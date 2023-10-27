Companion series generally find themselves in an awkward position upon their initial releases. They invite criticism not just for their storytelling merits but also for their perceived success in relation to the original shows. “Castlevania: Nocturne” finds itself in a challenging position, as it is not only a companion show to an already popular franchise, but also an adaptation of the Castlevania video game franchise, inviting comparison and criticism from two different works. “Castlevania: Nocturne” develops its world in a new, compelling direction, but its writing struggles to elevate the show beyond its source media and predecessors.

Set in the backdrop of pre-revolution France, the show takes a novel approach to depicting its vampires, the series-defining antagonists. Contrary to the franchise title, “Nocturne’s” vampires don’t live in castles; they occupy chateaus and plantations. In the story, they take the place of the French nobility, throwing elaborate balls and gorging themselves on abducted peasants. “Nocturne” depicts a holistic vampire society in which vampires have taken the place of an oppressive upper class. The conflict in the story is not just whether or not the main trio of heroes can stop the coming of the vampire messiah, but whether or not they can prevail against the system of control the vampires have created. The original “Castlevania” was fairly class-conscious, but “Nocturne” takes this to a new level, posing questions that neither the games nor the original TV show asked: Would human institutions be willing to align themselves with vampires to maintain power? How would an anarchist vampire feel about the strict social hierarchies that a vampire society creates?

This new direction in world-building extends further than just vampire society. One of the strongest aspects of “Nocturne” is its focus on the narratives of people of Color. One major change from the games is that the character Annette (Thuso Mbedu, “The Woman King”) is now a freed slave from Haiti who fights vampires using Ifá, a type of Yoruba divination. Despite a lot of bad-faith criticism of this decision, some of the best plotlines in both animated series stem from the incorporation of ideas and characters traditionally excluded from traditional European fantasy settings. The character Olrox (Zahn McClarnon, “Reservation Dogs”) further demonstrates this. Olrox is both a member of the Mexica tribe (commonly referred to as Aztec) and a vampire, and while supposedly being an enemy to mankind, he ends up assisting them more than the vampires he’s allegedly allied with. Both characters are made more complex with their status as dispossessed peoples, and the incorporation of their personal arcs into the story’s bigger themes makes parts of the show truly compelling.

However, for all the show’s smart and detailed aspects, the quality of the writing simply isn’t up to scratch. It is evident right off the bat that the original “Castlevania” has a more realized narrative and cast. Richter Belmont (Edward Bluemel, “Killing Eve”) doesn’t have the same charm as Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage, “The Hobbit”) did in the previous series; the show works too hard to make you think he’s cool, and while the final few episodes give his character room for personal growth, he lacks the characterization that Trevor or Alucard (James Callis, “Battlestar Galactica”) had in the first season. And as an antagonist, Erzsebet Báthory (Franka Potente, “Run Lola Run”) the vampire messiah of “Nocturne” falls flat compared to Dracula (Graham McTavish, “House of the Dragon”) in “Castlevania.” Erzsebet lacks the incredible pathos that Dracula had, and instead feels like a generic force-of-nature villain.

Not only did “Nocturne’s” character writing feel flatter, but the script felt like a step backward compared to the original series. The characters, especially Richter, have a bad habit of espousing one-liners that feel jarringly out of place for both the scene and the series. After his surrogate mother shares her backstory about how she knows who Erzsebet is, Richter attempts to comfort her by saying that he is going to “fucking kill her.” While “Castlevania” was no stranger to the occasional awkward line delivery or weirdly placed swear word, “Nocturne” almost seems to revel in its permission to drop f-bombs as an adult series, often severely sabotaging a scene’s tone and contributing to Richter’s more juvenile characterization. There are some genuinely well-written and impactful moments, but they are undercut when the same character quips about murdering vampires.

While it’s hampered by an awkward script, “Castlevania: Nocturne” makes enough interesting choices in its eight-episode run to warrant a watch. With season two on the way, its still uncertain whether series will surpass its predecessor or at least address its own writing issues. Either way, the potential for more is exciting, and hopefully, in the sequel, Richter learns how to use the f-word appropriately in a sentence.

