I write for the TV section of this paper, so I don’t think it’s surprising that I grew up watching a lot of TV. I would make myself little TV calendars to hang on my door, reminding me when to sit down and watch my shows if I wanted to keep up with my favorite characters. That’s what TV has always been about for me: the characters. I couldn’t wait to find out if the Teen Titans would make it to their next mission or if the kids on Disney Channel would successfully attend their parents’ second marriage. (If I had a nickel for every time it happened, I’d have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice.) But most importantly, I’ve always loved watching strong female characters (in 2023 terminology, “girlbosses”) prove their intelligence and knock some ignorant people down a few pegs. So, without further ado, here are five TV girlbosses who have left a mark on me and made me into the (loud, argumentative, girlboss) woman I am today.

Lydia Martin (“Teen Wolf”)

I think one of the stupidest ideas to come from the mainstream media is that intelligence and femininity can’t coexist. The only female characters who get to have half a brain are often the ones who hate having their nails done, wearing skirts or generally performing in a feminine manner. Released in 2011 (the peak of “I’m not like other girls”-ism), “Teen Wolf” had every opportunity to buy into this reductive ideology. But luckily, Lydia Martin (Holland Roden, “Criminal Minds”) turned this whole idea on its head.

The “it girl” of Beacon Hills High, Lydia constantly saves her friends’ lives by solving riddles and translating ancient languages, all while maintaining a perfect GPA. Over the course of the show, Lydia learns to come to terms with her intelligence and not dumb herself down for the sake of impressing others. But my favorite thing about Lydia? She never shies away from her femininity. Girlboss means many different things, but there’s something about wearing a full face of makeup and heels while discussing the Fields Medal you plan on winning for your future mathematical achievements that seems to capture the word in its entirety. There’s no doubt in my mind that Lydia Martin was the Beacon Hills “it girl” for a well-deserved reason.

“Teen Wolf” is available for streaming on Paramount+.

Lorelai Gilmore (“Gilmore Girls”)

Hear me out. I know Lorelai Gilmore’s (Lauren Graham, “Parenthood”) story is one riddled with self-importance and upper-class privilege, and it’s earned her some serious smoke these past few years. But in terms of her ability to girlboss, I will die on this Stars Hollow hill.

I personally think that Lorelai haters are exposing themselves for missing the more satirical aspects of her highly comedic personality. But love her or hate her, if you can’t respect a 16-year-old single mother leaving her emotionally abusive home without a dollar to her name, finding a job and eventually buying a home, becoming an entrepreneur and raising a daughter all alone, I don’t understand you at all. Not only does Lorelai rise in the ranks of her professional life and build the loving life for her child that she never had growing up, but she respects herself and has no trouble using her razor-sharp wit to knock entitled people down a few (much-needed) pegs.

I don’t pretend to agree with everything Lorelai has done. But this pop culture queen has been a fundamental part of my relationship with TV, and I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t added a few movies to my watchlist so I could know what the hell she was referencing. Copper boom, Lorelai.

“Gilmore Girls” is available for streaming on Netflix.

Ivy Wentz (“Good Luck Charlie”)

I really hope this reaches the incredibly niche early 2010s Disney-Channel-kid audience it’s supposed to.

As a former “Good Luck Charlie”-obsessed 10-year-old, Ivy Wentz (Raven Goodwin, “Single Black Female”), Teddy Duncan’s (Bridgit Mendler, “Lemonade Mouth”) loyal and hilarious best friend, played a major part in building the personality I have today. I quote “You wanna keep that hand?” to this day. As much as I loved Teddy, she didn’t have the key element that made Ivy so iconic: an extreme lack of patience for ridiculous people. Whether confronting Teddy’s cheating ex-boyfriend, cracking hilarious one-liners or generally having an air of confidence in herself and her place in the world, Ivy always stood by Teddy’s side without compromising her own identity in the process. Watching these two prove that balance and support are fundamental aspects of true friendship has stayed with me to this day. It doesn’t get more girlboss than Ivy “As William Shakespeare once said, ‘hello’” Wentz.

“Good Luck Charlie” is available for streaming on Disney+.

Kate Sharma (“Bridgerton”)

If you have never seen Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley, “Sex Education”) berate Anthony Bridgerton for his sexist attitudes during a ball in regency England, you haven’t lived. Seriously, go watch it. I’ll wait.

Kate was Head Girlboss of 2022, and there’s no changing my mind about that. With a quick wit and a headstrong attitude, Kate doesn’t come to play, especially not with the entitled men filling the ballrooms at the parties she attends. Aside from her strong and resilient nature, what stands out about Kate is her staunch loyalty and determination. Despite knowing that she had an interest in Anthony, Kate was willing to convince herself that she hated him and needed to stay away from him in the interest of her younger sister. As the acting head of her household, Kate works as hard as she can to protect and provide for her gentler mother and sister, despite the toll it takes on her personally. Although Kate’s determined nature makes her a strong female character, it’s the leadership she exhibits and the sacrifices she makes to protect the people around her that really seal the deal for the future viscountess.

“Bridgerton” is available for streaming on Netflix.

Leslie Knope (“Parks and Recreation”)

As my favorite TV girlboss, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler, “Saturday Night Live”) couldn’t let me down if she tried. The number of times I have turned on the TV after a long day just to have Leslie remind me of the person I am and the things I value — I couldn’t count them on one hand. Or even two.

Leslie has taught me a number of things since I first crawled into the loving arms of “Parks and Recreation” in seventh grade. There’s a fine line between organization and chaos. Galentine’s Day should be a national holiday. But most importantly, I’ve learned about the importance of the three things that keep Leslie going over the course of the show: passion, kindness and a steady belief that things can and will get better.

Leslie gets up each morning and serves the people of Pawnee — people who hate her and waste her valuable time with meaningless complaints. Every day. What I admire most about Leslie — and what’s made the biggest impact on me — is her decision to keep serving and learning from the people around her. Leslie gives and gives to a group of people who give her nothing in return. But she has a skill that most people don’t: the ability to realize that kindness and selflessness aren’t inherent — they are choices we have the power to make or not make every single day. Although some may call it naive, Leslie’s ability to propel herself forward each day simply by choosing kindness, having an open mind and letting passion fuel her life has inspired me in ways no other character has. Leslie, “I love you and I like you.”

“Parks and Recreation” is available for streaming on Peacock.

A lot of factors go into making us who we are. But I know that I couldn’t have become the person I am today without some iconic onscreen women to teach me a few things along the way. I can pick myself up when I’m down, stand up for what I know is right and stay true to what I believe in thanks to the complex, well-written characters who did it first. So if you haven’t seen the iconic shows that brought these women to the small screen, stop wasting your time, and stream them today.

Daily Arts Writer Olivia Tarling can be reached at tarling@umich.edu.