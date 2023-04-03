Entering Thursday’s match, the No. 5 Michigan men’s tennis team sought to continue its winning ways, and the Wolverines did so against Michigan State.

Throughout the match, Michigan (16-2 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) looked confident, winning important points and capitalizing on the Spartans’ (6-10, 0-3) mistakes in a 6-1 victory.

Starting out strong for the Wolverines, the doubles pairing of junior Gavin Young and senior Ondrej Styler quickly took a 3-0 lead. A lead they never relinquished, making quick work of the Spartans’ Kazuki Matsuno and Josh Portnoy, taking the match 6-2.

Doubles play wasn’t all smooth sailing, though, as junior Jacob Bickersteth and sophomore Will Cooksey struggled. Michigan State’s Max Sheldon and Graydon Lair broke early, and sailed to a 6-2 victory.

Coming down to the final doubles match, junior Nino Ehrenschneider and fifth-year Patrick Maloney were locked in a close battle with Michigan State’s Ozan Baris and Reed Crocker. With a 4-3 lead, however, the pair of Wolverines broke serve. After Baris and Crocker broke back, though, Ehrenschneider and Maloney broke once again to win 6-4, securing the doubles point for Michigan.

“You kind of find a quick way to get to your level where you want to play it,” Ehrenschneider said.

Going into singles play with a lead, Bickersteth rebounded from his doubles loss with a quick win over Lair, 6-3, 6-2. Later, Ehrenschneider clinched a straight set win over Portnoy, 6-4, 7-5.

On court No. 3, Young lost the first set 6-4 to Luke Baylis. Despite that early lapse, Young took a commanding lead in the second set, and broke late in the third set as well. He eventually won, clinching the match for the Wolverines.

While Young’s win decided the match, play continued. Starting his match with a strong 6-2 win in the first set, sophomore Patorn Hanchaikul looked primed to defeat David Saye in straight sets. Instead, Saye won an important break-point to take the lead, and won the second set 6-4. Carrying that momentum into the third set, Saye won 6-4, giving the Spartans their first point of the match.

After a first set loss to Baris, Styler bounced back, winning the final two sets and the match. Soon after, Maloney defeated Sheldon in three sets, concluding the match.

Overall, a team effort from Michigan secured the win. Cheering each other on throughout the match, its energy was consequential on the road against a fierce rival.

“It’s about making your teammates better and feeding off of each other with you know, always positive energy and making this individual sport into a team sport,” Michigan coach Adam Steinberg said.

The Wolverines will now have three straight home matches, and will look to build on their sustained success.

“We’re almost in the postseason,” Steinberg said. “So we want to be at our best in the next month.”

Moving into the final month of regular season play, Michigan has shown it is a force, and will look to prove it in its remaining matches.