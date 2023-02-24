Last Saturday’s Alex Wilson Invitational in South Bend spelled the end of the indoor regular season for the Michigan Track and Field team. The men’s distance runners made a statement on their final run with a program record 9:20.83 in the distance medley relay. Fast distance times have been the norm for the Wolverines this year, and the success wasn’t limited to one side.

Both the women and men distance runners have spearheaded the track team in this year’s indoor season, and they’re not looking to slow down.

Despite the lackluster result at Notre Dame, the women’s distance runners have impressed all year. While sprinters have lived in the headlines for program records and outstanding individual performances, the distance team has quietly racked up impressive results each week. The Simmons Harvey Invitational last month was a perfect example; a Michigan women’s runner won every distance event from the 600-meter run to the 3000-meter, and yet it was somewhat overshadowed by records from hurdlers and sprinters.

Success in that meet is no minor feat. It was the only one that featured exclusively Big Ten competition, and therefore gives adequate comparisons for the upcoming Big Ten Championship and the subsequent outdoor season.

“The distance runners (have) done a great job of putting our heads down and getting in the work,” senior Samantha Tran said Feb. 22. “I think that has translated to our times.”

Much of this work and results came as a result of continued momentum from a successful cross country season. The women’s team came in second at the Big Ten Championship and top 25 in the national championship. Those runners built on their results as they ventured into the indoor track season.

“We’ve had our best training this past fall,” Tran said. “So it’s great to build on that and to continue to improve that fitness we built during the cross (country) season. (The training) translates towards our strength going into the indoor and outdoor season.”

The men’s distance team has found success in a similar way this indoor season, and they were able to end it on a high note in the distance medley relay.

“Everybody just ran as well as they could have,” senior Nick Foster said. “Basically a PR for everyone.”

The four-man team of graduate student Arjun Jha, junior Dubem Amene, fifth year Cole Johnson and Foster each sat in the middle of the top pack before breaking away in the final stretch at the Alex Wilson Invitational. It’s a strategy that has worked for Foster and fellow Wolverine Samantha Saenz earlier this in the season. According to Foster, though, this strategy is just second nature for Michigan runners.

“It is just kind of race instincts,” Foster said. “Oftentimes, the best way (to win) is to be patient and make sure you (get) a big close at the end.”

The record-setting run booked them a ticket to nationals, setting up Foster and the rest of the distance team for a chance to claim titles in the Big Ten Championship on Feb. 24 and 25. Foster, who dipped below the four minute mark in the mile earlier in the season, has been the face of the men’s distance runners alongside graduate student Tom Brady.

Foster and Brady competed for a successful Michigan men’s cross country team in 2022, and Foster echoed Tran’s thoughts about the benefit of this training leading up to the indoor season.

“Cross country is a really great chance to … build a good foundation with logging a lot of miles and … longer tempo workouts,” Foster said. “I think everyone’s kind of felt the benefits from a good cross country season.”

It’s easy to focus on the sprinters and the infield, and Michigan has certainly seen some fantastic performances in both during the 2023 indoor season. But the distance runners’ consistency, fueled by successful cross country seasons for the mens and womens’ teams, is one to keep an eye on.

The resolve and talent of both teams has been constantly tested this season, and the distance runners have proven time and again that they are among the best in the Big Ten. The mens and womens track and field teams finished 6th and 7th in the outdoor Big Ten championship, respectively, in 2022. They could very well find themselves improving on those marks come June.

If they do, it will be on the backs of both distance teams.