In its second meet of the season, the Michigan men’s track team seemed to find its footing.

The Michigan Invitational featured multiple facility records and set the stage for the Wolverines’ season as they faced athletes from both large and small college programs — as well as professional runners.

“I think (our performance) was encouraging,” Michigan coach Kevin Sullivan said. “It was a step forward from last week.”

In the mile, senior Nick Foster finished second with a time of 3:59.01 and graduate student Arjun Jha finished 3:59.24. Sullivan emphasized Jha’s race, as it was his first time breaking the four-minute mark.

“It’s a milestone mark and it’s nice for him to check that box,” Sullivan said.

Michigan’s mile runners were surpassed by local phenom and Skyline High School graduate Hobbs Kessler, who won the event and set the facility record. Kessler ran a 3:57.11 while competing at the meet professionally as part of the Very Nice Track Club.

While the Wolverines were not especially dominant in the meet, the team as a whole ran strong times across the board in a performance they’ll look to build on moving into bigger meets later this season. For example, Michigan field athletes earned second-place finishes from senior Mark Bujnowski in the shot put, junior Henry Sheldon in the pole vault and junior Eli Winter in the weight throw. Freshman Luke Stowasser finished third in the high jump as well.

Placing second and third in so many events proves that the Wolverines have the potential to go places, but second-place finishes against mixed competition show Michigan must continue to make strides towards improvement to reach their full potential.

“This is all preparation for those late-season meets, so it was really encouraging,” Sullivan said.

Though the big, late-season meets have yet to arrive, sophomore Miles Brown did not hold back. Brown set the track record in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:17.06, the most dominant performance of the afternoon from the Wolverines.

“It was a good opener, I usually don’t put too much thought into the first race of the season,” Brown said. “I just want to go out and get stuff done, but it’s always nice to win.”

Not only did Brown set the facility record, but Michigan claimed the top three spots in the event as sophomore Henry Johnson finished at 1:19.56 and senior Thomas Shilgalis clocked in at 1:19.81.

“I think all of us did really well,” Brown said. “I felt like we were strong, stronger than last year, and it’s definitely a good thing to build off of.”

Even without much thought to his preparation, Brown looked to use his personal success to forward the Michigan team’s effort. Building off his win, Brown capped the afternoon as the second leg of Michigan’s winning 4×400 meter relay team, which included teammates Jack Juds, Nick Butler-Simpson, and Shilgalis, who combined for a time of 3:16.57.

While usually one of the conference’s premier hurdlers, senior Josh Zeller, who holds the Big Ten 110 meter hurdle record found success Saturday in the 200 meters delivering the final win for the Wolverines with a time of 22.03.

“I’m trying to be an all-American indoors and just trying to run fast,” Zeller said. “(I) just want to beat everyone.”

While running fast and beating everyone seems oversimplified, it’s a formula the entire Michigan team wants to follow as the Wolverines look to execute deeper into the regular season in the coming weeks. On Saturday, they took the first steps towards their marathon season.