Do you crave a new mystery? A puzzle to solve? If you’re a murder mystery enthusiast or a crime junkie, the recently released “Criminal Record” will satisfy your appetite.

“Criminal Record” stars Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight”) as June Lenker, a detective at a London police station in the Criminal Investigation Division. One evening, June listens to a mysterious police dispatch call that unearths a previously “solved” case. The victim on the phone claims that someone was wrongfully accused 10 years prior and has been in jail since.

To crack the case, June looks into old case files and approaches the former head detective on the case Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi, “Doctor Who”), but Hegarty isn’t so forthcoming with details. Afraid to taint his image and rewrite his glory days as a detective, Hegarty declines to assist June in double-checking his work. Throughout the show, June insists multiple times that Hegarty and his old buddies listen to her findings, but they refuse at every opportunity. During their interactions, Hegarty will sometimes make comments toward June that hold an anger-inducing amount of racist microaggressions and sexist jargon. As an audience member, it is incredibly easy to build disdain for Hegarty from the very first time you meet him. A misogynistic, bureaucratic and incredibly disrespectful male detective is not an uncommon portrayal on TV. So the question is, what makes “Criminal Record” stand out from other detective shows?

Most fictional crime shows, like “NCIS,” “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Only Murders in the Building” are quite cut and dry. While there may be some nuance between storylines and characters, there is usually a clear beginning, middle and predictable end. A murder or burglary occurs, the detectives on the case ask around in the “small town” and within days, the mystery is solved. In “Criminal Record,” the fictional tale of a wrongfully convicted man is quite a new storyline. For this reason, “Criminal Record” keeps its viewers on the edge of their seats as they wait for the true killer to be revealed.

Along with a suspenseful and unpredictable storyline, “Criminal Record” draws attention and admiration in the genre through its strong female lead. Oftentimes, head detectives are men, and if they’re women, it’s because they have a private practice — at least, in fictional, televised versions of crime. Lenker takes hits from not only Hegarty, with grit and decorum, but also her husband and her coworkers. She does this throughout the series because in a fashion unfortunately accurate to real life, her womanhood is commented on throughout and criticized in her work.

On top of writing in a strong female lead, “Criminal Record” chooses to include a detective duo between an older man and a younger woman, which is uncommon amongst crime shows. Seeing their relationship on screen is an interesting commentary on the way the older and younger generations interact in our society. There are often differences in values and opinions among millennials, Gen Z and boomers that lead to misconceptions as to the abilities of the person or their worth. Gen Z and millennials think that boomers screwed their generations’ lives tremendously by harming the environment, creating hierarchies of oppression and more. In the eyes of the young, boomers don’t value their experiences nor listen to their pleas and criticize their work ethic, so Gen Z and millennials distrust boomers. Similarly, because of the misconceptions that society created, boomers dislike younger generations because they feel offended and underappreciated by young people and their attitudes toward their generation. This societal trend shows itself in “Criminal Records” as Hegarty uses his age and career experience as a reason to disregard Lenker’s proposal. He believes that the techniques that he used in his time as a detective are still relevant, while Lenker questions if they are outdated. Further, Lenker feels like her work and thoughts are being under-recognized. This unfolds interestingly and makes audience members reexamine the relationships between generations.

“Criminal Record” is a thrilling and unexpected mystery that brings many societal flaws to the surface and encourages the questioning of our actions. The series is unlike its peers; it challenges relationships and brings new storylines to fruition. Whether you’re a crime junkie or not, you’ll be captivated from episode one.



Daily Arts Writer Eliza Shearing can be reached at elizamae@umich.edu.