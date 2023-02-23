As senior Nick Foster crossed the finish line, the clock read 9:20.83.

Despite a fourth-place finish, the Michigan track team just marked a new program record in the men’s distance medley relay (DMR). This set the tone for a successful performance in highly competitive fields in the men’s and women’s DMR at the Alex Wilson Invitational.

While the Wolverines sent a small group of athletes, they were represented well as in addition to the men’s DMR program record, the women finished a respectable sixth out of 10, with a time of 10:58.69.

Senior Arjun Jha opened for the Wolverines, followed by junior Dubin Amene and senior Cole Johnson. With 1600 meters to go in the 4000 meter race, the Wolverines carried a time of 5:26.32, sitting in second place. Foster finished with a blazing 3:54.508 1600 meter run to keep Michigan in second place in its heat, and good for fourth place overall.

“We knew it would be a fast race,” Foster said. “So we just went out there and competed on each of our individual legs.”

While those legs were fresh, they were few and far between. At the non-scoring meet, Michigan only competed in two events: the Men’s and Women’s distance medley relays.

Senior Anna Juul led with the 1200 meter for the women’s team, followed by sophomore Savannah Sutherland and senior Aurora Ryder. The trio combined for a 6:17.408 before junior Samantha Tran ran a 4:41.273 to secure the final leg for Michigan.

“I think that we have a lot of potential and a lot of room for growth,” Tran said. “Overall I think we are trending in the right direction. I am very excited for Big Ten (Championships) because I think everyone has the potential to step up and score points, and we’re gonna need that.”

Coming into the Alex Wilson Invitational, Michigan was promised the opportunity to gain experience racing against real programs. Until this meet, the Wolverines’ indoor season lacked some of the top-end foes that a team gunning for championships would expect to face.

That has been especially apparent at their home meets: the Wolverine Invitational, Michigan Invitational, Simmons-Harvey Invitational, and Silverston Invitational, Michigan faced a combination of smaller regional schools and many independent runners of varying quality. For their own future benefit, the Wolverines needed to see athletes who would challenge them at the NCAA level.

In contrast, the Alex Wilson invitational included top teams from around the country including schools as far away as Clemson, Princeton, and Stanford. This wide range of competition gave the Wolverines great preparation as they head into the Big Ten Championships next weekend.

The Big Ten Championships will be a real test for Michigan. last year at the 2022 outdoor championships, the Wolverines only placed first in one event: senior Josh Zeller in the Men’s 110m hurdles.

“The big stuff isn’t time focused; it’s to win at the Big Ten level and the national level. At this point in the season, it’s all about competing.”

In limited action Michigan proved it can compete, now it must execute.