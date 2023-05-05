At the beginning of the pre-season — months before the Michigan men’s tennis team had played its first dual match — coach Adam Steinberg set an ambitious goal.

“The goal is to win the National Championship,” Steinberg said Sep. 26.

The last and only time the Wolverines won the National Championship, they did it while wielding wooden rackets and clad in cotton sweaters. Now, hoping to build upon the success of last season’s historic run, Michigan faces the opportunity to bring home its first NCAA championship since 1957.

Seeded at No. 7, the Wolverines will need to play consistent tennis on both the doubles and singles courts — and likely pull off a few upsets — in order to achieve their lofty goal.

Doubles

Entering the 2022-23 season, Michigan’s doubles was considered one of its strong suits. Winning the doubles point against Tennessee, Northwestern, North Carolina State, Southern California and Virginia took the pressure off of singles, and left the Wolverines in need of just three singles wins to clinch a victory. But after players came back from injury and lineups re-shuffled, Michigan winning the doubles point was no longer a team staple.

Despite the Wolverines winning over lesser-ranked Big Ten opponents, chemistry and cohesion in doubles couldn’t keep up — due in part to a lack of consistent pairings.

“We gotta play better doubles,” Steinberg said April 9, after a lost doubles point snowballed into Michigan’s first loss at home, and second loss to Ohio State on the season. “That’s the key right now. We were good enough in singles to play and beat anybody. … We just have to get into a better rhythm, play with the same teams a couple of matches in a row and I think you’d see a different result.”

Michigan found its rhythm towards the end of the season, solidifying duo fifth-year Patrick Maloney and junior Nino Ehrenschneider at No. 2 doubles and senior Ondrej Styler and junior Jacob Bickersteth at No. 3. Either one of these pairs, and sometimes both, provided support in recent matches to the Wolverines’ No. 7 ranked duo of fifth-year Andrew Fenty and junior Gavin Young, leading the team to win six of their last seven doubles points.

In terms of experience, Fenty and Young played 28 matches together this season, while Maloney and Ehrenschneider combined with Styler and Bickersteth only played 21 overall.

If Michigan wants any chance at a deep run, then kicking off singles up 1-0 is essential, as shown by its undefeated, 19-0, record when winning the doubles point. The Wolverines’ nine lost doubles points this season resulted in a nearly split record, with five wins and four losses, making the point crucial to their success.

Singles

All six doubles players return in the singles lineup, yet in an entirely different order. And in similar fashion to doubles, Steinberg has crafted multiple different configurations. Styler, Maloney and Fenty fill out the top of the lineup, like they have all season, as recently confirmed by Michigan’s official NCAA Team Lineup Form.

Styler, after switching in and out of the No. 1 singles spot with Fenty, has solidified his place as the Wolverines’ top singles player after capping off the regular season with a 13 match win streak. Brandishing an overpowering serve in tandem with graceful touch at the net, Michigan will rely on him to win against its opponents’ best.

Maloney and Fenty slot in at No. 2 and 3, respectively, a slightly surprising configuration given that Maloney has played and won five of his last six singles matches at the No. 3 position. Either way, both players bring strong serves, commanding groundstrokes and an unrelenting intensity that the Wolverines will need, especially if doubles issues resurface.

While those three veterans are crucial to Michigan’s success against top teams all season, Steinberg doesn’t hesitate to recognize one of the team’s greatest strengths.

“This is the most depth I’ve ever had in my coaching career of any team,” Steinberg said Jan. 22. “We go 11 deep, and it’s a great feeling to have. … For a coach, there’s nothing better, right?”

Limited to six players in a lineup, Steinberg valued experience while filling out the last three spots. No. 4 Ehrenschneider, No. 5 Young and No. 6 Bickersteth have played a staggering 118 combined singles matches. If the Wolverines drop the doubles point or struggle to find wins at the top of the lineup, the experienced three at the bottom of the lineup are well practiced to pick up a point on the board.

All of Michigan’s best wins, such as those against Virginia and Tennessee, required a complete showing across the lineup. If the Wolverines want to win a National Championship, suboptimal performances on any court will be hard to offset.

Potential matchups

As is the luxury of being a top eight seed, Michigan will host the first three rounds and look to grow its 12-1 record at home.

The Wolverines could face some resistance in a potential second round matchup against California, a squad who’s made some noise with a few PAC-12 upsets. More than likely, Michigan’s first test will come against No. 10 seed USC.

When the then No. 4 Wolverines faced the then sixth-ranked Trojans earlier in the season, Michigan nabbed a close doubles point before running away to win 4-1.

That was before Learner Tien.

USC found eligibility for the freshman phenom in mid-April. He adds stability to a roster that, prior to Tien, found mixed results against top-25 teams. The No. 1 recruit in his class, Tien won the 2023 Australian Open Juniors doubles title and the 2022 USTA Boy’s 18s Singles National Championship in Kalamazoo, a mecca for junior tennis. Slotted in at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles, the Trojans are 6-0 with Tien in the lineup and recently won the PAC-12 championship.

If the Wolverines manage to snap USC’s winning streak, they’ll likely face No. 2 seed TCU. While Michigan managed a historical upset last season against the Horned Frogs, who were ranked No. 1 at the time, this time an upset will be much harder to come by.

TCU has just two losses on the season, both to the No. 1 seed Texas, and added freshmen Jack Pinnington and Sebastian Gorzny, who boast a combined 22-5 singles record.

Final thoughts

The Wolverines are a difficult squad to judge. Following a season with its fair share of upsets, this season hasn’t really showcased any. Michigan’s only losses — one to the first-ranked Longhorns and three to the third-ranked Buckeyes — suggest a gap between the Wolverines and the country’s elite teams.

One thing Michigan has to bridge the gap, however, is recent experience. Thanks to last year’s run, the Wolverines better understand the pressure of playing in the later rounds of the tournament.

And if Michigan can use that experience to its advantage, play its best tennis and manage an upset or two, Steinberg’s season-long goal can become a reality.