Did the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team expect No. 35 Louisville to give it a highly contested match? Probably not. And head coach Adam Steinberg was the first to admit it.

“We didn’t play our best tennis today,” Steinberg said. “The confidence wasn’t there in the actual hitting of the ball. The guys dug so deep for (this) one.”

The visiting Cardinals tested the Wolverines’ well-oiled machine this weekend. Michigan (17-2 overall, 3-0 Big Ten), coming off of five wins in six straight road matches, entered the match struggling in doubles play. But ultimately, the Wolverines snatched a 4-3 victory from the beaks of Louisville (12-9, 3-6), mostly due to gritty performances from their singles players.

Michigan only secured one doubles win, conceding the doubles point to the Cardinals. The Wolverine’s lone win in doubles came from the efforts of fifth-year Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young who won 6-3. They pushed the net often and won a good portion of their points with aggressive shots in the face of their Cardinal opponents. The duo of Young and Fenty has been consistent this season and did not waver against Louisville.

However, the rest of the lackluster doubles play almost cost the Wolverines the match.

“We have to play better,” Steinberg said. “It’s been a struggle all year. And it should be the strength of our team so it’s disappointing. But you know, this can’t be the standard of our doubles.”

Although the singles play initially looked primed to make up for the dismal start, it quickly took a turn.

Michigan No. 10 Andrew Fenty breezed past the Cardinals’ Natan Rodrigues, 6-1, in the first set. In the second set, though, Rodrigues gave Fenty a run for his money. Fenty escaped a comeback bid by Rodrigues and found himself up 6-5 with a chance to win the match. Fenty eventually outlasted his opponent and embellished the 6-1, 7-6 victory by tossing his racquet in the air.

“I’ll never give up,” Fenty said. “I tell myself to make it as hard as possible (for opponents) even when I’m in the worst position possible. So I’m just always telling myself to be positive. Just the next point until we shake hands.”

Junior Nino Ehrenschneider’s play also provided a jolt on Michigan’s road to victory. Ehrenschneider jumped out to a big 6-1 lead over Louisville’s Sergio Hernandez. But the second set was like night and day, a tone that rang true for all of Michigan’s singles matches. Hernandez provided much more of a fight, but Ehrenschneider held him off 6-1, 7-6. The key to Ehrenschneider’s strong play was his overpowering serve, which put him on top in a decisive tie breaking game.

The match that clinched Michigan’s team victory over Louisville came from the effort of junior Will Cooksey. Cooksey looked dominant early against the Cardinals’ Andre’ Steinbach, taking the first set 6-1 and adorning his win with a yell toward his teammates near the tunnel. That energy failed to carry over though, as he looked like a different player in the second set and lost 6-1. In the third set, he rebounded, taking advantage of a critical break and giving himself a 4-3 lead. He rode this shift in momentum all the way to a third set victory.

“I think I hit my forehand pretty well,” Cooksey said. “They kind of went away in the second set, but in the first in the third set I thought I was taking (groundstrokes) pretty well and trying to get to the net.”

Not only did Cooksey continue his strong level of play with his fifth straight singles victory, but his win over Steinbach sealed the Wolverines’ 4-3 win over the Cardinals.

“This is what I train for every day,” Cooksey said. “It’s an honor to be a part of a top five program but we have bigger goals. We’re trying to be number one in all aspects.”

The next few weeks will be extremely important for Michigan as it wraps up the season with matches exclusively against conference opponents. Not only will this stretch of games send the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, but the Wolverines will try their hand against the top team in the Big Ten — rival Ohio State.

Although Michigan was able to sneak past the Cardinals, its doubles play will have to play a larger role in the last stretch of matches this season, if it wants to live up to its lofty expectations.