With a film as ambitious as 2021’s “Eternals,” which had 11 central characters, took place in space and on Earth and spanned over 7,000 years of human history, one begins to ask what it took to get from script to screen. How does one work with all those elements and emerge with a cohesive film? While reviews on “Eternals” were mixed, it cannot be denied that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film was a feat in and of itself. The massive effort required to mount a film of its caliber is examined in “Assembled: The Making of Eternals,” a documentary and a gift to Marvel fans and aspiring filmmakers.

“Assembled: The Making of Eternals” is the eighth installment in the “Marvel Studios: Assembled” collection, a series of television documentaries taking viewers behind the scenes of their favorite MCU films and television shows. Marvel announced the collection in February 2021, with the plans of having the series cover all of the company’s media releases as a part of the MCU’s fourth phase, which essentially means everything post-2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” The “Marvel Studios: Assembled” series allows fans to understand the thought and nitty-gritty work that culminates in a large-scale Marvel work. “Assembled: The Making of Eternals” is no exception, providing a fascinating insight into the collaboration and forethought required to produce a film at the scale of “Eternals.”

There is a large focus throughout the documentary’s 57 minutes on the director of “Eternals,” Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”). Zhao’s background consists primarily of indie films, and as “Assembled: The Making of Eternals” emphasizes, she had never worked on a film with resources of the same caliber as the Marvel films. While many in the film industry would’ve been concerned about this choice of director, it is refreshing to see “Assembled: The Making of Eternals” portray how embracing Zhao as director was a huge benefit to the film and how much she brought to the table as a female and indie filmmaker.

Zhao’s most influential aspect was in the centering of this film. As she says, “the vision for the film is: how can we capture something so epic and intimate at the same time? Something as epic as the creation of the sun and as intimate as the soft whispers of a lover.” This concept allowed for the intersection of her indie background and Marvel’s scope. She had the skills to get to the emotional core of the characters and unite them all through universal themes of memory, love and mission. It was more important for her to explore how these themes emerge in each of the characters, rather than place focus on their individual qualities.

While all these characters may have the same origin as Eternals, they all have distinct personalities, powers and appearances. The film featured Marvel’s first LGBTQIA+ character as well as their first deaf superhero, a Bollywood dance number and scenes filmed all around the world. “Assembled: The Making of Eternals” successfully gives each main character’s backstory the attention it deserves.

Unfortunately, “Assembled: The Making of Eternals” lacked exploration of the technical elements of the film. It focused so much on explaining the philosophical ideas behind the film and its characters that viewers were not given a sense of what it takes to make a film like “Eternals.” There was too much discussion of the plot origins and themes for an adequate presentation of the filmmaking skills required. The production and costume design were discussed briefly but felt like side notes rather than vital pieces in the film’s creation. This disappoints in comparison to other “Marvel Studios: Assembled” episodes such as “Assembled: The Making of WandaVision,” which greatly delves into special effects and discusses how “WandaVision” deviated from the Marvel Entertainment norm.

While this film is a very well-curated documentary that is valuable to Marvel fans, it is hard to tell if “Marvel Studios: Assembled” successfully illustrates the effect “Eternals” has on the MCU. It states that “Eternals” is a turning point for MCU storytelling and cinematic choices, but doesn’t support those claims. In fact, I left feeling like “Eternals” wasn’t a turning point, but rather didn’t truly fit into the MCU at all. Either way, one thing emerges crystal clear, as Zhao states: “the MCU is a place with great characters and great adventures. And it is very obvious it is made by a team of people who really love the genre and love their fans.”

