Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox, “Scream VI”) said it best: “It’s all about true crime limited series these days.” It seems like everywhere you look there’s a new dramatization of a gruesome, real-life tragedy ready to put a special spin on it. From the “Dahmer – Monster” series to “The Act,” Hollywood is pumping out trauma like there’s no tomorrow. Now, it’s to the point of two different series following the same story within as many years. HBO Max’s “Love and Death” recounts the same events as Hulu’s “Candy.” Both follow a Texas housewife through her quest for excitement in a small town that leads down a murderous path.

“Love and Death” begins by familiarizing the audience with Wylie, Texas, circa 1979. The set design fully immerses the audience into a ’70s-era landscape, from vintage cars to aviator sunglasses. We’re led through the quiet streets, the gossiping midday coffee chats and the exuberant choir at Sunday church service. At the center of the choir, we find Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”) and her picture-perfect nuclear family. Beneath the surface, however, she is desperate for an exciting escape from the humdrum routine of suburban life. Taking an interest in her acquaintance Betty Gore’s (Lily Rabe, “American Horror Story”) husband Allan (Jesse Plemons, “Breaking Bad”), she propositions him for an affair and lights the match for the implosion of their lives. In a fit of rage long after the affair is over, Candy murders Betty with an ax in her own home.

Candy’s dissatisfaction with her cookie-cutter life is palpable. Olsen’s transcendent performance evokes every nuance of Candy’s emotions to flesh out her character. If it was anybody else in this role, it would be much more difficult to find Candy at all likable. Her backward logic leading her to think an affair will solve her problems is enough to turn the audience against her, but her nearly pathological ability to maintain an innocent pretense pushes her past the point of no return. Even though her misguided extramarital activities bring her the excitement she wants, they fail to do that for the audience.

The characters spend so much time planning out the affair in so-called “strategy sessions” that the whole thing just feels like a business meeting. Candy talks to her friends about the affair so often that all tension surrounding the subject is effectively destroyed. What should be an interesting source of intrigue for the audience falls completely flat because all stakes are so mechanically stripped away. Allan and Candy’s dedication to their faith should lead them to grapple with the sin they’re committing — that tension would bring some humanity to their casual monotony — but it’s yet another wasted opportunity for the series. Even their lack of chemistry continues the dull, lifeless tone of the series thus far. Their first kiss was not only scheduled, but it was so awkwardly stiff that it seemed like they were being forced to lock lips against their will.

Despite the un-glamorously monotonous nature of the affair, it serves as a reprieve for Candy. The need to break away from conventional standards for women in her patriarchal environment is central to her character, but this motivation is taken to a desperate extreme. This works especially well with Betty’s foil as a housewife desperate to fit the mold of perfection that Candy so badly wants to escape. Candy simply “wants more” and “will not apologize for it.” Ambition like this might be seen as empowering, but any empowerment within the context of the story is thwarted by its result in a heinous crime. The series paints Candy as an ambitious woman pushed too far into the repressed confines of her society’s standards; she’s a cautionary tale of the American Dream’s suffocating grip.

The suffocating slowness of life in this small town is mirrored in the agonizing pace of the first few episodes. Several scenes drag on for much longer than they need to be, if they even needed to be there at all. The montage following Candy and Allan as they mull over the pros and cons of their relationship — yet another factor that removes any air of excitement over the subject — drags on for several uncomfortable minutes. This might be a way to show off the incredible set design. The bright, earthy tones of the characters’ living rooms and their vintage sweaters imbed each scene with a saturated ’70s flair. It creates nostalgia for a bygone era, especially in moments where characters make dated references or sing along to a decades-old song on the radio. Though scenes like this are helpful for immersing the audience into the setting, they don’t seem to serve a larger purpose within the context of the story. This is all just filler designed to waste your time.

It’s not until after Candy commits the murder that the show finally starts to pick up the pace. Finally, there are stakes. Candy’s horror at her own actions coupled with her need to maintain a pretense of innocence creates an internal struggle brought beautifully to life on screen. Flashback sequences of the bloody crime scene intercut with shots of an average day in Wylie, Texas, set a new, more sinister tone that maintains attention much more effectively. However, this shift comes far too late, as the wasted potential of the three-episode opener will likely drive away any casual viewers.

The tone of the competing Hulu series is sinister throughout, though it’s maintained by stripping some characters of vital layers expanded upon by “Love and Death.” Both adaptations are eerily similar to the point that some scenes play out beat for beat. A glaring example is the confrontation between Betty and Candy, where the two utter the exact same dialogue with nearly the same timing. To be frank, it’s overkill. With these two limited series, the 1990 film “A Killing in a Small Town,” and the 1984 book “Evidence of Love,” this particular story has been told over and over again across decades. Is that really necessary?

To drudge up the trauma of real people periodically for the sake of art or profit is morally questionable at best, especially when the same themes could be explored through fresh, fictionalized stories. If the creators wanted to tell the tale of a woman so trapped in her small-town life that she becomes an ax murderer, they could have invented one without Candy’s plot restraints or real-world damage. Or at least, they could have tailored a more unique script than their direct rival. The series’s disjointed storytelling simply doesn’t hit the creative mark to call it anything except unoriginal.

Daily Arts Writer Mina Tobya can be reached at mtobya@umich.edu.