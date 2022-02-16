Comedies centered around 20-somethings searching for success in life and love have been a long sought-after gem since the age-old “Friends.” But female friendships are an entirely different ballgame. You have your classics, “Sex and the City” and “Golden Girls,” but also your new-age millennials, “Girls” and “Broad City.” With time, these have been heralded as fantastic female-led (albeit imperfectly feminist) shows. So where exactly does Jordan Weiss’s “Dollface” fit into the mix?

“Dollface” is an imaginative female-centric comedy that follows Jules (Kat Dennings, “WandaVision”), who, after being abruptly dumped, finds herself in a shortage of female friends after neglecting every (yes, every) woman in her life while she was with her boyfriend Jeremy (Connor Hines, “Space Force”). Jules is now sharply thrust back into the magical realm of women, an entire group of people she has miraculously avoided for five years straight.

At every turn, Jules is faced with a daunting new aspect of womanhood: Sunday brunches, small talk with women in her workplace, inevitable run-ins with her ex. She struggles with her newly rekindled friendships with Madison (Brenda Song, “The Social Network”) and Stella (Shay Mitchell, “You”) and interactions with her formidable boss Celeste (Malin Åkerman, “Billions”). Frankly, her blatant inability to communicate with the women around her quickly goes from mildly comedic to outright exasperating.

Jules’s friend from work, Izzy (Esther Povitsky, “Alone Together”), is, in my humble opinion, the best character on the show (which may or may not be because she makes me feel seen). She routinely and quite awkwardly sticks her tongue out, makes an “OK” sign with her hands and winks… all at the same time. Povitsky’s chaotic portrayal of Izzy genuinely shines in this show’s glitzy top coat of inauthentic characters. It’s not for a lack of star talent, as Song and Mitchell hold their own, and Dennings is practically a comedy veteran. But the group dynamic between Madison’s Type A, Stella’s carefree and Izzy’s mildly cringeworthy personalities is far more interesting and nuanced than Jules herself.

On a surface level, this show truly strives to capture the essence of adult female friendships. The problem is that every time it attempts to dig beneath the surface — to provide some real depth to its feminist undertones — the audience is met with fairly shallow waters. Episode nine of season one, simply titled “Feminist,” features a strange homage to “The Wizard of Oz” as the girls attend the Women’s March. Jules spends the entirety of it fretting about the conflicting nature of being a feminist and a good friend, as if they were two mutually exclusive things. In another bewildering instance, Jules shares her sexual frustrations with the group, upon which it is promptly revealed that she is appalled at the idea of self-pleasure and has never masturbated before in her entire life. (Spoiler: It has absolutely nothing to do with her sexuality.) Her reason? She’s always had a boyfriend. They also made the questionable decision to open the season with an obligatory pandemic sequence of video chat calls, but that’s neither here nor there. Off to a rocky start, the show stumbles this season as it tries to swap its trusty kitten heels for a pair of six-inch stilettos.

That’s not to say this season was a complete flop. Jules has progressed to recognizing the importance of having girlfriends. It’s wholesome to watch her slip into the routine of friends saying “love you” at the end of conversations and hosting “The Bachelor” watch parties. An effort is also made to develop each of the leads further, as Madison grapples with losing her job, Izzy struggles with self-insecurity in a relationship and Stella enjoys newfound stability in her life due to a business venture with Liv (Lilly Singh, “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”).

Other than the singularly bizarre musical number that occurs in episode nine, the show is at its best when it leans into the weird. Each episode includes a short sequence that diverts to a universe of magical realism, featuring advice spouted by Cat Lady (Beth Grant, “The Mindy Project”), who Weiss refers to as a “neurotic fairy godmother.” With a human body and a digitally animated cat head, she represents the wisecracking voice of tough love in Jules’s head. After the “Cats” debacle of 2019, you’d think they’d stay from the use of CGI human-cat hybrids, but its wackiness is earnest enough to let it slide.

“Dollface” would do well to heed its own advice: It works well when it isn’t so preoccupied with other people’s expectations of it. The cat puns are superfluous and the subversion of the “not like other girls” trope is shaky at best, but there is something to say for content created by and for women. It never fails the Bechdel test. Despite the fact that “Dollface” isn’t always sure of itself, it’s an undoubtedly fun watch that will have you laughing both with and at it.

Daily Arts Contributor Serena Irani can be reached at seirani@umich.edu.