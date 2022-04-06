Sometimes, the world can be too much to process — you want a break after a long day, you don’t want to think about your immeasurable emotions — so social media or television become a place of safety and distraction from an overwhelming environment. However, “Atlas of the Heart” is a very different show that encourages tackling such thoughts. In a time when many may turn to television to escape their realities and bury their emotions, this show deliberately tries to draw them out and embrace humans’ emotional uniqueness.

Based on the book by the same name, “Atlas of the Heart” is hosted by the book’s author, Brené Brown. The show is set up like a talk show with a live audience and audience participation, while the content is more like a TEDTalk, as Brown discusses the content of her book to ultimately urge the importance of understanding ourselves. Each episode is roughly 45 minutes and tackles a different theme, from the capacity of human language to adequately quantifying human emotion to how we react in uncertain or anxious situations. The goal of each episode is to bring us a little closer together and recognize the beauty of the differences and similarities we carry.

Many shows feature themes of love or friendship or family, encompassing within them feelings of happiness, sorrow, excitement, grief and anger in an effort to make a subtle impact on our lives. By nature, “Atlas of the Heart” is different: It is an educational show with a clear purpose of wanting to strongly impact viewers to reflect on themselves, their habits, their emotions and the ways they connect with others. In dark times like these, “Atlas of the Heart” is a much needed reminder of what it is to be human and how to be a better one.

Brown is engaging and passionate about the message of the show and desperately wants to showcase the importance of learning about ourselves and others for the sake of humanity. She displays information in a way that makes it easy to process, and makes the audience eager to participate. She also features a few special guests throughout the show — such as Susan Cain, author of the popular book “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking” — to help explain foreign concepts more accurately and to help audience members understand each of her points.

“Atlas of the Heart” is hard to judge since there hasn’t been a show like it. It’s not a documentary, and it’s not an exciting show per se (which isn’t a bad thing). It’s in a category of its own and can be best explained by saying it most closely resembles a very long TED Talk. It isn’t something to casually watch and definitely won’t let you sink away into an alternate reality, but if you are truly willing to take the time to learn more about what it means to be human, it is a great watch and definitely worth your time.

