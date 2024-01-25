Instead of a snowy evening, it’s a cool summer night. Instead of someone’s breath forming clouds in the air from the cold, sweat drips down their forehead. Instead of a stuffy train car full of passengers, the chariot is a cruise ship decorated with a 1920s aesthetic. Hercule Poirot isn’t the lead detective — instead, it’s Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin, “The Princess Bride”). “Death and Other Details,” a newly released series, mimics the well-known Agatha Christie novel “Murder on the Orient Express,” but brings its locked-room train car murder amongst the mountains to a cruise ship floating in the sea. The main element the two have in common: the lengths people are willing to go to for protection.

The series begins with the Collier and Chun families meeting to strike up a business deal that would save the Collier family from bankruptcy. Audiences are introduced to all of the family members through the narration of Cotesworth, who is revealed to have been hired by the Chun family to dig up dirt on the Colliers ahead of their financially binding decision. Out of the main cast, there is one person that no one is fond of: Keith Trubitsky (Michael Gladis, “Mad Men”). Trubitsky is a poor conversationalist and ridiculously abrupt. Viewers see him with this persona for a long time before they learn the truth of his character. He’s on the boat as an addition to the Collier family. Trubitsky is supposed to make a multimillion-dollar agreement with the Collier family’s son, but the deal falls through. Within two days, Trubitsky is murdered with his harpoon gun. To solve the murder, Cotesworth must team up with the Collier’s adopted daughter, Imogene Scott (Violett Beane, “Truth or Dare”). What the audience doesn’t know until Cotesworth confirms it to Imogene is that Trubitsky was partners with Cotesworth and was digging into the Collier family in secrecy by going undercover. Unfortunately, the audience learns that Trubitsky wasn’t even close to his rude persona when not undercover. This forces the audience to promptly switch emotions about his character while building sympathy towards him and his unfair death.

Whether it be through movies or television shows, and whether it’s adapted to a new time period or in its original setting, television and film writers have tried many times to remake the famous “Murder on the Orient Express.” In this rendition, the typical Agatha Christie story elements are present and similar to those of the original novel, but the setting, characters and main plot points are vastly different. The boat the Colliers are on is meticulously decorated by the boat’s owner through hand-chosen 1920s decor. With its peacock feather vases and velvet-laced chairs, the cruise ship bleeds elegance. The set design is stunning and makes the show worthwhile for interior decorator fanatics alone.

The biggest difference between “Death and Other Details” and “Murder on the Orient Express” is that Agatha Christie’s fictional detective, Hercule Poirot, never had a partner, especially not a woman. “Death and Other Details” decided to take this plot into the 21st century by including Imogene Scott as Cotesworth’s investigative partner. Scott acts as his protege and Cotesworth allows her to find and discover clues on her own, even when he’s miles ahead in the case. This dynamic duo makes “Death and Other Details” join a small list of modern mysteries that include an older “head detective” and a younger detective partner, making it more unique. The element of this duo that takes it to the next level is the fact that Imogene isn’t even a detective herself, but rather enjoys the thrill of the chase and has the instinct necessary to find the killer.

One aspect of the show that is similar to the original story is its portrayal of the rich. “Death and Other Details” gives audience members an idea of a life that very few people live. It’s reminiscent of “The White Lotus” and “Crazy Rich Asians” where exorbitant amounts of money are at the forefront of the characters’ lives. As someone who has never experienced such excessive wealth in her life, it’s an eye-opening perspective to slip into but one that ultimately ends in disappointment. The way the Colliers and Chuns flaunt their wealth in the show makes one wonder what good that money could do in different hands and, unfortunately, that wonder applies to nonfictional millionaires as well. That amount of money being spent for personal enjoyment instead of more beneficial causes shows that in another universe — one where the rich aren’t as selfish — the world could be such a better place. It is sad to see how much money the Collier and Chun families have and how they underappreciate their lifestyle and privilege.

At the beginning of the series, Imogene comments on the cruise ship about how she’s annoyed she has to spend 10 days on it. We then learn that she’s going on the trip for free. As a viewer, her ungrateful behavior could turn audience members off to her character from the beginning. Imogene was adopted by the Collier family as a child when her mother was murdered. Based on her attitude, she acts as if being adopted by the Collier family doesn’t afford her the benefit of their wealth just the same as their biological children, which is not the case. Furthermore, from her behavior, it’s clear that Imogene understands the Collier family’s privilege and has a disdain for their actions, but she does nothing to critique it. By not critiquing it, Imogene allows their actions to continue. It is quite hypocritical of her to make snobby comments just the same as the Colliers, but at the same time complain about the wealth and comfort she gets to experience. It’s almost like her character would be less bothersome if she just chose between being loyal to the Collier family or not, or having the same superiority complex or not. This awkward character quality could draw some angst toward Imogene Scott’s personality.

Putting Scott’s unfavorable traits and the disappointment of the rich aside, “Death and Other Details” does a wonderful job of reimagining a beloved murder mystery. It’s tense, sensual and includes a beautifully decorated cruise ship and a seemingly unsolvable death. What could be more intriguing?



