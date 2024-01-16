With the dual-match tennis season right around the corner, the No. 5 Michigan women’s tennis team had one last opportunity to impress against three top-20 programs at the Michigan Invitational.

However, the three-day event showed the Wolverines that there is a lot of work left to do. In particular, Michigan’s doubles pairings ended the weekend with mixed results and questions to ponder. After an impressive day one, the Wolverines failed to build on their strong performances throughout the remainder of the weekend.

“For the first day, I’m happy,” Michigan coach Ronni Bernstein said. “The doubles looked good.”

And good they were.

The Wolverines opened their weekend facing No. 14 Ohio State in doubles, where they won three out of four matches. The pair of junior Julia Fliegner and sophomore Lily Jones rolled through their match, winning in convincing fashion. The duo of freshman Reese Miller and sophomore Bayley Sheinin impressed as well, storming away late to secure a 7-5 victory. The eighth-ranked senior combination of Kari Miller and Jaedan Brown found success as well, as their net play was instrumental in a 6-4 triumph.

Building on its momentum, Michigan won seven out of eight singles matches, including four straight-set wins against No. 20 Georgia Tech.

With momentum in their favor, the Wolverines hoped to continue their hot start going into day two. However, a power outage at the Varsity Tennis Center forced a move to the local Travis Pointe Country Club, where scheduling conflicts forced singles and doubles to be played on separate days.

On day two, the previous day’s success seemed to survive the night as Michigan continued to roll in singles – winning four of its six matches against No. 3 Georgia.

However, Michigan wasn’t as successful on day three. Facing both the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs, the Wolverines faltered. Losing six out of eight doubles matches, Michigan was consistently a step behind the Peach State’s flagship programs after tinkering with some of its doubles.

Whether due to the change of scenery or a lack of consistency, the Wolverines’ fortune had changed.

Fliegner and Jones lost both of their matches, by scores of 6-1 and 6-2, respectively. The new pairing of senior Gala Mesochoritou and Sheinin did not fare much better, losing both of its matches by a score of 6-4 and 7-5.

Kari and Brown managed to pick up a win, despite a tough challenge from their Georgia Tech counterparts. The duo was a bright spot for Michigan’s doubles pairs, being the only duo to secure a winning record on the weekend. Reese and freshman Piper Charney also recorded a win, securing a convincing 6-3 victory over Georgia’s Alexandra Vecic and Mell Reasco.

After an up-and-down weekend, the shuffling doubles lineups are important to note. In the last non-scoring match of the season, the Wolverines have shown that there are important decisions left to be made.

“We’re trying to figure out doubles teams,” Bernstein said.

And with the start of dual-match season approaching, the Wolverines don’t have much time to iron out their lineup. With a tough out-of-conference opponent schedule ahead, Michigan will be tested early, as the all-important doubles point could limit the ceiling of a talented roster.

“I would really like to see us get past the Elite Eight this year,” Fliegner said.

With such lofty goals, the Wolverines can’t afford to have an up-and-down doubles season. Despite this concern, Michigan isn’t dead in the water. The turbulent meet shows that Michigan has a foundation for its doubles game through Kari and Brown, but still has work that needs to be done. If the Wolverines can figure out their pairings, it will take a weight off their shoulders.