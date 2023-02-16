Whenever people ask what shows I’m watching at the moment or what my all-time favorites are, I always have to tell them the same thing: I just love sitcoms. I’ve dabbled in reality TV and dipped my toes into drama, but the truth is, when it comes to television, I know what I like. I like coaching abroad with “Ted Lasso” and learning absolutely nothing with the “Community” gang. Why would I want to wind down for the night watching someone in pain when I could watch a small group of friends never leave a room for 20 minutes and act like that’s totally normal?

In just half-hour increments, sitcoms bring laughter, comradery and a feeling of comfort I can’t seem to get from anything else. But, through their focus on life’s awkward and mundane moments, they also bring some of the most well-written and iconic romances in TV history. Sitcom characters don’t just fall in love with the excitement of a relationship, they fall for the unique and dorky traits their partner brings to it. So if your Feb. 14 is looking pretty free, these sitcoms might just have some advice for you. Take notes, Daily readers.

“Schitt’s Creek”

I’m not sure how Mariah Carey feels about being a key aspect of the (in my opinion) best sitcom couple of all time. But if she doesn’t feel honored, she really should.

I’ll admit that “Schitt’s Creek” takes a hot minute to warm up to. When my mom and I first started the show, we stopped watching after three or four episodes, not understanding the hype spread by almost everyone we knew. Six months later, we finished the finale and immediately turned on the pilot to rewatch. Why? Because nothing we could watch after would ever be as good as “Schitt’s Creek.”

No matter what I watch or how many fictional relationships I become emotionally attached to (Healthy? I don’t know), David (Dan Levy, “Happiest Season”) and Patrick (Noah Reid, “Franklin”) are “simply the best.”

The only fictional couple to bring this staunch serenade-scene-hater to tears with a musical rendition, Patrick and David were clearly made for each other despite their obvious differences. I always say that Patrick is a Jim Halpert (John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place”) or a Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman, “Zootopia”) character; in more professional terms, a straight man. Patrick, who delivers some of the show’s funniest lines, wouldn’t be the hilarious character he is without the opportunity to play off the eccentric Rose family, and especially his eventual husband, David.

Whether listening to David discuss his lack of time to “mood board a color scheme” or watching his embarrassing attempt at completing a high ropes course, Patrick not only accepts David’s eccentricities, but admires them for the ways they make David special. I’m telling you, no fictional man has ever perfected the heart-eyes quite like Patrick Brewer.

However, David and Patrick’s relationship is by no means one-sided. David does his part by supporting Patrick’s more extroverted goals and ambitions, even when his introverted discomfort is abundantly obvious (that is how we ended up with the iconic “Open Mic” episode, after all). But David’s most prominent feat in his relationship is his ability to maneuver Patrick’s coming-out situation (one very different from his own) with patience, grace and a clear understanding that nurturing the love he shares with his partner is far more important than impatience.

When it comes to relationship advice, everyone could learn a thing or two from David and Patrick. When Plato came up with the idea of “soulmates,” I’m pretty sure he had these two in mind.

“Modern Family”

If there’s any show that screams relationships, it has to be “Modern Family.” From the hilarious (and slightly clueless) Dunphy parents, to the intense but loving Delgado-Pritchetts, to the extreme disparity in eccentricity between the Tucker-Pritchetts, “Modern Family” sure can write a romantic relationship.

The Dunphy family and the Tucker-Pritchetts both live by the “you can’t have two fun parents” rule. But the aspect that better characterizes the relationships of type-A Claire (Julie Bowen, “Hubie Halloween”) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “The Class”) with their ridiculously type-B partners Phil (Ty Burrell, “The Skeleton Twins”) and Cameron (Eric Stonestreet, “The Loft”), respectively, it’s that they always have each other’s backs.

From supporting one another in disagreements with their children (I love Haley (Sarah Hyland, “Geek Charming”), but Phil’s monologue in her dorm was music to my ears), to becoming involved in one another’s eccentric interests, the Dunphy parents weren’t just dedicated as parents, but as romantic partners as well.

I don’t know if all of the Pritchetts like to marry their personality opposites or if it was all a coincidence, but Jay (Ed O’Neill, “Married… with Children”) and Gloria’s (Sofia Vergara, “Chasing Papi”) relationship doesn’t differ from those of Jay’s kids. With an age gap of 20+ years, Jay and Gloria don’t always match each other’s energy (literally). But over the course of the show, we see Jay become the involved dad for Gloria’s son that he failed to be with his grown children and see Gloria work to understand Jay’s habits and why he is the way that he is.

From Halloween-obsessed couples to clown-funeral-attending ones, “Modern Family” never fails to hit all ends of the romantic spectrum, leaving us with one key message: If you accept one another for who you are, faults and borderline freakish hobbies included, you’re always going to be fine.

“The Good Place”

Besides providing unexpected references to the University of Michigan and a crippling existential crisis that an NBC sitcom should not have been able to invoke in me, “The Good Place” also offers phenomenal fictional relationships. But the one that sticks with me to this day is easily Eleanor (Kristen Bell, “Frozen”) and Chidi (William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”).

Eleanor and Chidi are the definition of opposites attract… or, opposites attract, then don’t attract, then attract on and off for a few frustrating seasons. Either way, I can’t say that an “Arizona dirtbag” and a professor of ethics and morals are a predictable combination. Yet, by the end of the show’s run, these two had proved themselves and joined the Michael-Schur-produced-sitcom-couple hall of fame. It’s a real thing, look it up.

Although Chidi and Eleanor’s relationship dealt with issues of trust and jealousy, the two characters’ moral disparities seemed to be the main conflict in their romantic and platonic relationships. Despite this, the pair does something every couple should: They use their own positive attributes to inspire their partner to become a better version of themself.

Chidi, after learning of Eleanor’s difficult moral situation, decides to tutor her in ethics and help her earn her spot in the Good Place. It would be dishonest to the show’s plot and characters to say that Chidi “fixed” Eleanor. Rather, Chidi helps Eleanor learn how to better herself and realize the errors of her selfish ways. Similarly, Eleanor uses her boldness to help the ever-anxious Chidi realize that he can’t spend the rest of his (after)life living inside a shell, and that having a backbone once in a while isn’t such a bad thing.

Chidi and Eleanor don’t change one another. But, they do inspire a change in one another and help the other become what the entire show is centered around being: “good.”

Jeremy Bearimy, baby.

I don’t know what kind of love potion Pop, ABC and NBC put in their sitcoms nowadays, but whatever it is, it’s working. With some of the best and most iconic TV couples of the century, when it comes to valentines, sitcoms haven’t let me down yet, and I doubt they will in the future. I hope you learned a thing or two from David, Patrick, Chidi, Eleanor, the Pritchett-Delgado-Tucker-Dunphy clan and me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

