in the real world, like a warning given to the world in 2015 in the Paris Agreement about rising global temperatures creating catastrophic repercussions in the future. The episodes show hundreds of climate refugees, dying animal populations, deadly mosquito-borne viruses, shrinking forests ablaze in streaks of red fire and severe flooding. These lucid images of what’s to come force the viewer to confront a daunting future.

A common thread in futuristic series is somewhat unthinkable advancements in technology. In “Extrapolations,” Rebecca’s animal sound translator and the abundant use of holograms demonstrate large advancements from the present day and distract the viewer from the importance of the topic. Climate change is widely accepted by scientists as a threat to humanity, so the technological elements shown in this series dampen the severity of their message, making it seem joke-like and more like science fiction than anything else. Rather than including these dramatized advancements, it would be apropos to focus on the environmental and humanitarian effects of climate change. The moments that add depth and sympathy to the story are those like when Rebecca swims in the ocean to show her son the last living whale and the teamwork it takes to rebuild a community after a hurricane strikes, as Marshall experienced. The spectacle of inconceivable technology is solely there to amaze. The most unfortunate manifestation of using erroneous technology is that when it deflects the real message, it feeds fuel to the thoughts of those who don’t believe in climate change and its effects on humanity.

“Extrapolations” is a show fighting to be recognized. In just seven years, we will have run out of time to combat the irreversible effects of climate change. The saying “Who knows what the future holds” has been seemingly untrue in relation to climate change in the recent past and present, and “Extrapolations” puts that into perspective. Viewers await five more gripping tales that take place over the course of 23 more years, ending the season in 2070.

Daily Arts Writer Eliza Shearing can be reached at elizamae@umich.edu.