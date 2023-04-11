It’s clear that the No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team has the talent and experience to compete for a national championship. Boasting three of the top 25 players in the country, it has already proven itself this season with victories over equally stacked teams like No. 5 Virginia, No. 6 USC, and No. 7 Texas.

Even with that success, the Wolverines haven’t yet reached their full potential, largely due to their doubles play. Michigan has now lost the doubles point three matches in a row, starting each match on a sour note. In its loss to No. 3 Ohio State this weekend, this shortcoming once again played a key role in the outcome.

The defeat at the hands of an archrival offers a grim warning. While Michigan’s singles play may be some of the best in the country, in order to contend with strong opponents, the Wolverines’ doubles play will have to improve going forward.

One theme which has proven consistent this year is the dominance of fifth-year senior Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young. The duo has racked up 19 wins in 25 doubles matches this year, including 10 wins playing in the one-spot. Their doubles match against the Buckeyes’ Robert Cash and Justin Boulais was an especially strong showing, as Fenty and Young won the first five sets, racing to a 6-1 victory – their fifth in a row in doubles play.

“Gavin and I are playing nails, we’re super confident,” Fenty said. “We’re just compatible right now. He knows what I’m gonna do, I know what he’s gonna do. … So yeah, we’ve got a lot of confidence.”

Fenty and Young have proved their dominance when paired together. Both players stand at 6-foot-4, meaning they have no problem covering the far reaches of the court. Their obvious chemistry is a product of their years spent playing together.

In their battle against the Buckeyes, moments of hesitation were a rarity, as the precision of Fenty’s serves more often than not led to weak returns that Young gladly smashed over the net. Fenty also wasn’t afraid to join Young at the net, where they coalesced into a bulwark which required a precise shot to surpass. They were truly a feat to behold.

But in college tennis, the doubles point is secured by winning two of three doubles matches. While Fenty and Young’s success is encouraging, it means nothing if neither of the remaining pairings can secure a second win.

That’s precisely Michigan’s current struggle.

Fifth-year Patrick Maloney and senior Ondrej Styler started the year hot with seven straight wins as a doubles pair, but since suffering a tough loss at Wisconsin on March 24, they haven’t played together. A handful of pairings mixing and matching the likes of junior Jacob Bickersteth, sophomore Will Cooksey and freshman Bjorn Swenson have produced inconsistent results. Although some success has come out of it, none of them stepped up when it mattered most against Ohio State.

Playing against the Buckeyes’ Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter, Maloney and junior Nino Ehrenschneider fell down 5-2, but looked poised for a comeback after breaking Ohio State and closing the gap to 5-4. They ultimately fell short when the ball clipped the net at match point, falling out of Ehrenshneider’s reach to allow the Buckeyes to secure the doubles point.

Michigan showcased its talent earlier this season, but through three consecutive doubles point losses it’s now struggling to capitalize on it.

“I think we’re gonna go back to the drawing board,” Fenty said. “We gotta go back to practice and see what’s going on. I mean, we’re losing too many doubles points, for sure. And it’s definitely bleeding into our singles.”

It’s easy to perceive the Wolverines’ shortcomings as a symptom of constantly switching their doubles pairings. After all, recent lineup changes have produced largely negative results.

However, the reality is that these changes may eventually be part of the solution. Switching pairings around and giving players the chance to develop chemistry might be the only way to find the spark that could light the fire behind a postseason run.

“It’s been tough with injuries and stuff,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg explained. “You start mixing and matching and you can’t get into a rhythm, and I hate saying it because it sounds like an excuse. It shouldn’t be. But we just have to get into a better rhythm, play with the same teams a couple of matches in a row and I think you’ll see a different result.”

The cream rises to the top, and it would seem inevitable that such a skilled lineup should eventually find its stride. But with only four matches left in the regular season, the clock is ticking.

And if Michigan wants to make a run at a national championship, someone other than Fenty and Young are going to have to step up in doubles play.