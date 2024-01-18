Now long past its glory days of “Iron Man” and “The Avengers,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had its fair share of ups and downs. While churning out films at a seemingly impossible pace and making the recent dive into the world of TV and miniseries, Marvel has delivered some slam dunks — like fan-favorites “WandaVision” and “Hawkeye” — as well as some less-than-stellar films of the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” variety. Marvel’s typically colorful roster has been bogged down by dull and dreary films and shows that lack the typical MCU spark, presenting viewers with repetitive storylines and wasted potential. From “Secret Invasion” to “The Marvels,” Marvel’s Phase Five of its once-epic storytelling arc has been riddled with disappointments, leaving both fans and critics of the MCU concerned for the future of the franchise. With so many flops under its belt, Marvel has a long way to go to earn back the trust and enthusiasm of its viewers. But with its stunning and emotionally charged recent release “Echo,” the franchise may be back on the right track.

Disney+ miniseries “Echo” starts the MCU’s 2024 calendar off with a bang. The five-episode production follows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox, “Hawkeye”), a young Native American woman struggling with both the death of her father (Zahn McClarnon, “Hawkeye”) and her complicated past with organized crime, and feared crime boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio, “Full Metal Jacket”). On the run from her past mistakes and searching for a better future, she flees from New York City and returns to her hometown in Oklahoma where she has to face up to her troubled relationship with her family and the consequences of her former life. When Maya returns home to Tamaha, she begins to experience strange visions of her Choctaw ancestors and discovers her superhuman abilities. As she reconnects with both her family and her culture, Maya learns to face her past and how to move forward.

With a story deeply rooted in Choctaw culture and a heroine who is both deaf and an amputee, “Echo” has the potential to resonate with viewers who too often go unrepresented in popular media. But Maya Lopez is not just a character whose purpose is to tick diversity boxes. Her culture is not a backdrop; it is integral to Maya’s character and the plot’s development. Each episode spotlights one of Maya’s ancestors from whom she has inherited her culture, her tenacity, her strategy and her wit; it’s through these ancestors that Maya has been given both her newfound powers and her hero moniker.

Maya’s cultural roots help to implicitly shape the story’s development through setting. Set in a small town in Oklahoma populated primarily with members of the Choctaw nation, the close-knit community of Tamaha shines through in each scene, imbuing every moment with a casual intimacy that brings the viewer even closer to the cast of characters. Smaller roles remain jam-packed with humor and emotion — Graham Greene (“Dances With Wolves”) delivers a moving performance complete with brilliant comedic timing as Skully, a pawn shop owner and Maya’s grandfather. While in one scene he helps Maya fix her prosthetic after a run-in with Fisk, in another he successfully convinces a pair of white tourists to purchase a piece of authentic Indigenous art over some Anthropologie knockoff, showily leaning over the artifact and chanting ritualistically in low muttered tones: “Buy the damn thing, buy the damn thing.” The charm of the town and those that populate it make “Echo” a show not only about spectacular heroes and powers, but about human beings.

Much of the story of “Echo” hinges on Maya’s complicated relationship with her mentor and pseudo-uncle Wilson Fisk, a recurring villain in the MCU last seen in the Netflix special “Daredevil.” When Maya’s father takes on a key role in Fisk’s criminal organization, Fisk and Maya become close; after Maya’s father is murdered while on a job for Fisk, the crime boss takes Maya under his wing as a protégé. Having lost both of her parents as casualties of organized crime, Maya is filled to the brim with anger and sadness with nowhere to direct it. Seeking to take advantage of Maya’s desire to avenge her father’s death, Fisk encourages her to channel her rage through violence within his organization. But when Maya discovers her mentor’s role in the murder of her father, she seeks to direct her fury towards a new goal: dismantling Fisk’s criminal empire.

Alaqua Cox embodies Maya and her silent fury with unbelievable power and a gripping screen presence, commanding viewers’ undivided attention with each and every scene. Even more impressive is Cox’s portrayal of Maya in emotional scenes with her estranged family. While Maya’s thirst for revenge is, at first, her sole motivator, her mission to protect her family— and their mission to protect her in return — is the true beating heart of “Echo.” As Maya struggles to reconnect with her grandmother (Tantoo Cardinal, “Falls Around Her”) and cousin Bonnie (Devery Jacobs, “Reservation Dogs”), Cox both infuriates audiences with her stoicism and moves them to tears with her fierce loyalty and devotion to her family. Her performance is the final touch of brilliance on a well-written and meaningful story.

“Echo” provides Marvel fans with plenty of traditional superhero storylines and well-choreographed fight scenes, but the show’s focus on family, culture and human connection in place of alternate universes and overpowered superhuman abilities is what marks “Echo” as a refreshing Marvel standout. As the MCU continues to weave the complex second segment of its Multiverse Saga, shows and films have become difficult to follow, weighed down with tricky terminology and layers of Marvel history that may overwhelm the casual viewer. “Echo” doesn’t make those same mistakes. Though complete with mob bosses, a Charlie Cox cameo and a sprinkle of superpowers, “Echo” is a story about family, with the emotional power to distinguish itself from the Marvel franchise and stand on its own two feet.

