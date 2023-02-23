The Michigan men’s track team entered the Alex Wilson Invitational at Notre Dame only set to compete in one race: the distance medley relay (DMR). This being the Wolverines final regular season indoor meet meant that they had one last chance to end the season strong and enter the Big Ten Championship meet on a good note.

That is exactly what they did.

The relay group of senior Arjun Jha, junior Dubem Amene, senior Cole Johnson, and senior Nick Foster completed the race in 9:20.83 – a school record, a national qualifying time and good for second best in Big Ten history as well.

“We went out there and some of the best teams came to Notre Dame, so we knew it would be a fast race,” Foster said. “Basically everybody just ran as well as they could have, a PR for everyone.”

The DMR is made up of four different distance races. The race starts with a 1200-meter, then a 400-meter, an 800-meter third and finishes with a grueling 1600-meter race. Michigan’s relay team established itself in the middle of the competitive pack throughout the first three races, leaving room for Foster to make a move as he pushed for the school record in the final leg. Foster did just that and finished second in a tightly contested heat.

Despite setting a program record, the group still only managed a fourth place finish at the competitive invitational. But the placement is not what mattered for the veteran group of runners, celebrating their success after the race. The achievement mattered more than their placement.

“Everyone does their job and now we’ve punched a ticket to nationals,” Foster said. “… It’s roughly the same team that we ran last year that broke the school record and we broke that time again this year.”

While a fourth place finish is not usually one a team walks away with happy about, the Wolverines are glowing coming away from the Alex Wilson Invitational. They beat their own record, and as Foster said, have punched a ticket to nationals according to TFRRS. Michigan is placed at sixth nationally in the DMR with its time from Saturday.

Throughout the indoor season, the Wolverines have seen success in their distance races with senior athletes like Tom Brady and Foster having strong campaigns. Foster believes that he is at his strongest this year, and hopeful that he can make the most of it.

“I’m really happy with my indoor season, (the) best one I’ve put together so far,” Foster said. “Just build off of every race and every workout trying to improve everyday.”

Michigan’s DMR group, composed of four veteran upperclassmen, proved itself in South Bend on the track. It earned itself a spot to compete at the national level and posted a new school record.

As the Wolverines set off to compete with the best of the Big Ten and National Championship meets, they feel as ready as they can be to perform.