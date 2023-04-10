The No. 4 Michigan men’s tennis team has a formula.

First, get the doubles point. Then, win at the top three singles positions through senior Ondrej Styler, fifth-year Andrew Fenty and fifth-year Patrick Maloney and walk away with a dual-match victory. Sure, the bottom half of the singles lineup can certainly carry its weight, but it’s at the top where the Wolverines expect to win. And for the vast majority of Michigan’s season, that formula has worked as expected.

But as of late, due to injuries at the top of the lineup and disharmony in doubles, that formula has faltered, forcing the Wolverines to re-evaluate their winning strategy. After dropping the doubles point to Penn State and with Maloney injured, Michigan needed wins deep in its lineup in order to stymie a season-altering upset.

Enter Will Cooksey.

The sophomore’s dominance at the No. 6 position this season began during the National Indoors where, after posting wins over Stanford, Virginia and Texas, he made the No. 6 spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Cooksey’s match against the Nittany Lions, however, began similar to the Wolverines’ doubles showing: tentatively. In Michigan’s first outdoor match of the season, Cooksey was initially unable to find his flow, and an early double fault on break point put him in a 2-0 deficit.

“(Adapting to the conditions) was tough,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said. “It takes a little while. It’s such a different game out there.”

Down 40-0, 2-0, Cooksey showed off his ability to adapt early — locking in and controlling his shots while remaining aggressive. Those adaptations led him to win five points in a row and hold in the next game. A few breaks and holds of serve later and Cooksey leveled the set at 6-6 and headed to a tiebreak — a must-win if the Wolverines wanted a chance at victory

“That was a pivotal set in the dual match,” Steinberg said. “(Assistant coach) Benny (Becker) and I were talking about it on the side, we really needed that set.”

Yet, in similar fashion to Cooksey’s opening games, nerves crept in. Tightening up, Cooksey committed a series of errors and quickly found himself facing another deficit, this time just two points away from losing the first set.

“(I was thinking) just battle as hard as I can,” Cooksey said. “At that No. 6 singles spot it’s not about tennis as much as who wants it more a lot of the time.”

Determined to prove he wanted it more, and to prove he deserves the last spot in the lineup, Cooksey battled back. He won the next six points in a row and with them, the first set. With the scoreboard looming above him, reading that Penn State only needed one more singles match to win, Cooksey knew that minor adjustments were key heading into the second set.

“I tried to be a little bit more aggressive,” Cooksey said. “I tried to get in a little bit more and I think he dropped his level. I kind of just stayed the course and knew I was gonna get the job done.”

Continuing to cook, Cooksey’s confidence enabled him to cruise to a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win. While it didn’t clinch the match for Michigan, it certainly confirmed Cooksey’s talent at the No. 6 spot and allowed Styler, just one court over, to focus on his match worry-free.

As the Wolverines reach the final stretch of their regular season and begin to prepare for the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, Steinberg will take a good look at possible lineups. He’ll take no time penciling in Styler, Fenty and Maloney in whatever order at the top three.

And as Steinberg moves down the page, he’ll have reason to pencil Cooksey in too.