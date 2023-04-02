No book has ever ruined my English class experience quite like “Lord of the Flies.” I know it’s a classic, and I know I’m supposed to love it. But to tell you the truth, 14-year-old Olivia dreaded pulling out her annotated copy of the novel to discuss the metaphorical significance of Piggy’s stupid glasses. And to this day, I don’t blame her.

Despite my long and unhappy relationship with “Lord of the Flies,” I am never disappointed with the more recent adaptations in the genre defined by the novel. I spent my middle school years obsessing over “The Maze Runner” and my high school ones wishing that “The Society” would be renewed (RIP Sam and Grizz. You will always be missed). As a product of the early-2010s dystopian era, there’s something about a group of teens or 20-somethings coming together to create their own society in order to survive and forming unlikely friendships along the way that really does it for me. I’m a found family girl, what can I say? When I started “Class of ’07,” it’s safe to say I was not disappointed.

“Class of ’07” follows disgraced reality TV star Zoe (Emily Browning, “Sucker Punch”), who, due to end-of-the-world-esque openings in the earth, reluctantly ends up at her old boarding school during its ten-year reunion. As apocalyptic floods affect the school’s surrounding areas, Zoe is forced to not only cooperate and survive with her former classmates, but to address her old relationships and heal the wounds she may have caused.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: When I love a show, I always love it for the characters. I love observing the different relationships between characters, their individual backstories and the way everyone changes over the course of the story. How “Class of ’07” succeeds in this department is by not just featuring but properly using its characters in order to improve the plot and explore more complicated dynamics within the group, all without abandoning their individual characterization. Although she’s worked hard to overcome it, group leader and nonprofit worker Saskia (Caitlin Stasey, “Neighbours”) struggles as she reverts back to her former “mean girl” ways. Zoe and her ex-best friend Amelia (Megan Smart, “Stonefish”) find themselves reliving their complicated “frenemy” dynamic, especially as Amelia continues to keep a secret she has withheld from Zoe since childhood. “Class of ’07” uses the restored teenage traits and dynamics of its adult characters to make statements about the politics of high school while accurately highlighting the ups and downs of female friendship.

These key dynamics within “Class of ’07” also contribute to its phenomenal comedic value. The show is at no loss for petty high school comments, and seeing these lines delivered by women old enough to have children and mortgages inspires some of the more series’ more ironic comedic moments. Besides these high school references and the show’s quality writing, “Class of ’07” finds comedy in a place I always love to see it: in its drama. The show is, first and foremost, a comedy, but it revolves around post-apocalyptic survival. This means that despite the illness, injury and darker moments bound to occur in any “Lord of the Flies”-esque adaptation, “Class of ’07” always manages to find a sense of humor, whether it’s Renee (Emma Horn, “Beaks”) lying through her teeth about her medical qualifications or Saskia pushing an unconscious Sandy (Sarah Krndija, “The Junket”) out to sea “until she calms down.”

So maybe William Golding and I were never meant to be. But after the first season of the unexpected gem that is “Class of ’07,” showrunner Kacie Anning (“Hardball”) and I seem to get along just fine. With a “Lord of the Flies”-esque plot, stand-out comedic delivery and well-written characters with complicated dynamics, “Class of ’07” just might be your next favorite binge. “Class of ’07” is available for streaming on Prime Video today.

