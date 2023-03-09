Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel “Daisy Jones & The Six” has sold more than a million copies, made it onto countless 2019 best books of the year lists and has now been adapted into a miniseries for Amazon Prime. The miniseries follows the rise and fall of a fictional pop rock band of the 1970s, the dynamic and possible romance between its two leading members, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough, “The Terminal List”) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin, “Peaky Blinders”). With an abundance of drugs, recording studios, bell-bottom pants and fringe haircuts, the series had a lot of work to do in order to visually and conceptually capture the era of the novel beloved by many. Despite everything it has going for it, from fantastic styling to great performances by the leading cast, the series still falls short. To steal a lyric from one of the titular band’s songs, “Daisy Jones & The Six” manages to “make a good thing bad.”

While the book told the story of the band as a written oral history, the series transforms it into a television documentary, framing the story through a series of interviews. With so many characters being given a voice in the re-telling of the band’s story, it is crucial that the band members have a chemistry that works on screen. The five members of the band, Claflin’s Billy, Graham Dunne (Will Harrison, “Madam Secretary”), Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon, “Emergency”), Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse, “Valley Girl”) and Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse, “Dalíland”), perfectly balance the group’s natural cohesion with its subtly growing tension. Although each of them are able to hold their own distinct personality and characteristics, the most attention is given to the relationship between Billy and newcomer Daisy, who joins the band a few years after their formation. Claflin and Keough have a magnetic energy between them, something crucial to the relationship their characters will build.

“Daisy Jones & The Six” is also stylistically wonderful. Edited to a vintage, golden hour tone, the series easily settles into the romanticized ’70s aesthetic. Halter tops, hoop earrings and denim abound in the fun costume designs by Denise Wingate (“He’s All That”) while the production design by Jessica Kender (“The Lincoln Lawyer”) perfectly captures the desperation of a group of musicians struggling to make ends meet till they get their big break. Add onto this the fact that the actors were all trained to play their instruments and record an album for real and you can see the effort that went into making this miniseries as lifelike as possible.

But beyond style, it’s hard to grasp what this adaptation of “Daisy Jones & The Six” is trying to accomplish. In spite of its documentary format, the content merely skims, rather than examines or investigates. The interviews with characters are more sparse than they were in the novel, functioning more so as scaffolding than as a foundation. They could’ve pushed further and gone deeper. Instead, the show opts to make countless small changes that individually wouldn’t matter, but collectively work to undermine the characterization and dynamics that are integral to the book. The characters become reduced versions of themselves: simple and easy to grasp, rather than evasive and hard to define.

Daisy is no longer an untouchable idea of a person, disconnected from everyone and never seeming to notice what people think of her. While book-Daisy has natural talent and doesn’t understand the idea of hard work, miniseries-Daisy is a girl who works in a diner and struggles to make a name for herself. Eddie is no longer a man simply seeking some recognition for his hard work, but instead is transformed into a jealous guy that wants everything that Billy already has. Pete, the sixth band member in the novel, doesn’t even exist in the series.

Camila (Camila Morrone, “Valley Girl”), Billy’s wife, falls most victim to this treatment. In Reid’s novel, Camila knows the man she married, loves him for his life as a musician and understands how that life affects her. In many ways she is the strongest character in the book. Despite Morrone’s strong performance, the writing in these first three episodes fail Camila as a character. Camila’s most powerful moments in the novel are no longer present. Camila doesn’t set the ultimatum that sends Billy to rehab, instead, it appears to be under the guidance of Teddy (Tom Wright, “The Locksmith”), the band’s record producer, that Billy finally goes.

Unlike the novel, she is no longer granted the agency she is meant to have in Billy’s journey. One of the best quotes of the novel comes when she says “It didn’t seem right to me that his weakest self got to decide how my life was going to turn out” — but that fortitude is not found in this version of Camila. The Camila of the series instead turns to clichés about love persisting even through trouble to explain her reasons for staying. Camila should’ve been a present force in every one of Billy’s scenes, but instead, she becomes reduced to a woman stuck on the sidelines of her husband’s growing fame and addictions. In the miniseries, she is collateral damage to the main story, whereas in the book she was a leading player calling the shots.

These slight changes continuously morph this story into a more digestible narrative for television audiences, transforming the nuanced characters of the novel into the straightforward archetypes we have seen before. In doing this the miniseries misses the most alluring part of the novel: These characters don’t need to be easily likable or definable. They should draw you in, but you can’t completely love or criticize them. It should feel like you can never fully grasp who they truly are.

While “Daisy Jones & The Six” should be a decent watch for the remaining seven episodes, the thought of what these characters and this story could’ve been will continue to linger like a haunting melody.

