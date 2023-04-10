Following a doubles match loss to Cannon Kingsley and JJ Tracey, senior Ondrej Styler entered the court determined to edge out Kingsley on a solo court. After trading holds in the first set, they pushed the set to a tiebreak.

On the 32nd point, Styler approached the net and slammed the ball into the court. He threw his hands up in the air in triumph, conducting the crowd as they roared, finally taking the set, 7-6 (15).

Styler’s performance against No. 3 Ohio State was a true test of endurance as he battled long games and sets in a singles victory over Kingsley on Sunday at the Varsity Tennis Center 7-6 (15), 6-4. Styler went on to win his match, but his endurance was not enough for the Michigan men’s tennis team in a 4-2 loss.

In doubles play, Styler and junior Jacob Bickersteth saw difficulty breaking against the Buckeyes and were plagued by miscommunication, dropping the set 6-2.

“I think we need to figure out our patterns a little bit more and get a little bit more on the same page,” Styler said. “I’ve switched partners throughout the season and we are still trying to figure out the best fit.”

In singles play at the No. 2 court, Styler opened the match with strong serves to take the first game, but Kingsley promptly followed up to take the next. After continuing their back-and-forth game, Kingsley began to read Styler’s play and forced him into net returns, winning three consecutive games, with the score 5-3.

Still determined to outlast Kingsley, Styler fought back. He forced Kingsley to run the baseline with crafty line shots and slice volleys, eventually forcing a tiebreak, six-all.

“(Kingsley and I have) played a lot since my freshman year,” Styler said. “We both came at the same time and since I kind of won in two sets last time, I tried to do a similar thing, just the same strategy.”

In their past two singles meetings, Kingsley and Styler similarly pushed the match to a tiebreak with Styler ultimately taking the set, and with it both matches. Again, Styler had to find the strength and endurance to clench the win, but on Sunday for several more points.

Styler was able to capitalize on Kingsley’s forced net errors, returning drop volleys and multiple saved set points, taking the set on his 17th point.

“I just tried to stay in the moment and keep going for my shots and eventually go for the win,” Styler said. “Not just hoping for the win, not hoping for other misses, but going for the win.”

In the second set, Styler faced some net errors but quickly followed up with a service winner and strong backhand to take the first game. Kingsley, also eager to take control, fought back to trade the hold with Styler, taking a game to make it 3-3. Eventually Styler’s discipline endured, Styler won the final game without dropping a point, taking the set and with it the match, 6-4.

Despite Styler’s impressive singles performance, the Wolverines still lost the match. His performance provided a bright spot to their team’s tough loss against Ohio State. As it faces more aggressive Big Ten programs in the coming weeks, Michigan should look to execute in doubles with the same endurance and strength it demonstrated in singles — especially that endurance from Styler.