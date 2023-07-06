The dystopian-tech show that took the world by storm has returned for a sixth season. “Black Mirror,” which gained global popularity for having no scruples about diving into every dark and twisted possible future for a world filled with quickly-evolving technology and artificial intelligence, has returned after a four-year hiatus. During this vacation period, our world was thrown into an isolating pandemic while also making leaps and bounds in the technology industry, which begs the question: How much of “Black Mirror” is just TV?

After the advent and subsequent popularity of the AI chatbot, ChatGPT, and the most recent introduction of Apple’s Vision Pro, fervent watchers of “Black Mirror” may easily recall episodes of the show that explored the very same technologies (“Be Right Back” and “The Entire History of You,” respectively). The recent blurring of the lines between science fiction and reality created a new buzz for season 6 of “Black Mirror,” which aired on June 15. For the most part, the show lived up to the hype.

Although “Black Mirror” exists as an anthology, the first two episodes of season 6 have subtle connections to each other. Episode 1, “Joan is Awful,” spotlights a “regular” woman named Joan who has had her likeness and story used to make a television show on the extremely Netflix-like streaming service, Streamberry. Episode 2, “Loch Henry,” follows a couple who travels to the Scottish countryside to film a documentary about a local killer which, you guessed it, ends up on Streamberry. These first two episodes have independent plotlines that contain their own brilliant plot twists and conclusions, but both episodes comment on the nature of modern-day entertainment. Is it really possible to sign our life away to streaming services by not reading the fine print? What does advanced CGI and licensing an actor’s face mean for the future of entertainment? In today’s day and age of true-crime enthusiasts, where do we draw the line between remembrance and exploitation? Raising these questions via an eerily similar fake streaming platform felt extremely self-aware and almost sinister in a manner that was reminiscent of previous seasons.

The other episodes of the season didn’t seem to pack the same punch as the first two, but they also had the uniqueness of being set in the past, rather than the future. Whether it’s an alternate version of the ’60s, the ’70s, or the Y2K era, the other three episodes of the season bring the show’s characteristic creepy vibe back in time, taking the show in a new direction thematically. These changes are artistically depicted through time-period-appropriate outfits and culturally relevant artifacts (the iconic iPod Nano in episode three) across the episodes. Some of the episodes ask legitimate questions, like episode 3, “Beyond the Sea,” where astronauts Cliff (Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”) and David (Josh Hartnett, “30 Days of Night”) question what it really means to be completely and utterly alone in reality — a plot that was inspired by the experiences of many during lockdown. Though episode 4, “Mazey Day,” was as short and chaotic as it gets, dragging viewers into the ever-present battle of celebrity vs. paparazzi and the commodification of human beings, even if they are models or actors. The fifth episode, “Demon 79,” maintains a curiously light tone in the form of a charismatic demon who haunts the main character as the fate of the world is placed on her shoulders. Even as the episode explored the harsh anti-immigrant sentiment that plagued Britain in the ’70s and ’80s, it still drew a couple laughs out of me.

“Black Mirror” is known for pairing mind-bending concepts with phenomenal acting, which still holds true for season 6. Episode 1 opens with a powerhouse lineup as it introduces Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Salma Hayek (“Eternals”) and Michael Cera (“Superbad”) to the “Black Mirror” universe in a way that allowed them to showcase their acting prowess while also acknowledging their real-life fame. Episode 3 featured the acting prowess of Aaron Paul and Kate Mara (“A Teacher”) in award-worthy ways. The new season introduced lesser-known talent to the anthology as well, namely in the form of Anjana Vasan (“Spider-Man: Far From Home”), the lead of episode 5.

While the newest episodes of “Black Mirror” certainly felt on-brand for the show, it seems as though the show pivoted from its previous material. The show never fails to be entertaining, but later episodes didn’t deliver the same kind of emotional shock as some of the most popular episodes, like “San Junipero” or “Black Museum,” whether that was due to unnecessary supernatural elements or just unsatisfactory endings. There seems to be a greater emphasis on marketing the show than before, which appears to have been effective. It feels as though “Black Mirror” is really leaning into interaction with viewers and the concept of making elements of the show realistic, as demonstrated by the fake Streamberry website featuring previous episodes of the show, linked on the show’s Twitter account. As of now, Streamberry — I mean, Netflix — has not renewed “Black Mirror” for another season, but it looks as though season seven is a possibility, given the success of season 6. Regardless of the style of media that “Black Mirror” puts out, season 6 has shown us that their creative juices are still flowing strong as ever.

